I wonder how many titles Keane would have won if his United team had been up against the biggest cheats in the history of the game. They never even got close to the kinds of points totals you need to beat City to the league.



Ferguson's United never got anywhere near the level of Jurgen's Liverpool. They won 13 titles under him but never faced a side as relentless as we & City have been over the 5/6 years. We're so unfortunate to be in the position we're in because of those cheating twats in Blue.We'd probably havewon 5 in a row if not for them.