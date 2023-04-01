« previous next »
Author Topic: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4  (Read 5962 times)

Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #80 on: October 24, 2023, 01:48:20 pm »
This weekend continues Spuds easy run so their last 9 matches to finish the first half of the season will feature 6 top 10 matchups!

Spurs have Palace away on Friday night
Arsenal have Sheff Utd at home
Chelsea have Brentford at home

United have City at home
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #81 on: October 25, 2023, 11:47:20 am »
Match 10 last season, for LFC, was a WIN

Forsest @ home last season was a WIN
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #82 on: October 26, 2023, 12:45:47 pm »
Offline BassTunedToRed

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #83 on: October 26, 2023, 02:24:16 pm »
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #84 on: October 26, 2023, 02:50:20 pm »
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #85 on: October 27, 2023, 08:44:26 pm »
More detail from Beez on the top half/bottom half
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #86 on: October 28, 2023, 02:59:55 pm »
Si Clancy: Brentford have more wins at Stanford Bridge in the last seven months than Chelsea do. ;D
Offline markedasred

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm »
I think we are improving it, but as things stand, we are at 2.3 points per game. It has to get past 2.5 points per game for us to be in with a chance of winning the league.
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm
I think we are improving it, but as things stand, we are at 2.3 points per game. It has to get past 2.5 points per game for us to be in with a chance of winning the league.

We've got an easier run of matches to come, our schedule has been the toughest of all the top teams so far.

2.37ppg gets 90 points so we're very close to where we need to be.
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:02:33 pm »
Think I may have to replace Chelsea with Villa  ;D
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:05:28 pm »
Match 10 update:
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:09:05 pm »
The rest:
Offline Caps4444

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:14:23 pm »
I think we are 13 points ahead of where we were after 10 games last season.
Offline JP-65

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:14:23 pm
I think we are 13 points ahead of where we were after 10 games last season.

why?

just look at the season to go, it's 23pts this season, 16 last.


you think we had 10pts after 10 last season?
Offline TheCunningScorpion

Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:09:38 am »
Quote from: JP-65 on Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm
why?

just look at the season to go, it's 23pts this season, 16 last.


you think we had 10pts after 10 last season?

We did only have 10 points after 10 games last season BTW and where 10th in the league.
