« Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:50:08 am »
Theyve tried to say that it was a one off issue with undercooked meat at a corporate event.
I reckon it would take more than undercooking a bit of meat once to get a one star rating.
From their report
Management of food safety
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
Major improvement necessary
Hygienic food handling
Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage
Improvement necessary
So, its not hygienic or safe.
Marvellous
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:47 am by Jingle Bells Tepid Smells »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W