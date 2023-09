Injuries, or lack of them, plays such an important, but understated role in how the league pans out.



I hate to be pessimistic but I think injuries are the only thing that can lead us to a title win ahead of City this season. The good thing is, I think we have a much better squad in terms of availability than at any time under Klopp, and I think City this season are especially vulnerable to injuries. Their squad seems on the small side and KDeB is already basically out til Christmas. We need to keep the pressure on all the way through which will also increase the likelihood of them getting injuries since in theory they won't be able to take their foot off the gas.