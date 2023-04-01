« previous next »
Quote from: JP-65 on November 17, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
League Table Predictor from 4-4-2

Reckon that's a bit off to be honest, I don't think City are such strong favourites.
Match 13 update:
The rest:

Note that United have only played 4 of the top 9, and have lost all 4!
As Spurs have slipped as they start to play some of the better teams, I'd expect United to do same
It seems to me, at the moment, that 85-87 points will win the title this season.

Someone could get hot, but it looks like all the teams have flaws at the moment, that'll prevent a 90 point total.
Quote from: JP-65 on November 27, 2023, 01:28:10 pm
It seems to me, at the moment, that 85-87 points will win the title this season.

Someone could get hot, but it looks like all the teams have flaws at the moment, that'll prevent a 90 point total.

Call that 60 points from 25 games then? Would get us to 88. Something like 19 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats (or less realistically 20-0-5 or 18-6-1).

Would need a longish winning run in there, certainly needs a string of away wins back to back. Jury still out but still possible.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 27, 2023, 02:58:48 pm
Call that 60 points from 25 games then? Would get us to 88. Something like 19 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats (or less realistically 20-0-5 or 18-6-1).

Would need a longish winning run in there, certainly needs a string of away wins back to back. Jury still out but still possible.



I think the league is more competitive now at the top, there's 8-9 teams of real quality (presuming Chelsea get their act together, the squad is capable)....just look at the goals for, there are 7 teams scoring goals at a decent clip!

Offsetting this a bit is there are 3-4 teams that are very poor.

Just don't think that anyone's going to go @ 2.4-2.5 ppg clip for the 25 remaining matches, so a little less around 2.3 ppg may get you there
We are having to many draws at the moment - though only the draw against Luton was a really bad result. Chelsea and Brighton are difficult away games where we could be pleased with a point (not regarding how the games panned out, but before) and we definitely should be happy with the point at the Eithad.

Still, we have got only 4 away games at the top 10 left. A point each in these games (preferably a three pointer in there as well) and winning 7 out of 8 of our games against the bottom 10 gives us an extra 25 points. Say two draws and one loss against the top 10 at home, win the rest of the home games  an extra 32 points.

That would give us a total of 85 points. Doable but unrealistic I feel. I guess it boils down to how many other teams can take points of our direct rivals  and if we can beat them at Anfield.
Next 3 aways have to be 9 points really; Sheffield United, palace and Burnley.
Match 14 last season, for LFC, was a WIN

Fulham HOME last season was a WIN
Quote from: JP-65 on November 27, 2023, 01:21:06 pm
Match 13 update:

Incorrect.

Our Equivalent Fixture To Date totals 4 and not 5.
