We did only have 10 points after 10 games last season BTW and where 10th in the league.



To yourself & Caps.....this is not a data free thread! It was started 20 seasons ago to provide FACTS to the website as so many threads were full of opinions not supported by data. Now, I can make an error, and when pointed out I apologise and correct, but if I'm wrong it should be supported with facts or data that we can all see.I'm attaching my database for LFC's 2022-23 season, which has us @ 16 points after 10 matches, beating West Ham being the 10th match.I'm also attaching Soccerstats website database for same, which has W4 L2 D4 for those 10 matches, or 16 points by my reckoning!What's your evidence?