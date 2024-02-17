« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
February 17, 2024, 11:20:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February 17, 2024, 11:07:10 pm
Don't watch any of Ecila, it seems every video is about Liverpool and she's upset at what we do. So, just done for views/hits. She should support her own team.

It might well be done for clicks, but it's not like they're ranting on about how much they hate Liverpool. They do express that, but it doesn't sound very convincing to me. It's not like they can talk much about their own club tbf ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:49:39 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:52:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2024, 11:12:06 pm
Seven Hag says theyd have been challenging  for the league if FFP hadnt meant they had to buy younger players instead


:lmao delusional
What message does that send to their young players? Also, he signed Antony for 100m.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:13:40 am
wtf is wrong with buying younger players anyway? They're basically moaning that they can't spunk tens of millions on "marquee" signings anymore. What did the likes of Elliot, Jones, Bradley, Quansah etc cost us compared to what they have spent?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:22:09 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:49:39 am
The knee jerk articles never stop:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2024/feb/17/rashford-garnacho-hojlund-manchester-united#comments
It's a half decent article with plenty of caveats and disclaimers but my god, that headline is embarrassing.

It says a lot when them not being completely, embarrassingly shit for a short period of time, somehow constitutes an actual 'revival'. I suppose it's all relative.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:24:43 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2024, 11:12:06 pm
Seven Hag says theyd have been challenging  for the league if FFP hadnt meant they had to buy younger players instead


:lmao delusional

He's the manager of one of, if not the most expensively assembled sides in world football. The man is an utter fraud. I'm so glad they're sticking with him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:37:20 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:24:43 am
The man is an utter fraud. I'm so glad they're sticking with him.
It's what we all want isn't it? Same with Solskjær. To not be so utterly shite that they potentially replace you with someone competent.

Any other club would have flushed this chancer long ago, but like a tick, he seems firmly embedded in there now. I doubt even Ratcliffe will sack him barring a complete collapse. And yes, long may that continue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:42:03 am
I see Eric Cantona has taken to "singing". ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:44:01 am
Some absolute whoppers of posts at Redcafe.

Seems to be a consensus that with Klopp going and Guardiola nearing his time at City that they are the ones to take over. ::)

A Petroleum firm who have made a successful cycling team go backwards since they owned it, own a club in France that hasn't won anything since Ineos bought them 5 years ago.

They had 2 jokes as a CEO who were obsessed with the brand and not what was going on the pitch and also the former DoF of bloody Everton signing their players, not hard to improve from that. ;D

The Guy at City they poached was a commercial director for CFG, Ashworth has won fuck all at 5 PL teams.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:44:41 am
I love a transfer but it's always a huge red flag when a manager is constantly begging for them via the media, an even bigger red flag when that same manager has already spent mind blowing amounts of money. Not to mention "we had to sign young players" is a quite blatant lie anyway, they signed 1, that's it and that was only because Kane rejected them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:12:04 am
Just wait until Luton beat them today  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:32:22 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:44:01 am
Some absolute whoppers of posts at Redcafe.

Seems to be a consensus that with Klopp going and Guardiola nearing his time at City that they are the ones to take over. ::)

A Petroleum firm who have made a successful cycling team go backwards since they owned it, own a club in France that hasn't won anything since Ineos bought them 5 years ago.

They had 2 jokes as a CEO who were obsessed with the brand and not what was going on the pitch and also the former DoF of bloody Everton signing their players, not hard to improve from that. ;D

The Guy at City they poached was a commercial director for CFG, Ashworth has won fuck all at 5 PL teams.



For balance. Presumably it's hard to beat psg to anything in France?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:32:22 am
For balance. Presumably it's hard to beat psg to anything in France?

Their highest finish was fifth, though. :)

They finished ninth last season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:50:57 pm
Manc c*nts and a load of shite

*my opinion on them, not an obscure punk metal band
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:56:54 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
Their highest finish was fifth, though. :)

They finished ninth last season.

Theyve finished 9th in two of the last 3 seasons. So not sure its all down to PSG being an oil club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 01:02:29 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:42:03 am
I see Eric Cantona has taken to "singing". ;D
Just saw it. :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 01:14:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2024, 11:12:06 pm
Seven Hag says theyd have been challenging  for the league if FFP hadnt meant they had to buy younger players instead


:lmao delusional

I thought that was why he was brought in because of his experience of developing young players and making use of the academy?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:57:44 pm
Hojlund is spoiling my fun, the jokes landed a lot better when he had 0 goals and 0 assists from 18 PL matches,  7 and 2 from 25 is somewhat respectable for a first year youngster.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:01:36 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:57:44 pm
Hojlund is spoiling my fun, the jokes landed a lot better when he had 0 goals and 0 assists from 18 PL matches,  7 and 2 from 25 is somewhat respectable for a first year youngster.
I had been worried about him but he's doing great. It won't last though. This team is utterly dysfunctional and he has made hay with very very little actually being created for him the last 2 months. All the stats point to this drying up again, and it won't be his fault, he's shown a lot for such a young player tasked with being the #9 in a mess of a team. I'm still pretty firmly Ten Hag out at this stage. Would be nice if Bruno and Rashford followed him too, if decent fees could be gotten. United have sleepwalked into a huge coming crisis in the next two years with Varane/Casemiro/Bruno all ageing and Rashford, if he is kept at that stage, being 29 if we don't get some generous bids for them from Saudis or PSG in the next couple years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Not sure why they're so keen to make it to 5th. Only going to get humiliated in the CL groups again.

Should lower their sights and ambitions accordingly.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:12:14 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:57:44 pm
Hojlund is spoiling my fun, the jokes landed a lot better when he had 0 goals and 0 assists from 18 PL matches,  7 and 2 from 25 is somewhat respectable for a first year youngster.

They'll give him a massive new contract and that will be the end of him.  :P
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:23:13 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Not sure why they're so keen to make it to 5th. Only going to get humiliated in the CL groups again.

Should lower their sights and ambitions accordingly.
It has a big impact on who they can bring in. Ten Hag is a chequebook manager.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
I actually watched some of their game today.  They were just so poor, but G Nev makes out they are a team of world beaters.  It's been the same groundhog day for the last 10 years hopelessly overrating so many players - not one of them would get into Liverpool, City or Arsenal's first teams (well, maybe for Havertz).  Yet they'll stick around at United for god knows how long because of this delusion.

They now have a lofty +1 goal difference, which looks exactly what they should have with that set of players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:14:36 pm
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
I actually watched some of their game today.  They were just so poor, but G Nev makes out they are a team of world beaters.  It's been the same groundhog day for the last 10 years hopelessly overrating so many players - not one of them would get into Liverpool, City or probably Arsenal's first teams.  Yet they'll stick around at United for god knows how long because of this delusion.

They now have a lofty +1 goal difference, which looks exactly what they should have with that set of players.

To be fair, it's the daft contracts that get given to them no questions asked, that no other right minded club would pay them, that makes them stick round

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
I actually watched some of their game today.  They were just so poor, but G Nev makes out they are a team of world beaters. It's been the same groundhog day for the last 10 years hopelessly overrating so many players - not one of them would get into Liverpool, City or Arsenal's first teams (well, maybe for Havertz).  Yet they'll stick around at United for god knows how long because of this delusion.

They now have a lofty +1 goal difference, which looks exactly what they should have with that set of players.
Also watched bits of it and heard Ratboy come out with "Yernited are so superior to this Luton side, they just are" This was just before Luton got their goal.
He didn't seem so cock a hoop after that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
 They were and  are shite but ofc hope they take points off City.

Skeletor and the new Seedorf are their glimmers of hope
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm
Also watched bits of it and heard Ratboy come out with "Yernited are so superior to this Luton side, they just are" This was just before Luton got their goal.


And there you have Gary Nevilles media career in a nutshell: A ridiculous unsubstantiated over-the-top statement which he is of course completely unable to justify.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:21:09 am
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm
And there you have Gary Nevilles media career in a nutshell: A ridiculous unsubstantiated over-the-top statement which he is of course completely unable to justify.

Or - whenever he makes any comment about Liverpool, the opposite will always come true.
