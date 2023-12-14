« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Knight

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 14, 2023, 09:06:29 pm
At the time he "chose" Moyes what made him think Liverpool were going to get back to anything approaching a dcecent team?

Honestly, it's like no-one actually reads anything that's said.
Yep. "Didn't want to be shown up by the next man so chose someone not as good as him" has become "wanted Utd to tank" and "wanted it so no-one could have success but him", which no-one has actually said.

Like debating in a kindergarten (note, I've never actually debated in a kindergarten, the kinder might be boss debaters for all I know; almost certainly better than here ;D )

Yeah no one has said anything like this. Except for this of course
Quote
You don't really understand human nature, in that case. There are definitely many people who would want things to fail after they leave; it's a very common human trait. "Apres moi, le deluge" as another Fergie once said

And this point only makes sense in context if the poster meant to include Ferguson as potentially in this category of person. But maybe in your kindergarten 'fail' means something different to most of us Ghost.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm by Knight
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm
Yeah no one has said anything like this. Except for this of course
And this point only makes sense in context if the poster meant to include Ferguson as potentially in this category of person. But maybe in your kindergarten 'fail' means something different to most of us Ghost.

But my dear, worried, concerned, palpitating friend, that was a comment on human nature, not on the inhuman Ferguson, referencing the less-than-human attitudes of the ancien régime (can definitely see any of Louis XV, Mme De Pompadour and Marie Antoinette managing the Mancs, mind)...
Knight

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
But my dear, worried, concerned, palpitating friend, that was a comment on human nature, not on the inhuman Ferguson, referencing the less-than-human attitudes of the ancien régime (can definitely see any of Louis XV, Mme De Pompadour and Marie Antoinette managing the Mancs, mind)...

But you were arguing for the possibility of Ferguson wanting things to 'fall apart', to use SM's words, on the basis of human nature.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm by Knight
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 11:13:04 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
But you were arguing for the possibility of Ferguson wanting things to 'fall apart', to use SM's words, on the basis of human nature.
No, I was replying to the poster's rumination that (and I paraphrase) 'after building something for 25 years how could one wish to see it fail?'

The poster was riffing off the Ferguson chat, of course, but my point was one about the unpredictable vicissitudes of human nature. Another way of phrasing it might simply have been "There's nowt as strange as folk". You can't second guess people's actions or reactions, especially not based on what seems reasonable and logical to us looking on.

For the avoidance of doubt I don't really have a fixed view on why Ferguson chose Moyes. The initial contention that Ferguson chose Moyes in order to make himself and his legacy look better, was voiced by several other posters, not me. When it got pushback I joined in with some observations. In some ways it does come across as if he must have deliberately chosen someone who was clearly not up to the task. Did any of us think Moyes was up to it? If not how could Ferguson who is much more experienced and knowledgeable about football managment have made such an error?

However in no way would I subscribe to any suggestion that he wanted Utd to fall apart or "tank". He might have wanted the next guy not to outshine him, esp as his last few years in charge were not the most successful, but not for things to fall apart. There's a large gap between the two.

Which does lead to an interesting question of whether he would have chosen differently if he had gone out at the pinnacle of his success? Say in 1999. I.e would he then have chosen a much better, stronger successor because he would have no fears of being outshone?

Ultimately, as friend Tubby has reminded us, this is all just speculation. We cannot know anything for sure and I doubt if Ferguson will ever write that searchingly honest tell-all book in which he admits his gambit (if, indeed, it was one and not just a gross error of judgment).
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
I always held the view (and I think a few echoed this) - that he simply saw a lot of himself in Moyes - right down to the nationality. He saw Moyes punch above his collective team's weight year in and year out. He probably thought that Moyes would be a safe pair of hands to keep things ticking.

And, as also noted, the cupboard wasn't bare. Nor was there a lack of money for Moyes.

While many of us on the outside laughed at the choice because we got to see Everton and read about them a lot more regularly - Moyes was hand-picked by Ferguson - so Ferguson has to take a lot of blame too.

The more important - and more glorious part - is since Moyes - they have continued to appoint ill fitting managers. Sure - a trophy here or there - but at this time they are simply just another team.

(And no - I'm not taking them lightly tomorrow at all).
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6005 on: Today at 12:46:15 am
Whether he wanted Moyes to fail or not, fail he did and its all on him.
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6006 on: Today at 01:57:06 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:46:15 am
Whether he wanted Moyes to fail or not, fail he did and its all on him.

As is the Glazer ownership
