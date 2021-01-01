It seems like the 25% Radcliffe stake is done and set to be announced today
What are the chances he could actually improve them
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Sky News saying that Ratcliffe has total control of footballing matters at the club
Glazers still hold authority though with 75%, let's not forget that.
Ratcliffe next manager?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Daniel?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]