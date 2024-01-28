Before Yernited started winning with Fergie, Liverpool had a lot of world-class players who won things with us. But all the players you mentioned would be in with a shout for sure.
What would you say Terry?
Van Dijk for sure.
Robertson quite possibly (I go back to the early 80s so couldnt comment on the full backs from Shankss day)
Salah probably but depends on what formation gets picked
Alisson possibly but Clemence takes some beating
Trent maybe, but hes so different to any previous RB its hard to judge
Mané on a shortlist but Id still go with Barnes