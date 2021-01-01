« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 308454 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 04:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 03:07:16 pm
It seems like the 25% Radcliffe stake is done and set to be announced today

What are the chances he could actually improve them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:09:27 pm
What are the chances he could actually improve them

High I would think given the starting point
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 04:13:34 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:09:27 pm
What are the chances he could actually improve them

Is he managing the team too?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:09:27 pm
What are the chances he could actually improve them
pretty high, once he persuades their fans to be patient for about 3-5 years.

in other words ..... never.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 04:18:44 pm »
If this Radcliffe deal does not work out it could be the end of United as we have known it for the last 30 years. We can pray
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Glazers still hold authority though with 75%, let's not forget that.
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Ratcliffe coming in doesnt make FFP disappear. They will be very limited on what they can spend unless they can shift some players like Rashford out of the door.
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 04:30:39 pm »
Sky News saying that Ratcliffe has total control of footballing matters at the club
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm »
Great news for them!

They'll finally go from spending obscene amounts of money on ordinary players every transfer window to spending obscene amounts of money on ordinary players every transfer window
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 04:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 04:30:39 pm
Sky News saying that Ratcliffe has total control of footballing matters at the club

Brilliant move by the Glazers. Blame him, not us.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:40 pm
Glazers still hold authority though with 75%, let's not forget that.

I think he wants control over the footballing side, which is what they're fans would be happy about.
Ratcliffe next manager?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:47:13 pm
Ratcliffe next manager?
Daniel?
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:47:42 pm
Daniel?
Ratcliffe or Ratboy Neville?
