I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.



Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.



32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been. The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.



I've given up saying that after saying it in the Ole season when they finished 2nd. They were outplayed every game yet broke the record for number of consecutive away wins in the Premier League and got a penalty literally every game until Klopp spoke up about it, then miraculously it stopped. I also said it in 21/22 when they were genuinely terrible every single week (we beat them 5-0 and 4-0) and sacked two managers because they were getting hammered every game, and were playing that badly, yet somehow spent the whole season in 6th place.They've been massively propped up by refereees, VAR and spawn in recent years, but ultimately it gives them a false sense of security as to how bad a team they are. They should have been with Chelsea in mid table last few years. Even winning the League Cup last season with the easiest draw going.In what's been our best spell in the PL these have been terrible yet somehow finished above us 3 out the last 6 years.