« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 297082 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:31 am
Yesterday was one of the few away games against good sides they havent lost. A home draw to this side isnt good.
Yeah, they were probably the worst side to come to Anfield this season.  I don't hold out much hope for them getting results at any of our rivals.

Them getting a point and Fulham not is just one of those quirks of football.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:27:25 am
They did you're right. It's a silly thing to do like, throwing a bottle at a bus like that I'm not condoning throwing bottles but by the sounds of it we are the only club in the country who's fans throw stuff at coaches, or at least, we're the only ones who make headlines for it

West Ham fans wrecked the Utd bus, ADFC fans bottled the fuck out of a bus, there was a team bus (Championship I think) attacked about a fortnight ago.

With ours, we had to actually drive the empty team bus into a shitty Manc housing estate to confuse the fuckwitted 6 fingered fucking mutants



While the team went in on a normal Ellisons coach

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 12:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:25:21 am
16 years without a European Cup as well.  You can probably make that 17 as they arent getting back in next year.

Biggest club in the world.  ::)

Exactly, and even if they do get back in year after next, the final would be in 2026, making it 18 years.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 12:05:27 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:36:28 am
10 years and counting Keano, you fucking bellend :wave
Their standards are so low these days that you wouldn't be surprised to see them not win a big trophy for a very long time.

15 years already without winning the CL. 1 CL in 25 years and they look so hopeless anytime they play in it. 10 years without a title when they now have FFP restrictions and they've not mounted a serious challenge in a decade.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 12:10:44 pm »
Someone should ask Roy if he'll still be around to see Utd winning another CL. And while he's around how many Liverpool will win. :lmao
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:05:27 pm
Their standards are so low these days that you wouldn't be surprised to see them not win a big trophy for a very long time.

15 years already without winning the CL. 1 CL in 25 years and they look so hopeless anytime they play in it. 10 years without a title when they now have FFP restrictions and they've not mounted a serious challenge in a decade.

Bit harsh. They mounted a challenge couple of years ago under Oleh. Only lasted about 3 weeks like but it still counts
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 12:15:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:05:27 pm
Their standards are so low these days that you wouldn't be surprised to see them not win a big trophy for a very long time.

15 years already without winning the CL. 1 CL in 25 years and they look so hopeless anytime they play in it. 10 years without a title when they now have FFP restrictions and they've not mounted a serious challenge in a decade.

This picture will drive Fergie nuts, Bob did within 7 years of taking the LFC job what Fergie couldn't do in 25

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,418
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 12:39:20 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:36:10 am
This can still be a good result if Utd perform similar cup final heroics against one or both of Arsenal/City.

They'll be losing 8 or 9 nil against City at the very least.

You have to question any team that hasn't beaten United this season. They are absolutely woeful.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,166
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on December 17, 2023, 11:37:30 pm
Keane with his standard 'Liverpool didn't win the league for 30 years' when smallest bit irked by us.

Brings it out every time, no matter the contex. Comes off sounding like a nutter on Twitter

Every time forgetting United went 27 years before us

And it's been 10 now

Didn't they also go 46 years as well at some point? Selective history, it's the Man united way.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,813
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 01:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm
Didn't they also go 46 years as well at some point? Selective history, it's the Man united way.
Their longest title droughts were 41 years and 26 years.

They've also only had three title winning managers in their entire history. Ernest Mangnall, Matt Busby and Ferguson.

Liverpool have had nine. Tom Watson. David Ashworth. Matt McQueen. George Kay. Bill Shankly. Bob Paisley. Joe Fagan. Kenny Dalglish and Jürgen Klopp.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm by Son of Mary »
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,177
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 12:10:44 pm
Someone should ask Roy if he'll still be around to see Utd winning another CL. And while he's around how many Liverpool will win. :lmao

Someone should ask him how he felt missing out on playing in a champions league final because he picked up too many bookings bet that would shut him up
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 02:24:56 pm »
I wonder how many titles Keane would have won if his United team had been up against the biggest cheats in the history of the game. They never even got close to the kinds of points totals you need to beat City to the league.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:27:25 am
They did you're right. It's a silly thing to do like, throwing a bottle at a bus like that I'm not condoning throwing bottles but by the sounds of it we are the only club in the country who's fans throw stuff at coaches, or at least, we're the only ones who make headlines for it

Funny, isn't it. Almost like there's an agenda...
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 02:54:37 pm »
Imagine going ten years without a title win and 24 with only 1 Champions League win and sounding off from a position of 'know your place'.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:45:37 am
VERY generous of you not to make it 11 already

Never write off Manchester United
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm
Funny, isn't it. Almost like there's an agenda...

Yeah, it's almost as if things like this never happened.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySgPQO0xtFQ
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm
Yeah, it's almost as if things like this never happened.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySgPQO0xtFQ

And ironically it wasn't our team bus from recollection but rather some kids being brought to the match who ended up cowering under seats in fear.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 04:29:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm
And ironically it wasn't our team bus from recollection but rather some kids being brought to the match who ended up cowering under seats in fear.

United fans have always been the benchmark for how football fans should behave. We could all learn a lot from them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mymaI3hWtWs
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 02:24:56 pm
I wonder how many titles Keane would have won if his United team had been up against the biggest cheats in the history of the game. They never even got close to the kinds of points totals you need to beat City to the league.

Ferguson's United never got anywhere near the level of Jurgen's Liverpool. They won 13 titles under him but never faced a side as relentless as we & City have been over the 5/6 years. We're so unfortunate to be in the position we're in because of those cheating twats in Blue.

We'd probably have legitimately won 5 in a row if not for them.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 05:43:21 pm »
I found it funny how we treated Antony with contempt.  We literally left our entire left wing open for him in the last 10-20 minutes and he couldn't do anything.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,171
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 05:44:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:43:21 pm
I found it funny how we treated Antony with contempt.  We literally left our entire left wing open for him in the last 10-20 minutes and he couldn't do anything.

He did a dummy to let the ball go out for us to get a throw. Was class that.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:31 am
Yesterday was one of the few away games against good sides they havent lost. A home draw to this side isnt good.
Yeah, theyre shite away to the big sides. I think any talk of us being title contenders needed to be on hold until after wed played this lot and Arsenal at home as up until yesterday, wed only played the bigger sides away. The big unknown was our home form against the big boys. Hopefully yesterday was an anomaly.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 07:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 02:54:37 pm
Imagine going ten years without a title win and 24 with only 1 Champions League win and sounding off from a position of 'know your place'.

Wowsers, that will be 26 years by the time Utd might even make it to the next CL.

Clubs that have won a league title AND a CL title in the last 10 years:

Man City
Chelsea
Liverpool

Clubs that have won a league title but no CL in the last 10 years:

Leicester

Maybe Utd should have been relegated instead of Leicester. We lost a great team of recent times and left with this dross.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm
Yeah, theyre shite away to the big sides. I think any talk of us being title contenders needed to be on hold until after wed played this lot and Arsenal at home as up until yesterday, wed only played the bigger sides away. The big unknown was our home form against the big boys. Hopefully yesterday was an anomaly.

We still haven't played any of the Big Boys at home yet  ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 08:17:58 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
We still haven't played any of the Big Boys at home yet  ;)
shame Fernandez got himself out of playing yesterday, at least then we could say we've played one of the big girls.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
We still haven't played any of the Big Boys at home yet  ;)

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,711
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 10:12:36 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,711
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:26:49 am
They are really bad. Really frustrating that we didnt win.
Yep. The worst side I've seen at Anfield for years. Utter dross. I'm actually embarrassed that we had to share time on the same pitch as them, and for once I can't even have any complaints about any post-match thread comments

It's shameful that we didn't obliterate them.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,052
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm
Yep. The worst side I've seen at Anfield for years. Utter dross. I'm actually embarrassed that we had to share time on the same pitch as them, and for once I can't even have any complaints about any post-match thread comments

It's shameful that we didn't obliterate them.



Or even just win 1-0. They were atrocious.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,589
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6109 on: Today at 01:43:21 am »
haha just read the mancs whole take from being in the cl was about 3m. Three. For 4 points from 6 matches.

That's a total kneeslapper  :lmao 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,832
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6110 on: Today at 01:58:38 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:43:21 am
haha just read the mancs whole take from being in the cl was about 3m. Three. For 4 points from 6 matches.

That's a total kneeslapper  :lmao 
Not sure that's true. The participation in the CL groups gets you around 16m. One draw and one win is 3.7m, probably what you're talking about. They'll get about 20m (EUR) total.

That's probably more than what we'd get for winning the EL. But we'll have a trophy!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:14 am by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 