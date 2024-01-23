https://theathletic.com/5221603/2024/01/23/andre-onana-afcon-cameroon-team-news/



Andre Onana dropped for Cameroon's pivotal final group game.



ICYMI, his AFCON story so far:



- Arrived late and missed first game after playing in Man United's 2-2 draw with Spurs; had to be "calmed down" by El-Hadj Diouf after screaming in the tunnel

- Made zero saves in Cameroon's 3-1 loss to Senegal

- Benched for third game with Cameroon needing a win to progress







Onana's another ferking pup and from day 1, I ferkin' feared it. In my opinion, any "wannabe a half-decent solidish" team has essentially to be built around 3 KEY positions. At least one main skilled and "handy" goalscorer up front (preferably one who can take a knock or three and shake it off rapido!) and who gets a goal every other game.Then a dictator / director / enforcer in midfield (you choose the term you prefer but you get what I'm describing)Then, finally, for me anyroad, THE pivotal last bit of the "must haves" is that reliable solid brave occasionally looney but for 90% of the time anyway, a sensible keeper.We all of us know of course that the Keeper's Union members have to be a bit tapped on occasions . . . !!Ever since EtH came, De Gea went right off his game , although he'd never been a commanding keeper who'd come for corners and smack the strikers in the gob occasionally. Those times long gone!! Onana is a "wannabe poster-boy" keeper with those dramatic, flying tip-over bolluxes designed to win the photographer's "save of the year" shite. Ferking nonsense!! In seeking to be seen as a star-man, all he's managed to "achieve" is showing the world he's a clown. My rant over - beddy byes calling so Nighty bless all!!