The fact is he's not particularly good yet at the top level...
He's 18, English & hasn't looked out of place in an (albeit shit) Manchester United midfield. That's pretty much all it takes for the press to go into Jizzfest overdrive these days.
A jazzy jizzfest?
Why doesn't Curtis Jones and Elliot get near the media attention that Mainoo does for England?Am I living in a multiverse but our lads are far more proven and have done far more this season than this kid?
Jones just can't stay fit - he'd be in the England squad if he had (they loved. him, in the U21s) Eliiotts problem is his timing is bad.. he's competing with Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Maddison - so its gonna take a while Mainoo's timing of his 'breakthrough' is the thing - he's competing with Henderson.. Ward Prowse.. Gallagher etc etc
Because they play for United. It was the same when Rashford and Greenwood were coming through. Then you also had the likes of Cleverley, Jones and Smalling as well.
Southgate must be gunning for the United job after the Euros.
Hope Edwards and co are watching that. We need to make a bid for Gareth before United get him all tied up. We are always caught sleeping and that Sir Jim seems to know his stuff.
Yeah, that's my worry too. Let's hope Sir Jim isn't decisive and doesn't ruin our dreams.
I've just seen a post on youtube from espn saying England and Germany have one of the best midfields in the world and a picture showing Rice, Bellingham and, you guessed it, Mainoo for England
Give it a rest eh willya? I've been coming on this website for 15 years and having some cracking and HONEST discussions with some really great and very fair-minded knowledgeable fans I regard as top of the class!! Mainoo was clearly quality - even to the rarest of one-eyed blinkered opposition fans. 18 in his 1st cap and he was top drawer when he debuted Tuesday in an otherwise pretty unimpressive Southgate selection!!
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi
In Curtis' case, I think part of it is his tendency to pick up injuries right when his form is at its peak. But Elliott being left in the U-21s, despite having a better season than any United player, is baffling. There is no planet where Mainoo should be getting caps ahead of him. But just another example of Southgate being a chancer who bows to media darlings and unproven hype.
A Utd lad is not going to get much credit here no matter how good he is as would get stuck in our throats if we thought you had a wee gem coming through 😉 the lad looks pretty tasty and hopefully won't suffer too much as he's already has to do more than he should at Utd. He's surrounded by half arsed guys who are either enjoying their last big payday or fellas who hide when the going gets tough. Early days yet of course but any lad making these sorts of impressions in his first season deserves some praise.
Gotta be loving the bees tonight. Weird how mainpoo didn't get a hat trick though... Yes I am stooping that low.
Yet to see why Mainoo has so much hype. I have no doubt that he's probably talented, but he was their CDM today and Brentford were just effortlessly slicing through the midfield time and time again.
nah. his stats will look good but they stood off him over and over, he had tons of time on the ball. he played at walking pace most of the time. when they did pressure him he lost possession.
We simply have to beat them next week. To be winless against them this season in 3 attempts given how hapless they've been would be absolutely criminal.
He's playing in a broken team. Any good player would look shit there.IMO, he's a good young player with potential and he could track runners more. I remember him letting Kudus go against Westham because I was right behind it and every teams waltz through their midfield. He should be allowed to develop and not be overhyped.
