Topic: Jarell Quansah

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm
Better than anything Yoro has shown in England.

No Yorky has stated that Quansah is the best young centreback in England. That means that he has to be better than all of Saliba, Colwill, Van Den Ven, Branthwaite, Badiashille, Fofana and Yoro.

As for Yoro he is almost 3 years younger than Quansah but has much more experience already. This is the point Quansah desperately needs more top-flight experience. He is a talented player but needs to be playing week in and week out for me if he is to fulfill his potential.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 08:53:52 am »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
Jarell is a great talent but needs a run of games to keep progressing after breaking through last season. He'll be fine v United.

Perhaps a loan next season to EPL team who play possesion based is the move next season although we'd have to sign a CB or upgrade one from the Academy as his 4th choice.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 08:57:55 am »
If he goes out on loan it'll be to a PL team, he's established now and there'd be a lot of interest.
