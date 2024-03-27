« previous next »
Offline smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9240 on: March 27, 2024, 10:05:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 27, 2024, 06:34:33 pm
The fact is he's not particularly good yet at the top level...

Hes going to get dreadfully exposed at the Euros, isnt he? I almost feel sorry for him. That club will ruin him just like all their other decent kids.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,298
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9241 on: March 27, 2024, 10:25:56 pm »
Mainoo looks decent to me, but ffs he's just a kid, why the fuck do these idiots always do this, acting like they've got the best thing since Messi hit the scene? Just led the lad develop. Wankers
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9242 on: March 27, 2024, 10:27:56 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on March 27, 2024, 10:57:16 am
He's 18, English & hasn't looked out of place in an (albeit shit) Manchester United midfield. That's pretty much all it takes for the press to go into Jizzfest overdrive these days.

A jazzy jizzfest?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,298
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9243 on: March 27, 2024, 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 27, 2024, 10:27:56 pm
A jazzy jizzfest?

Was he that Belgian "best player the world has ever seen" they had?
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9244 on: March 27, 2024, 11:25:31 pm »
Just reading the last page of that meltdown thread.

Some of those loons think Luke Shaw is one of the greatest lbs in PL history and that he's had 2 World class seasons!!.

He has about 5 PL assists in his career.

Such a weird fanbase.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9245 on: March 28, 2024, 04:58:55 am »
I've just seen a post on youtube from espn saying England and Germany have one of the best midfields in the world and a picture showing Rice, Bellingham and, you guessed it, Mainoo for England  :lmao
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9246 on: March 28, 2024, 08:49:33 am »
Mainoo's Fbref stats are so underwhelming.

Doesn't excel at anything.

And the sample size is over 1000 mins.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,601
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9247 on: March 28, 2024, 10:18:35 am »
Why doesn't Curtis Jones and Elliot get near the media attention that Mainoo does for England?

Am I living in a multiverse but our lads are far more proven and have done far more this season than this kid?
Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
  • RedOrDead
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9248 on: March 28, 2024, 10:25:09 am »
Quote from: King_doggerel on March 28, 2024, 10:18:35 am
Why doesn't Curtis Jones and Elliot get near the media attention that Mainoo does for England?

Am I living in a multiverse but our lads are far more proven and have done far more this season than this kid?

Because they play for United. It was the same when Rashford and Greenwood were coming through. Then you also had the likes of Cleverley, Jones and Smalling as well.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,742
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9249 on: March 28, 2024, 11:53:20 am »
Quote from: King_doggerel on March 28, 2024, 10:18:35 am
Why doesn't Curtis Jones and Elliot get near the media attention that Mainoo does for England?

Am I living in a multiverse but our lads are far more proven and have done far more this season than this kid?

Jones just can't stay fit - he'd be in the England squad if he had (they loved. him, in the U21s)
Eliiotts problem is his timing is bad.. he's competing with Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Maddison - so its gonna take a while

Mainoo's timing of his 'breakthrough' is the thing - he's competing with Henderson.. Ward Prowse.. Gallagher etc etc
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9250 on: March 28, 2024, 12:11:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 28, 2024, 11:53:20 am
Jones just can't stay fit - he'd be in the England squad if he had (they loved. him, in the U21s)
Eliiotts problem is his timing is bad.. he's competing with Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Maddison - so its gonna take a while

Mainoo's timing of his 'breakthrough' is the thing - he's competing with Henderson.. Ward Prowse.. Gallagher etc etc

Agree with this. I'd also add that it's a lot harder to stand out in our squad of players then this current crop of average players at Utd. Easier to look good when you're surrounded by shit plodders and the closest rival to your position is a past-it Casemiro or a headless chicken Amrabat.
Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,967
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9251 on: March 28, 2024, 12:40:21 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on March 28, 2024, 10:25:09 am
Because they play for United. It was the same when Rashford and Greenwood were coming through. Then you also had the likes of Cleverley, Jones and Smalling as well.

Give it a rest eh willya? I've been coming on this website for 15 years and having some cracking and HONEST discussions with some really great and very fair-minded knowledgeable fans I regard as top of the class!! Mainoo was clearly quality - even to the rarest of one-eyed blinkered opposition fans. 18 in his 1st cap and he was top drawer when he debuted Tuesday in an otherwise pretty unimpressive Southgate selection!!
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,821
  • Natural Police
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9252 on: March 28, 2024, 12:47:59 pm »
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9253 on: March 28, 2024, 01:16:58 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on March 28, 2024, 10:25:09 am
Because they play for United. It was the same when Rashford and Greenwood were coming through. Then you also had the likes of Cleverley, Jones and Smalling as well.

Southgate must be gunning for the United job after the Euros.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9254 on: March 28, 2024, 01:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 28, 2024, 01:16:58 pm
Southgate must be gunning for the United job after the Euros.
Hope Edwards and co are watching that. We need to make a bid for Gareth before United get him all tied up. We are always caught sleeping and that Sir Jim seems to know his stuff.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9255 on: March 28, 2024, 01:44:41 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on March 28, 2024, 01:30:53 pm
Hope Edwards and co are watching that. We need to make a bid for Gareth before United get him all tied up. We are always caught sleeping and that Sir Jim seems to know his stuff.

Yeah, that's my worry too. Let's hope Sir Jim isn't decisive and doesn't ruin our dreams.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9256 on: March 28, 2024, 01:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 28, 2024, 01:44:41 pm
Yeah, that's my worry too. Let's hope Sir Jim isn't decisive and doesn't ruin our dreams.
can just see Gareths waistcoat commanding the sidelines at the Wembley of the North. We havent a chance.
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,355
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9257 on: March 28, 2024, 02:39:58 pm »
Forget Mainoo the biggest mystery for me is Rashford. If he was at a championship side wed be none the wiser!

The man United boom-bust media affair really is something to behold!
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,541
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9258 on: March 28, 2024, 05:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on March 28, 2024, 04:58:55 am
I've just seen a post on youtube from espn saying England and Germany have one of the best midfields in the world and a picture showing Rice, Bellingham and, you guessed it, Mainoo for England  :lmao

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l27MlDPLquE

Enjoy!

Spoiler
Especially the Thaigo Alcantara and Camavinga comparisons
[close]
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9259 on: March 28, 2024, 08:11:57 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on March 28, 2024, 12:40:21 pm
Give it a rest eh willya? I've been coming on this website for 15 years and having some cracking and HONEST discussions with some really great and very fair-minded knowledgeable fans I regard as top of the class!! Mainoo was clearly quality - even to the rarest of one-eyed blinkered opposition fans. 18 in his 1st cap and he was top drawer when he debuted Tuesday in an otherwise pretty unimpressive Southgate selection!!

A Utd lad is not going to get much credit here no matter how good he is as would get stuck in our throats if we thought you had a wee gem coming through 😉 the lad looks pretty tasty and hopefully won't suffer too much as he's already has to do more than he should at Utd. He's surrounded by half arsed guys who are either enjoying their last big payday or fellas who hide when the going gets tough. Early days yet of course but any lad making these sorts of impressions in his first season deserves some praise.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • hippie at heart
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9260 on: Yesterday at 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March 27, 2024, 10:49:10 am
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi

Ditto, the hype around him is so puzzling. Eilott while up he is two years older is on a different level to him. Mainoo might go on to become a decent player and he is only 18, but he doesnt look like a generational talent that the media is portraying him to be, Been spoken in the same breath and Bellingham and Foden 🤣🤣

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9261 on: Yesterday at 09:30:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March 27, 2024, 10:49:10 am
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi
That's always the case with United, innit? Januzaj, McTominay, Rashford, etc. You'd think they were world beaters since their first game.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9262 on: Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on March 28, 2024, 10:18:35 am
Why doesn't Curtis Jones and Elliot get near the media attention that Mainoo does for England?

Am I living in a multiverse but our lads are far more proven and have done far more this season than this kid?

In Curtis' case, I think part of it is his tendency to pick up injuries right when his form is at its peak. But Elliott being left in the U-21s, despite having a better season than any United player, is baffling. There is no planet where Mainoo should be getting caps ahead of him. But just another example of Southgate being a chancer who bows to media darlings and unproven hype.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,817
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 12:23:14 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm
In Curtis' case, I think part of it is his tendency to pick up injuries right when his form is at its peak. But Elliott being left in the U-21s, despite having a better season than any United player, is baffling. There is no planet where Mainoo should be getting caps ahead of him. But just another example of Southgate being a chancer who bows to media darlings and unproven hype.

Who is Elliott getting in ahead of as an attacking midfielder?
Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,967
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 10:33:42 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 28, 2024, 08:11:57 pm
A Utd lad is not going to get much credit here no matter how good he is as would get stuck in our throats if we thought you had a wee gem coming through 😉 the lad looks pretty tasty and hopefully won't suffer too much as he's already has to do more than he should at Utd. He's surrounded by half arsed guys who are either enjoying their last big payday or fellas who hide when the going gets tough. Early days yet of course but any lad making these sorts of impressions in his first season deserves some praise.

Aye you're quite right mate. Think I got out the bed on the wrong side the other day and saw me arse - an' didn't much like the look of it!! Have a good Easter eh?
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 11:32:13 am »
Quote from: vblfc on March 28, 2024, 01:30:53 pm
Hope Edwards and co are watching that. We need to make a bid for Gareth before United get him all tied up. We are always caught sleeping and that Sir Jim seems to know his stuff.

 :lmao
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 09:59:45 pm »
Gotta be loving the bees tonight. Weird how mainpoo didn't get a hat trick though... Yes I am stooping that low.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:59:45 pm
Gotta be loving the bees tonight. Weird how mainpoo didn't get a hat trick though... Yes I am stooping that low.

You are Flying Pig and I claim my 5 pounds
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 10:05:33 pm »


Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 10:07:29 pm »
Yet to see why Mainoo has so much hype. I have no doubt that he's probably talented, but he was their CDM today and Brentford were just effortlessly slicing through the midfield time and time again.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9270 on: Today at 10:07:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:05:33 pm



4 points ahead of West ham albeit game in hand. 8 behind spurs. They are finishing 6th.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9271 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:07:29 pm
Yet to see why Mainoo has so much hype. I have no doubt that he's probably talented, but he was their CDM today and Brentford were just effortlessly slicing through the midfield time and time again.
nah.  his stats will look good but they stood off him over and over, he had tons of time on the ball.  he played at walking pace most of the time.  when they did pressure him he lost possession. 
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9272 on: Today at 10:11:16 pm »
Well, that was hilarious :D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 10:11:41 pm »
They are so, so bad. It's hilarious.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9274 on: Today at 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:09:11 pm
nah.  his stats will look good but they stood off him over and over, he had tons of time on the ball.  he played at walking pace most of the time.  when they did pressure him he lost possession.
He's playing in a broken team. Any good player would look shit there.

IMO, he's a good young player with potential and he could track runners more. I remember him letting Kudus go against Westham because I was right behind it and every teams waltz through their midfield. He should be allowed to develop and not be overhyped.
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9275 on: Today at 10:13:12 pm »
We simply have to beat them next week. To be winless against them this season in 3 attempts given how hapless they've been would be absolutely criminal.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9276 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:13:12 pm
We simply have to beat them next week. To be winless against them this season in 3 attempts given how hapless they've been would be absolutely criminal.
We should fix our goal difference next week. It's inexcusable how they get away with so much. We are so much better than them. Fuck the cup game, trash them in the league.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9277 on: Today at 10:15:27 pm »
Not seen the game tonight but 31 shots from Brentford.  We really need to put the freak result in The FA Cup behind us and wipe the floor with this lot next week.  Before that the small matter of two home games to win.
We are Loyal Supporters

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9278 on: Today at 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:13:05 pm
He's playing in a broken team. Any good player would look shit there.

IMO, he's a good young player with potential and he could track runners more. I remember him letting Kudus go against Westham because I was right behind it and every teams waltz through their midfield. He should be allowed to develop and not be overhyped.
why do you care?  :)
Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9279 on: Today at 10:17:59 pm »
29 played GD ZERO  lets make it negative again next week
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?
