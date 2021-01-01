« previous next »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:05:28 am
Yeah I can't really disagree, I never watched him play for Ajax so no idea how good he was. But he's looked terrible so far.

He looked like one of those £20-30m players that could probably make the step up to a bigger league if given time to settle in, utter madness that they paid world class money for him.
Pogba wouldnt have had half the hype had he just stayed at United through his career (hed still have had plenty, they obviously live to hype a young player).

But the fact he left, then looked pretty handy at a time Uniteds midfield started to look a bit shambolic added to the myth a bit. Buying him back for a world record fee, or close to it when hed left on a free (or very cheap?) just made the whole think look like a bit of a vanity project for all concerned.

He had talent, and could score the odd wonder goal or make a great assist but it was all very few and far behind. Like Gerrard but if Gerrard had no drive or heart.
Pogba has put out a statement, part of it says he has "never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for or against."
No one is having that shite lad. Was it 2, or maybe 3 times he publicly said he didn't try hard enough in a game. Respectful fella alright
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:38:24 pm
He looked like one of those £20-30m players that could probably make the step up to a bigger league if given time to settle in, utter madness that they paid world class money for him.

I still like the (obvious urban myth :D) of Fred

Quote
"When we heard that United were interested we were hoping to get around 20 million to 25 million as he had such a bad season."
"Two days later we received an official faxed bid of 60 million from United, the room erupted in laughter, I told my assistant to fax back, asking for 64 million."
"The next morning, a new bid arrived of 64 million."
"I remember thinking had the world gone crazy? I mean, we had better players in our youth team! I ordered my assistant to get a bottle of Champagne - it felt like winning a lottery."

Funny even though obviously not true, but they're 100% the biggest 'saw them coming' club around. Its like once they go for someone they're shit scared of looking silly if they dont end up signing said player so they just keep going. I honestly think they could be goaded into paying really big money for literally any half decent footballer.
Quote
Erik ten Hag says Fulham "should apologise" for a TikTok posted on their account that appears to mock Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The video shows the midfielder go down and clutch his leg before swiftly getting up again during United's 2-1 defeat to the Cottagers on Saturday.

The clip is dubbed with jaunty music and captioned: "So glad he's OK."

"I would say it is not right. Totally out of order and wrong. They should apologise for this," said Ten Hag.
:lmao You're the manager of Manchester United, playing awful, nonentity football, surely you have more important things to be thinking about?
I only saw that video because of 7hag drawing attention to it. Fulham have nothing to apologise for. Fernandes, on the other hand, should apologise to football fans everywhere for his cryarsing.
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Probably the most overrated footballer of all time

Agree. Felt like I was being gaslit every time people (even Liverpool fans) were wanking over him.
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
:lmao You're the manager of Manchester United, playing awful, nonentity football, surely you have more important things to be thinking about?

That is brilliant. I like Ten Hag, he seemed fairly bland and boring before but the fact that their fans hate him and he's starting to get tetchy is far more interesting.
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
:lmao You're the manager of Manchester United, playing awful, nonentity football, surely you have more important things to be thinking about?
When we played with no crowds we could literally hear him screaming

After there was clearly zero contact with anyone. Hes the one who should be apologising.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
I only saw that video because of 7hag drawing attention to it. Fulham have nothing to apologise for. Fernandes, on the other hand, should apologise to football fans everywhere for his cryarsing.
Nice one Fulham
Has Ten Hag always been this thin-skinned about his players? Feels performative, like he's worried about losing/having already lost the dressing room, and is now making an exaggerated show of backing one of his 'leaders' to try and keep them onside.

Ironically though, by saying Fernandes has a high pain threshold, he's really just confirming that his captain is a serial diver and cheat. If you have a high pain threshold but roll around screaming whenever someone grazes your ankle, there's something afoot...
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 03:49:00 pm
I still like the (obvious urban myth :D) of Fred

Funny even though obviously not true, but they're 100% the biggest 'saw them coming' club around. Its like once they go for someone they're shit scared of looking silly if they dont end up signing said player so they just keep going. I honestly think they could be goaded into paying really big money for literally any half decent footballer.

Wasn't that the case with Hjolund?
So I suppose #PogisnotcomingBack? Feel sad for the young man, money and fame does have a tendency to be a curse.
He retired years ago really didn't he.
I've seen a decent amount of comments on their forum from people who are happy to lose to Abu Dhabi (not a chance they are taking points off them anyway) so that they don't help us in the league lol

A derby, yet they can't be arsed. What a fanbase!
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:40:46 am
I've seen a decent amount of comments on their forum from people who are happy to lose to Abu Dhabi (not a chance they are taking points off them anyway) so that they don't help us in the league lol

A derby, yet they can't be arsed. What a fanbase!
They're an embarrassment. The torment we put them through is glorious.  8)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc/video/7340647588032417056

If he doesn't want his players mocked, has he perhaps considered suggesting that he stops doing so much crying and cheating?
