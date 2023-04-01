We are having to many draws at the moment - though only the draw against Luton was a really bad result. Chelsea and Brighton are difficult away games where we could be pleased with a point (not regarding how the games panned out, but before) and we definitely should be happy with the point at the Eithad.



Still, we have got only 4 away games at the top 10 left. A point each in these games (preferably a three pointer in there as well) and winning 7 out of 8 of our games against the bottom 10 gives us an extra 25 points. Say two draws and one loss against the top 10 at home, win the rest of the home games  an extra 32 points.



That would give us a total of 85 points. Doable but unrealistic I feel. I guess it boils down to how many other teams can take points of our direct rivals  and if we can beat them at Anfield.

