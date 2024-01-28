« previous next »
rob1966

  Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 12:49:49 pm
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,033
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 12:49:45 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:46:19 am
In the office trying to suppress my laughter at this :lmao

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,318
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 12:54:30 pm
« Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 12:54:30 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:46:19 am
In the office trying to suppress my laughter at this :lmao

Same ;D
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:46:19 am
In the office trying to suppress my laughter at this :lmao

Same ;D

Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 02:54:43 pm
« Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 02:54:43 pm »
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
« Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm »
Have suddenly got messages from a couple of old United supporting mates after years of silence,like a couple of mummies awakened giddy for their future but forgot to look in the mirror first.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,546
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
« Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
Have suddenly got messages from a couple of old United supporting mates after years of silence,like a couple of mummies awakened giddy for their future but forgot to look in the mirror first.

Remind them we're not after Moyes , so we'll be fine.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm
« Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
Have suddenly got messages from a couple of old United supporting mates after years of silence,like a couple of mummies awakened giddy for their future but forgot to look in the mirror first.
Jurgen went from being overrated to underrated in a matter of days. But what do they know anyway? They've been celebrating poor decisions for a decade e.g spending £1bn to go backwards.

Also, our players are so underrated for some reason. This is a very good team with a lot of potential but some see them as "average" or "overrated"
kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,145
Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 05:52:57 pm
« Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 05:52:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm
Jurgen went from being overrated to underrated in a matter of days. But what do they know anyway? They've been celebrating poor decisions for a decade e.g spending £1bn to go backwards.

Also, our players are so underrated for some reason. This is a very good team with a lot of potential but some see them as "average" or "overrated"
You've got to love how Klopp is over rated, while simultaneously our players are only over achieving because of Klopp. The mental gymnastics are amazing.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm
« Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
What were they chanting?  I couldnt make it out
rhymes with "greatest" but starts with "rap ..... "
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,818
  • Poultry in Motion
Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
What were they chanting?  I couldnt make it out



PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,291
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January 28, 2024, 08:55:36 am
Feels like United fans never speak about any of their keepers pre-Schmeichel

I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January 28, 2024, 08:55:36 am
Feels like United fans never speak about any of their keepers pre-Schmeichel

I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,567
Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm »
 ;D

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1752026929828413694

Quote
Six Glazer siblings to make up to £150m each from Man Utd share sale - have already split £700m since takeover from dividends, director payments and previous share sales.

Each Glazer has shareholding in an irrevocable trust which should avoid tax charges

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,606
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 08:57:04 pm
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 08:57:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm
I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?
Very little between him and Clem.
tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • A manc
Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm
I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?
I would have thought there are 3, 4+ players from the last 6 years who get into Liverpool's all time XI (TAA, Van Dijk, Allison, Salah, maybe even Robertson). Been a shit time to watch them as a United fan.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,606
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm
« Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
I would have thought there are 3, 4+ players from the last 6 years who get into Liverpool's all time XI (TAA, Van Dijk, Allison, Salah, maybe even Robertson). Been a shit time to watch them as a United fan.
Before Yernited started winning with Fergie, Liverpool had a lot of world-class players who won things with us. But all the players you mentioned would be in with a shout for sure.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,818
  • Poultry in Motion
Reply #7534 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
« Reply #7534 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm
Before Yernited started winning with Fergie, Liverpool had a lot of world-class players who won things with us. But all the players you mentioned would be in with a shout for sure.

What would you say Terry?

Van Dijk for sure.
Robertson quite possibly (I go back to the early 80s so couldnt comment on the full backs from Shankss day)
Salah probably but depends on what formation gets picked
Alisson possibly but Clemence takes some beating
Trent maybe, but hes so different to any previous RB its hard to judge
Mané on a shortlist but Id still go with Barnes
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,606
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Reply #7535 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm
« Reply #7535 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
What would you say Terry?

Van Dijk for sure.
Robertson quite possibly (I go back to the early 80s so couldnt comment on the full backs from Shankss day)
Salah probably but depends on what formation gets picked
Alisson possibly but Clemence takes some beating
Trent maybe, but hes so different to any previous RB its hard to judge
Mané on a shortlist but Id still go with Barnes
Far too many to choose from, mate. You could probably pick about 7 or 8 World-class teams going back to Shanks and up to now.
JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Reply #7536 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
« Reply #7536 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on January 28, 2024, 08:28:52 pm
They had a keeper called Paddy Roach in the 70's. He was shite too.

You're wrong about Roach. It was spelled Roche. But you're right about him being shite . . .
Quote from: Oldmanmick on January 28, 2024, 08:28:52 pm
They had a keeper called Paddy Roach in the 70's. He was shite too.

You're wrong about Roach. It was spelled Roche. But you're right about him being shite . . .

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,546
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Reply #7537 on: Today at 04:01:17 am
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 04:01:17 am »
Johnno.. where's your list?  :D

I'll make it easier for you if you don't want to do an 11. Name your top 5-6-7 opponents you've seen versus Man Utd.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
