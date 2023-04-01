Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
Author
Topic: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4 (Read 19913 times)
JP-65
FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,774
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 09:50:43 am »
Match 33 update:
Logged
JP-65
FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,774
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 09:51:38 am »
The rest:
Logged
