In fairness it only says talking to Varane and Martial. Expect both have been offered a pittance to extend.



Both will definitely leave at end of season on frees.



I'd imagine United will eventually change tact in transfer market, I. E stop trying to sign big names, and offering extortionate wages nobody else will pay and kid themselves these players chose United above all else. First step is admitting you're not the draw you once were and acting accordingly (signing talented and hungry players with incentivised contracts). But United are still not in that head space yet.