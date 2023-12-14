But you were arguing for the possibility of Ferguson wanting things to 'fall apart', to use SM's words, on the basis of human nature.



No, I was replying to the poster's rumination that (and I paraphrase) 'after building something for 25 years how could one wish to see it fail?'The poster was riffing off the Ferguson chat, of course, but my point was one about the unpredictable vicissitudes of human nature. Another way of phrasing it might simply have been "There's nowt as strange as folk". You can't second guess people's actions or reactions, especially not based on what seems reasonable and logical to us looking on.For the avoidance of doubt I don't really have a fixed view on why Ferguson chose Moyes. The initial contention that Ferguson chose Moyes in order to make himself and his legacy look better, was voiced by several other posters, not me. When it got pushback I joined in with some observations. In some ways it does come across as if he must have deliberately chosen someone who was clearly not up to the task. Did any of us think Moyes was up to it? If not how could Ferguson who is much more experienced and knowledgeable about football managment have made such an error?However in no way would I subscribe to any suggestion that he wanted Utd to fall apart or "tank". He might have wanted the next guy not to outshine him, esp as his last few years in charge were not the most successful, but not for things to fall apart. There's a large gap between the two.Which does lead to an interesting question of whether he would have chosen differently if he had gone out at the pinnacle of his success? Say in 1999. I.e would he then have chosen a much better, stronger successor because he would have no fears of being outshone?Ultimately, as friend Tubby has reminded us, this is all just speculation. We cannot know anything for sure and I doubt if Ferguson will ever write that searchingly honest tell-all book in which he admits his gambit (if, indeed, it was one and not just a gross error of judgment).