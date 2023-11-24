Hopefully that's alot of their luck used up today - 0-3 massively flattered them, an early fluke (incredibly rare, as they usually go harmlessly wide or over), a pen given for Young being a dickhead/a non-chance that wasn't leading to a goal, and a breakaway aside, they struggled to create anything. They really were simply less shit than Everton, who couldn't hit a cows arse, yet still crafted good chances.
Quality on the ball from both sides was shocking at times - if we don't beat these comfortably again 3 weeks, then something will have gone badly wrong and/or we've been fucked over by VAR again