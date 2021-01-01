« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 190303 times)

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,990
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 09:19:20 pm
Was he caught out be Solers run (when the latter tried to milk a penalty)? Soler seemed to get in front of him.

Otherwise fairly safe. The combination of him and TAA on the right feels a bit exposed though

Was Summerville and no way thats a pen, was exactly how Van Dijk deals with forwards. Great little cameo, more of the same.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 09:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:13:18 pm
Going to be a great centre half, he can bring the ball forward like Matip which brings in a different dimension .
When Konate isn't injured he gets a nose bleed venturing two steps forward.
daft comment.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Did very well in the time he had. He showed immense promise last season and this was the first time this season he's made the manager get that glimpse of his talent on the pitch.
His best quality, calm and almost too relaxed on the ball, will be a risk early on as his skills and football IQ match his confidence, but I think he'll be a real player for us. Brings something very different than Konate and Gomez, and certainly his skills on the ball suit a Slot system more than say a Gomez. He just needs to lock in defensively for the 90 mins (sorry basketball terminology)
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 09:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Did very well in the time he had. He showed immense promise last season and this was the first time this season he's made the manager get that glimpse of his talent on the pitch.
His best quality, calm and almost too relaxed on the ball, will be a risk early on as his skills and football IQ match his confidence, but I think he'll be a real player for us. Brings something very different than Konate and Gomez, and certainly his skills on the ball suit a Slot system more than say a Gomez. He just needs to lock in defensively for the 90 mins (sorry basketball terminology)
Gomez is the best passing CB at Liverpool and has been for a while.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,062
  • @tharris113
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm »
Well done to him today, we will need him to contribute
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:59:01 pm
Gomez is the best passing CB at Liverpool and has been for a while.

Not a chance. Or have I missed the joke?
Van Dijk and Quansah are ahead of him, as was Matip when he was here.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,168
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm »
Thought today will have done his confidence the world of good.

Hes had some difficult moments this season but they could be the making of him in the long term. Hes still good enough to play for us when confident.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
Not a chance. Or have I missed the joke?
Van Dijk and Quansah are ahead of him, as was Matip when he was here.
No. His passing in between the line is so much better then anybody he doesnt really have the big switch like Virgil but he been the CB who has most progressive passing numbers.  He just really good at starting the attack moving the ball up the field.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 12:43:40 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
No. His passing in between the line is so much better then anybody he doesnt really have the big switch like Virgil but he been the CB who has most progressive passing numbers.  He just really good at starting the attack moving the ball up the field.

Fair enough. I'm glad we managed to keep him. However, without it being a slight on Gomez who's done so well for us, I think Quansah is going to be a level above, especially going forward ala Matip, and making those incisive passes that lead to the hockey assist from the receiver. He just needs to work on the defensive side of things and hopefully build his body up a bit.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 01:37:08 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
No. His passing in between the line is so much better then anybody he doesnt really have the big switch like Virgil but he been the CB who has most progressive passing numbers.  He just really good at starting the attack moving the ball up the field.

People forget that Gomez was being used last season as an inverted right back in TAA's absence and doing it with some aplomb.  To me it demonstrated how much faith Klopp had in Gomez as a passer.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 02:43:23 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:43:40 am
Fair enough. I'm glad we managed to keep him. However, without it being a slight on Gomez who's done so well for us, I think Quansah is going to be a level above, especially going forward ala Matip, and making those incisive passes that lead to the hockey assist from the receiver. He just needs to work on the defensive side of things and hopefully build his body up a bit.

Level above in what way?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 