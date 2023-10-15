« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 am
Now seems his minority £1.35bn investment is contingent on being handed full "operational control of football matters".

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/15/jim-ratcliffe-control-man-utd-football-operations-glazers/
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:55:17 am
West Ham or Leeds must be a good bet. Leeds a huge one club city with a big history and massive fanbase. West Ham have the stadium in place and a massive fanbase and a good team at the moment.

Leeds have only just been bought by 49ers Enterprises. Who were my number one choice if FSG ever sold us, because of how successful the Debartolo family are (Eddies issues aside).

I can see Nottingham Forest they would go after. Former European champions, and the revival story is bigger than Man United.
TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 01:36:39 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:34:26 am
Now seems his minority £1.35bn investment is contingent on being handed full "operational control of football matters".

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/15/jim-ratcliffe-control-man-utd-football-operations-glazers/
Well thats concerning. The Glazer's no longer being in charge, theyre a greta bunch of lads, couldnt have done a better for us.


Interesting that the article talks about Ineos financing the deal with debt though.  Who pays the debt?  Manchester United again?  Incredible if true.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 01:39:28 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:58:04 am
I think a country could take over Everton but they'd have to shift to another City, no one comes to Liverpool to see Everton

Sportswashers, not realising the bitters' hatred for the L word would probably want to change their name to Liverpool city or united.  :o
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 01:43:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:06:48 am
This is overblown. It's about United not having shiniest car on the drive anymore.

We'd bite your hand off for a 76k stadium with the potential to expand further.

They could maintain it better than they have but they were way ahead of the curve in the 90s and 2000s. We're only catching up with what they were doing with our two new stands.

While the capacity is good, there are plenty of issues with it, have you not seen the pictures with leaking roofs and other problems such as non-Neville vermin infestations etc?

It needs a significant amount spent on it before it was merely ongoing maintenance that was required.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 01:44:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:36:39 pm
Well thats concerning. The Glazer's no longer being in charge, theyre a greta bunch of lads, couldnt have done a better for us.


Interesting that the article talks about Ineos financing the deal with debt though.  Who pays the debt?  Manchester United again?  Incredible if true.

Nice aren't exactly ripping up trees in Ligue 1.
Samie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 01:54:59 pm
You're naive if you think Qatar won't be batting their eyes at us. As Rossi said they want a "Marquee" name to own. And in this country it's either us or the manccs.
A-Bomb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:54:59 pm
You're naive if you think Qatar won't be batting their eyes at us. As Rossi said they want a "Marquee" name to own. And in this country it's either us or the manccs.

Sadly that'd be the last straw for me and would be the day the club dies for me, i'll never associate myself with any of the sport washers.
No666

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 03:02:08 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm
Sadly that'd be the last straw for me and would be the day the club dies for me, i'll never associate myself with any of the sport washers.
Sadly, plenty will 'take your place', especially if mega-success follows. They could slug it out with Manchester City and Newcastle but with a far higher global reach to start with. Don't think FSG want to sell 100% though, not until the television rights business clarifies.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 03:15:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:54:59 pm
You're naive if you think Qatar won't be batting their eyes at us. As Rossi said they want a "Marquee" name to own. And in this country it's either us or the manccs.
We've already rejected them.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 03:46:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:15:19 pm
We've already rejected them.

Have we? I thought they never even bid because of Man Utd

I very much hope they don't look out way but I didn't think they actually had yet
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
I don't know if FSG "rejected" them, they probably baulked at their asking price, FSG are businessmen, if the price is right they'll sell.
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October 14, 2023, 06:46:59 pm
Hopefully not us. After it was claimed the main guy supported Man Utd as a kid, it'll be odd if pictures started appearing of him with posters of Kvarme on his bedroom wall.

Heard he was one of the Vladikavkaz 38
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 04:12:00 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:46:46 pm
Have we? I thought they never even bid because of Man Utd

I very much hope they don't look out way but I didn't think they actually had yet

Alex Miller
@alexmiller73
QIA have moved on from @LFC to @ManUtd as they couldn't negotiate a majority share with FSG... there are at least two Qatar-based parties interested in United... unclear whether there remains any possible route back to Liverpool for QIA...

Alex Miller brought the news of new investment at the back end of last season.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm
Gary Neville
@GNev2

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.

Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?

Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
-----------------

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening
lfc_col

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 04:34:35 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening


Not surprising really though as for some reason as goldbridge pointed out he seems to think he is some sort of authority in football massive ego he has
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 04:40:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:55:17 am
West Ham or Leeds must be a good bet. Leeds a huge one club city with a big history and massive fanbase. West Ham have the stadium in place and a massive fanbase and a good team at the moment.

The 49ers won't let Leeds go.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm
Gary Neville
@GNev2

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.

Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?

Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
-----------------

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening

He owns a hotel and shit.  The bloke is biggest twat to ever be birthed from that club.
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 05:21:38 pm
sure there are lots of rodents at the theatre but the Neville infestation is really, really bad.
Simplexity

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 05:23:15 pm
West ham would probably be the «best» club to buy. In london, new stadium, supporters will love them.
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm
He owns a hotel and shit.  The bloke is biggest twat to ever be birthed from that club.

And that's saying something.

I do agree though, he's somehow managed to become an even bigger bellend than he was when he was playing.
Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 05:29:32 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm
He owns a hotel and shit.  The bloke is biggest twat to ever be birthed from that club.

He should stick to his vanity project at Salford. It must be at least a few weeks since he sacked a manager there.

He's always going on about the land around Old Trafford. He's obviously got vested interests there with his own business and wanting to expand on that, he was friendly with the Glazers until they got in his way.

He's all about the money but then his idol Ferguson was the same (which caused the Glazer takeover due to his insatiable greed). They both make out they're big Labour men as well. Not to mention the shilling for Qatar at the World Cup for a big pay day.
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 05:29:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:40:36 am
We're in a very good place. Little debt, infrastructure sorted, doing well on the pitch and raking in big money every season.

It's very difficult to expand Anfield further due to blockers such as the Church close to it. That's the only impact sportswashers can have on us and building a new stand takes time to anyway. In terms of sponsorship,  we are already up there with the likes of Real Madrid so we don't need to be greedy.

They can't pump money in for transfers so United fans are misguided there. However, they'd have helped with redeveloping the stadium. That said, don't they already have the highest matchday revenue in England? And they are the biggest spenders in the last decade.

There's no problem that can't be solved with enough money and a bit of smarts. And as I recall, infrastructure projects don't count towards FFP? In the event that a sportwasher bought LFC, they could literally build a new housing estate for the people they want shifting in order to expand Anfield. People joke about having Walton Road run through a tunnel under the Kop, or being rerouted altogether - a sportswasher could do that, and the council would let them.

It wouldn't be about what we need, so "we don't need to be greedy" would be irrelevant. It's about what a sportswasher wants to do, and they always seem to want more. Time wouldn't matter - City were a long term project, so are Newcastle. Expanding a 61k Anfield still further would be a fine long term goal for them.

As for us being limited by FFP, I think last summer showed we have a lot more wiggle room than some of our contemporary or competitor clubs, and unlike them it's legit wiggle room. As I said, the PL okayed that Chelsea sponsorship deal from a startup company that has no customers - you think a oil backed sportswasher couldn't come up with something more convincing and equally beneficial if they owned LFC?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2823 on: Yesterday at 06:37:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm
Gary Neville
@GNev2

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.

Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?

Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
-----------------

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening
He's an absolute bellend
Elliemental

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2824 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm
This must be the third or fourth time the Qataris have walked away from Manchester United. Have they definitely withdrawn their offer this time?
Legs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2825 on: Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm
Brilliant stuff from Neville.

Great tweet from one of us "Just accept the decision and move on" 🤣🤣

His list of demands is funny he has decided to add a new one not asking for much !
Coolie High

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2826 on: Yesterday at 08:32:51 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm
Brilliant stuff from Neville.

Great tweet from one of us "Just accept the decision and move on" 🤣🤣

His list of demands is funny he has decided to add a new one not asking for much !

Hes the prime minister of Football.
newterp

Re:
« Reply #2827 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:17:26 am
Sure, we'd have to have those uncomfortable conversations about whale hunting, but they already fill out a chunk of Anfield every game.



I, for one, would welcome our Captain Ahab and Viking overlords.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2828 on: Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm
I, for one, would welcome our Captain Ahab and Viking overlords.
The Norwegians invest their sovereign wealth in ethical investments.....whatever that means, business is by its very nature unethical.
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 08:56:09 pm »
if the Norwegians buy us we'll all end up eating stew or something - oh, wait...
Offline rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm
The Norwegians invest their sovereign wealth in ethical investments.....whatever that means, business is by its very nature unethical.
Not true, aside from huge swathes of property, their core investments are corporate stock, especially US tech.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/norway-wealth-fund-posts-143-billion-h1-profit-2023-08-15/
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm
Gary Neville
@GNev2

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.

Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?

Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
-----------------

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening


Who does this c*nt think he is? And when did it start? He played eight full for man United years ago and somehow thinks hes the utmost authority in the world of football.

And why is he allowed away with it? Why does nobody tell him to shut the fuck up?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2832 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Gary Nevilles a c*nt.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2833 on: Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm
Who does this c*nt think he is? And when did it start? He played eight full for man United years ago and somehow thinks hes the utmost authority in the world of football.

And why is he allowed away with it? Why does nobody tell him to shut the fuck up?
coz he's human clickbait.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2834 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm »
I'm sure it was Che Nevs 'non-negotiables' that made the Qataris have second thoughts.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2835 on: Today at 02:18:09 am »
I saw a post from red cafe with someone saying theyd supported the team for nearly 70 years, and the Sheik walking away meant it wasnt his club anymore and he was done.

What the fuck can you even do with that?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2836 on: Today at 03:20:20 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:18:09 am
I saw a post from red cafe with someone saying theyd supported the team for nearly 70 years, and the Sheik walking away meant it wasnt his club anymore and he was done.

What the fuck can you even do with that?

Rattle and roll?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2837 on: Today at 03:41:44 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm
Not true, aside from huge swathes of property, their core investments are corporate stock, especially US tech.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/norway-wealth-fund-posts-143-billion-h1-profit-2023-08-15/
What's unethical about stocks in tech companies?
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2838 on: Today at 06:49:53 am »



Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2839 on: Today at 07:07:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:41:44 am
What's unethical about stocks in tech companies?
Your post read, probably not intentionally, that all businesses are unethical, therefore the fund couldn't be investing in them.  Though that kind of obviously isn't what you meant it could be read that way . I think rospersemre is just saying they do invest in companies.
