I have seen them all since Rowdy, VVD and Matip are the best partnership in my opinion ..



yep, defo. VVD and Matip where immense. VVD and Gomez where good too, but not up there with VVD and Joel, partly because of Matips amazing ability to just carry the ball out of defense as he did. As good as Gomez can be, he isnt that! Plus of course, not that it's the most important thing, but Joel could nick a goal here and there as well.As for Quansah, nice to see him play as he did yesterday, perfect situation to come into (well, not perfect cos of injury but ya know what I mean). Hes defo our 4th best CB by far like, but hes absolutely capable of covering for now, we know he can do it.