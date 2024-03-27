Give it a rest eh willya? I've been coming on this website for 15 years and having some cracking and HONEST discussions with some really great and very fair-minded knowledgeable fans I regard as top of the class!! Mainoo was clearly quality - even to the rarest of one-eyed blinkered opposition fans. 18 in his 1st cap and he was top drawer when he debuted Tuesday in an otherwise pretty unimpressive Southgate selection!!



A Utd lad is not going to get much credit here no matter how good he is as would get stuck in our throats if we thought you had a wee gem coming through 😉 the lad looks pretty tasty and hopefully won't suffer too much as he's already has to do more than he should at Utd. He's surrounded by half arsed guys who are either enjoying their last big payday or fellas who hide when the going gets tough. Early days yet of course but any lad making these sorts of impressions in his first season deserves some praise.