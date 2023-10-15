We're in a very good place. Little debt, infrastructure sorted, doing well on the pitch and raking in big money every season.



It's very difficult to expand Anfield further due to blockers such as the Church close to it. That's the only impact sportswashers can have on us and building a new stand takes time to anyway. In terms of sponsorship, we are already up there with the likes of Real Madrid so we don't need to be greedy.



They can't pump money in for transfers so United fans are misguided there. However, they'd have helped with redeveloping the stadium. That said, don't they already have the highest matchday revenue in England? And they are the biggest spenders in the last decade.



There's no problem that can't be solved with enough money and a bit of smarts. And as I recall, infrastructure projects don't count towards FFP? In the event that a sportwasher bought LFC, they could literally build a new housing estate for the people they want shifting in order to expand Anfield. People joke about having Walton Road run through a tunnel under the Kop, or being rerouted altogether - a sportswasher could do that, and the council would let them.It wouldn't be about what we need, so "we don't need to be greedy" would be irrelevant. It's about what a sportswasher wants to do, and they always seem to want more. Time wouldn't matter - City were a long term project, so are Newcastle. Expanding a 61k Anfield still further would be a fine long term goal for them.As for us being limited by FFP, I think last summer showed we have a lot more wiggle room than some of our contemporary or competitor clubs, and unlike them it's legit wiggle room. As I said, the PL okayed that Chelsea sponsorship deal from a startup company that has no customers - you think a oil backed sportswasher couldn't come up with something more convincing and equally beneficial if they owned LFC?