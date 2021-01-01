I'm not certain that some of these work. Bradley, Doak and Ramsay were all still teenagers when they went on loan. Bradley had played zero minutes in the Premier League and had just 3 League Cup games and 1 FA Cup appearance to his name. Doak had played a grand total of 37 minutes in the Premier League plus 3 Europa League games (none of which he'd completed) and a sub appearance in the FA Cup. Ramsay had 3 minutes of Champions League football under his belt and a solitary League Cup appearance.



As for Carvalho and Grujic it was, arguably, a retrograde step for them going out on loan. They already had experience of playing regular football before they came to Anfield. Carvalho had played 40 games for Fulham, Grujic also 40 for Red Star Belgrade. I suspect that Liverpool didn't send them out on loan to get match-day experience (they already had that). They loaned them because they didn't need them.



I think we need Quansah. He's no longer a teenager, he was extremely impressive last season at the heart of a defence which was less protected than it is this season, and we have an injury-prone centre back in Konate.



The issue for me is that after we have played 21 games this season Quansah has only played around 250 minutes at centreback. In two of the three games he started at centreback he ended up getting hooked. At this stage of his career he needs minutes to develop. I agree we need him but sometimes you have to put the players needs ahead of the clubs.He is now 4th choice centreback for me and is only really getting minutes now because of a defensive injury crisis. I think a season out in loan playing game in and game out would do wonders for his development and above all his confidence.