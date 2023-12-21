« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 07:32:38 pm »

Says it all
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 07:33:21 pm »
So Murtough came from Everton, and then hired a load of his Everton mates?  The last decade for Manchester United explained so easily.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 07:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 07:32:38 pm

Says it all
At least they're still number one at something.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: oldman on December 21, 2023, 10:34:18 pm
I remember going to forest when they beat us 2 - 0 in the european cup and coming away thinking what a great team they were.

Unbelievable atmosphere that night as well , dont know how many of us were there but it was a big following
Rammed in down one side on a big terrace
What a memory to have. I love reading about that era of football despite United being shite during it, those really were the days. So many likeable characters in the game, managers and players. I barely like any player or manager even at United these days!
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 07:59:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm
What a memory to have. I love reading about that era of football despite United being shite during it, those really were the days. So many likeable characters in the game, managers and players. I barely like any player or manager even at United these days!

You do have some unlikeable players though. >:(
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 07:59:03 pm
You do have some unlikeable players though. >:(
Most of them are fine by me but I really don't care for Antony and I haven't really felt that about a United player before. I just don't like his face and his character. Probably doesn't help that he's shite too.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6166 on: Yesterday at 08:10:17 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
Most of them are fine by me but I really don't care for Antony and I haven't really felt that about a United player before. I just don't like his face and his character. Probably doesn't help that he's shite too.

"I don't like his face, he has no character, and he's fucking shite at football. Other than that, though, he's all right..."
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6167 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6168 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6169 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
 :D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6170 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
So, avoid the prawn sandwiches then?
We are Liverpool!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 12:11:55 am »
Sounds like not even the popcorn is safe at Old Trafford.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 12:42:02 am »
Has Evra been licking all the chicken again?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:50:08 am »
Theyve tried to say that it was a one off issue with undercooked meat at a corporate event.

I reckon it would take more than undercooking a bit of meat once to get a one star rating.

From their report

Quote
Management of food safety
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Major improvement necessary

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Improvement necessary


So, its not hygienic or safe.

Marvellous




Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 11:00:30 am »
Apart from gaining that glorious point at Anfield last week, is there no positive news coming from from Old Trafford ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 07:38:43 pm
At least they're still number one at something.

Was Harry Maquire the chef ?
