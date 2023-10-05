Its true actually, when you think about it ajax is the ultimate "team" team they have their system and way total football and all that, maybe the most famous academy around, all this kind of thing. steeped in history as the team of the hard working talented teams. 7H had those guys rolling nicely in their weight class.



then you get to Manchester and its this shower of diving selfish rabid and maniacal pisstakers, at the time in a complete Ronaldo crisis now just in a general well performed shit show.





The man needs time. Its clear. Rome wasn't burnt in a day. Its not miles and miles outside his experience and ability level dealing with these egos with a paper mache iron fist. Its just, complicated. and slow.