7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
Ten Hag said Everton are a great team with a very good style of play. :lmao
Yesterday at 06:28:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.
Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:28:31 pm
Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.

 :o

Because of one city mayor?
Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Public money you say.

You mean Public Investment Fund public money?  ;)
Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:23:29 pm
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.

That what they call it these days?  :D
Yesterday at 10:02:33 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
That what they call it these days?  :D

 ;)
Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
:o

Because of one city mayor?

Yep.
Today at 12:46:30 am
Today at 01:15:03 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:23:29 pm
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.

Fotherington Manor of the North.
