Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 191795 times)

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1960 on: December 29, 2024, 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: suede lady on December 29, 2024, 09:19:20 pm
Was he caught out be Solers run (when the latter tried to milk a penalty)? Soler seemed to get in front of him.

Otherwise fairly safe. The combination of him and TAA on the right feels a bit exposed though

Was Summerville and no way thats a pen, was exactly how Van Dijk deals with forwards. Great little cameo, more of the same.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1961 on: December 29, 2024, 09:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 29, 2024, 08:13:18 pm
Going to be a great centre half, he can bring the ball forward like Matip which brings in a different dimension .
When Konate isn't injured he gets a nose bleed venturing two steps forward.
daft comment.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1962 on: December 29, 2024, 09:38:44 pm »
Did very well in the time he had. He showed immense promise last season and this was the first time this season he's made the manager get that glimpse of his talent on the pitch.
His best quality, calm and almost too relaxed on the ball, will be a risk early on as his skills and football IQ match his confidence, but I think he'll be a real player for us. Brings something very different than Konate and Gomez, and certainly his skills on the ball suit a Slot system more than say a Gomez. He just needs to lock in defensively for the 90 mins (sorry basketball terminology)
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1963 on: December 29, 2024, 09:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on December 29, 2024, 09:38:44 pm
Did very well in the time he had. He showed immense promise last season and this was the first time this season he's made the manager get that glimpse of his talent on the pitch.
His best quality, calm and almost too relaxed on the ball, will be a risk early on as his skills and football IQ match his confidence, but I think he'll be a real player for us. Brings something very different than Konate and Gomez, and certainly his skills on the ball suit a Slot system more than say a Gomez. He just needs to lock in defensively for the 90 mins (sorry basketball terminology)
Gomez is the best passing CB at Liverpool and has been for a while.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1964 on: December 29, 2024, 10:03:13 pm »
Well done to him today, we will need him to contribute
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1965 on: December 29, 2024, 10:06:16 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 29, 2024, 09:59:01 pm
Gomez is the best passing CB at Liverpool and has been for a while.

Not a chance. Or have I missed the joke?
Van Dijk and Quansah are ahead of him, as was Matip when he was here.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1966 on: December 29, 2024, 10:09:09 pm »
Thought today will have done his confidence the world of good.

Hes had some difficult moments this season but they could be the making of him in the long term. Hes still good enough to play for us when confident.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1967 on: December 29, 2024, 10:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on December 29, 2024, 10:06:16 pm
Not a chance. Or have I missed the joke?
Van Dijk and Quansah are ahead of him, as was Matip when he was here.
No. His passing in between the line is so much better then anybody he doesnt really have the big switch like Virgil but he been the CB who has most progressive passing numbers.  He just really good at starting the attack moving the ball up the field.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 12:43:40 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 29, 2024, 10:59:44 pm
No. His passing in between the line is so much better then anybody he doesnt really have the big switch like Virgil but he been the CB who has most progressive passing numbers.  He just really good at starting the attack moving the ball up the field.

Fair enough. I'm glad we managed to keep him. However, without it being a slight on Gomez who's done so well for us, I think Quansah is going to be a level above, especially going forward ala Matip, and making those incisive passes that lead to the hockey assist from the receiver. He just needs to work on the defensive side of things and hopefully build his body up a bit.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 01:37:08 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 29, 2024, 10:59:44 pm
No. His passing in between the line is so much better then anybody he doesnt really have the big switch like Virgil but he been the CB who has most progressive passing numbers.  He just really good at starting the attack moving the ball up the field.

People forget that Gomez was being used last season as an inverted right back in TAA's absence and doing it with some aplomb.  To me it demonstrated how much faith Klopp had in Gomez as a passer.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 02:43:23 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 12:43:40 am
Fair enough. I'm glad we managed to keep him. However, without it being a slight on Gomez who's done so well for us, I think Quansah is going to be a level above, especially going forward ala Matip, and making those incisive passes that lead to the hockey assist from the receiver. He just needs to work on the defensive side of things and hopefully build his body up a bit.

Level above in what way?
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 04:02:30 am »
Solid performance when he came on and will probably start against Man U with Ibou getting minutes off the bench.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 06:10:45 am »
Good player again is he?
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 07:39:21 am »
Huge emphasis on Quansah now. Hopefully, he regains his confidence. Manu is potentially a redemption story because thats where he lost his confidence so he will be motivated to put that performance behind him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Yesterday at 04:02:30 am
Solid performance when he came on and will probably start against Man U with Ibou getting minutes off the bench.
Tbf kept it simple and eased himself into the game .
Definitely a major improvement on his last few games
Hopefully he starts against United and builds on yesterday .
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:10:45 am
Good player again is he?

No hes not. If we dont sign a centre back in the next few days to prevent him from playing our seasons fucked.  ::)
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 12:34:58 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm
Tbf kept it simple and eased himself into the game .
Definitely a major improvement on his last few games
Hopefully he starts against United and builds on yesterday .

He'll start against Manu if fit. I'd be amazed if they fling Ibou straight in a game of that intensity and there is no other centre back available other than VVD and Quansah.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm »
of course he'll start vs MU.

it boggles the mind how quickly peoples' opinions of him changed because of 1 or 2 moments of uncertainty, completely forgetting that last season he was being lauded on here regularly because he was playing great football game after game.

fucking fickle football fans ffs.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 02:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:43:23 am
Level above in what way?

He might mean Gomez is a stand-in and only playing now because someone else is injured and hasn't been first choice for quite a few years.
I can't speak for him but he might think Quansah will become a first choice type of player.
I like Gomez, a really good professional who can play in a few positions and doesn't let us down.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 02:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 02:15:01 pm
He might mean Gomez is a stand-in and only playing now because someone else is injured and hasn't been first choice for quite a few years.
I can't speak for him but he might think Quansah will become a first choice type of player.
I like Gomez, a really good professional who can play in a few positions and doesn't let us down.

Yup, pretty much this. I think Quansah will rise up to become first choice, he's got the qualities. Gomez seems to have peaked as the next best option off the bench for the CB position.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 02:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 02:19:03 pm
Yup, pretty much this. I think Quansah will rise up to become first choice, he's got the qualities. Gomez seems to have peaked as the next best option off the bench for the CB position.

Gomez "peaked" as part of the best CB partnership this club has seen in decades which won us the PL. Sadly injuries took away some crucial years but he looks back to his very best. If Quansah can get even close to what Gomez was in 19/20 then he'll do very well
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm »
I have seen them all since Rowdy, VVD and Matip are the best partnership in my opinion ..
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 02:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm
I have seen them all since Rowdy, VVD and Matip are the best partnership in my opinion ..

yep, defo. VVD and Matip where immense. VVD and Gomez where good too, but not up there with VVD and Joel, partly because of Matips amazing ability to just carry the ball out of defense as he did. As good as Gomez can be, he isnt that! Plus of course, not that it's the most important thing, but Joel could nick a goal here and there as well.

As for Quansah, nice to see him play as he did yesterday, perfect situation to come into (well, not perfect cos of injury but ya know what I mean  ;D ).   Hes defo our 4th best CB by far like, but hes absolutely capable of covering for now, we know he can do it.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 02:40:31 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 02:23:25 pm
Gomez "peaked" as part of the best CB partnership this club has seen in decades which won us the PL. Sadly injuries took away some crucial years but he looks back to his very best. If Quansah can get even close to what Gomez was in 19/20 then he'll do very well

That is not strictly true.

Matip was the first-choice partner for VVD in 19/20 until he got injured. Gomez was on the bench for every League game from mid-August until the middle of December. He did really well when he came in but even when Matip was injured in October. It was Lovren who came into the side and not Gomez.

That season Gomez was the 4th choice centreback and didn't start regularly at centreback until both Matip and then Lovren were injured.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm »
Really bummed by Joe going down but in the silver lining aspect of things i think it did Jarelll a world of good to get thrown in like that, without having to think about it in advance and put pressure on himself, and in a game in which we had good control.

Yoy could see he played with confidence without overthinking things and he got better and better as he went along. He did that Matip Giraffe run was great and he sprayed a couple of long balls right on the money, stepped up a couple of times to stop balls at source, and just generally was pretty good. Looked like last year.

So great. Have at it lad. Kids a giant btw.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 06:46:22 am »
I'm quite surprised Slot tried him at RB a few times - he doesn't seem to have quite and pace needed, although his passing is pretty decent.
