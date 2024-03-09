Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/
Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.
That what they call it these days?
Because of one city mayor?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]