Dunno why we don't have the Pundits thread open anymore? But did anyone see or hear Roy Keane last week on that show with Rat Boy and Ian Wright.

Went over all of his red cards, and it just showed yet again that he's nothing but a prick. I couldn't even watch it all to be honest, same thing each time. Never his fault, the other player deserved it. Neville kissing his arse and licking up to him. No respect for other professionals when he was playing and now when he's not. NEver has anything useful to say. Absolute coward who ran away when his country needed him most.