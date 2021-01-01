Pogba wouldnt have had half the hype had he just stayed at United through his career (hed still have had plenty, they obviously live to hype a young player).



But the fact he left, then looked pretty handy at a time Uniteds midfield started to look a bit shambolic added to the myth a bit. Buying him back for a world record fee, or close to it when hed left on a free (or very cheap?) just made the whole think look like a bit of a vanity project for all concerned.



He had talent, and could score the odd wonder goal or make a great assist but it was all very few and far behind. Like Gerrard but if Gerrard had no drive or heart.