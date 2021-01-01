« previous next »
Keith Lard

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 04:02:14 pm
I think he needs a loan. He has been vocal about wanting to play, yet right now he isnt good enough to be regularly starting games for a team with our aspirations. Send him on loan and see how he does.

No way - he's had his loans, a year in the Prem for Liverpool, and an England call up. The lad is a top notch centre back and needs to fight for his place like the rest of the centre backs. He'll be fine.
bornandbRED

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm
Thats an odd point.

Quansah took Matips minutes, pretty obviously. I'm not sure where you think a fifth CB would fit in (considering we have two first team RBs and two first team LBs)? Why would you consider Gomez a utility man? He's not as good at RB as Trent or Connor and not as good at LB as Robbo or Tsimi.

The make up of our defence is pretty good I'd say. One RB in his prime, and a very good younger option. One great CB in his 30s, one approaching his prime, a reliable experienced option and a very good younger option. One experienced quality LB and a good back up. We might want another good CB prospect depending on what we think of Nallo, Chambers or Pinnington who we'd maybe loan for a season or two. But five senior CBs would be major overkill and would lead to a lot of players not playing much football.

Ideally Quansah would get a loan, a la Bacjetic or Morton. Or hed be 4th/5th choice. Hes not good enough to replace Matip. Id argue we need a quality 3rd CB in rotation and then Gomez and/or Quansah.

Gomez is a utility man because hes played more minutes at LB/RB than at CB in the past 4 years.
KalantaScouser

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm
Ideally Quansah would get a loan, a la Bacjetic or Morton. Or hed be 4th/5th choice. Hes not good enough to replace Matip. Id argue we need a quality 3rd CB in rotation and then Gomez and/or Quansah.

Gomez is a utility man because hes played more minutes at LB/RB than at CB in the past 4 years.

Quansah has already broken through, he's played in big games for Liverpool, he's getting England call-ups. The idea that we'd then loan him is ridiculous, and probably an argument that is worth parking for the sake of bandwidth. Joe Gomez has played twenty minutes for Slot at RB, and the rest at CB. I think we can probably also park the idea that he's seen as a utility man rather than our 3rd choice CB.

And again, teams dont carry 5 CBs. Thats just not a thing. Because you want a settled partnership there, and you can't really carry two CBs who play the vast majority of games....and then another three first team CBs. If we do sign another it'll either be to replace on of our four current CBs, or a youngster who goes out on loan.
Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm
No way - he's had his loans, a year in the Prem for Liverpool, and an England call up. The lad is a top notch centre back and needs to fight for his place like the rest of the centre backs. He'll be fine.

Look at the players ahead of him in the England setup the likes of Guehi, Colwill and Branthwaite they all benefitted massively from going out on loan.
lgvkarlos

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 04:33:37 pm »
Prone to a mistake and can lose his head sometimes, but 99% of the time he's excellent. Young and talented and will only make that last small step by playing , it's just a matter of patience.
SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 04:47:56 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 04:33:37 pm
Prone to a mistake and can lose his head sometimes, but 99% of the time he's excellent. Young and talented and will only make that last small step by playing , it's just a matter of patience.
like every other player, anywhere, any time, forever.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 03:05:17 pm
You make him sound like a herbaceous border ;D

Jarell Herbaceous Border, quite like that...
Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 05:03:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:47:56 pm
like every other player, anywhere, any time, forever.

How many players get hooked though?

Quansah has started 3 times as a centreback this season and has been hooked in two of those games. He is now playing as a right back something that usually happens when you don't trust a player to play in the spine of the team.

He has great potential but to fulfill that potential he needs to play week in and week out.
skipper757

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 05:06:22 pm »
Toughest thing for Quansah even at CB is the physicality of some of the top PL strikers.

A lot of very physical forwards will shy away from challenging VVD and target his partner.  It's why Konate is such a good fit for the side as he's very strong and fast.  He can also provide cover out wide if Trent is caught up the pitch.

Quansah is no physical slouch himself, but he's still only 21.  He probably won't have the pace Konate or Gomez has (let's face it, very few CBs do) and may not be as strong yet.  So Quansah's challenge will be that every striker will target him.

Not too worried about the errors as every player makes them.  What makes VVD and Konate really good at this is that they both recover from mistakes very quickly and don't let it cascade.  Jarell will need to continue to work on that mental aspect.

But it is very tough in this league.  For the mockery that someone like Nicholas Jackson gets, he's a physical powerhouse with very good movement, and he's found his scoring touch.  8 in 13 in the PL this year, and 22 in 48 since start of last year.  That's the type of forward that Van Dijk and Konate can handle, but a young Quansah could find very difficult.
thegoodfella

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 05:08:50 pm »
Quansah looked like Skrtel playing at RB, which wasn't and isn't a good idea.
SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 05:08:50 pm
Quansah looked like Skrtel playing at RB, which wasn't and isn't a good idea.
what options did we have?
Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:43:44 pm
what options did we have?

Quansah at centreback and Gomez at right back.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 05:57:03 pm »
I guess this thread will be locked too because he didn't have a great game in a position that's unnatural to him.

At least, there should be consistency ;) Or I guess young players like Quansah need less "protection" from criticism.
6BigCups

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 08:01:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:57:03 pm
I guess this thread will be locked too because he didn't have a great game in a position that's unnatural to him.

At least, there should be consistency ;) Or I guess young players like Quansah need less "protection" from criticism.

Not every thread should be locked when there is constructive criticism.

He has spent 1 season on loan at Bristol and played 16 games for them in league 1.

Hes 21, needs games and experience to be comfortable at the elite level and to prove that he belongs there.

He has shown potential. A loan is a perfectly reasonable suggestion, but for the fact that our owners are cheap.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 08:28:21 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 08:01:47 pm
Not every thread should be locked when there is constructive criticism.

He has spent 1 season on loan at Bristol and played 16 games for them in league 1.

Hes 21, needs games and experience to be comfortable at the elite level and to prove that he belongs there.

He has shown potential. A loan is a perfectly reasonable suggestion, but for the fact that our owners are cheap.
I don't disagree. It was tongue in cheek :P

I don't just see the consistency of closing the threads of experienced players after bad performances to shield them from criticism and leaving that of a kid open. If that's the way, then his thread should be closed too after a poor performance.

It's more about the integrity of a forum's purpose which this dilutes significantly.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:28:21 pm
I don't disagree. It was tongue in cheek :P

I don't just see the consistency of closing the threads of experienced players after bad performances to shield them from criticism and leaving that of a kid open. If that's the way, then his thread should be closed too after a poor performance.

It's more about the integrity of a forum's purpose which this dilutes significantly.
You really think threads are closed just because of criticism? As opposed to people acting like gobshites?
daveymac_4

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 01:05:26 am »
Why would you loan him!?  He is the perfect profile of player for a 4th choice CB. Young, homegrown, cheap wages, good for 15 games a season. Do people expect us to have a John Stones or William Saliba profile of player sitting in the reserves?
Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 01:16:01 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 01:05:26 am
Why would you loan him!?  He is the perfect profile of player for a 4th choice CB. Young, homegrown, cheap wages, good for 15 games a season. Do people expect us to have a John Stones or William Saliba profile of player sitting in the reserves?

Neither Stones or Saliba came through the ranks and into the team for a top club though.

Stones played over 120 games for Barnsley and Everton before he got his move to City. Saliba played the same number of games for St Ettiene, Nice and Marseille.

That is what Quansah needs and not to end up like Kelleher with no experience at 24/25.
farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 02:20:34 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:16:01 am
Neither Stones or Saliba came through the ranks and into the team for a top club though.

Stones played over 120 games for Barnsley and Everton before he got his move to City. Saliba played the same number of games for St Ettiene, Nice and Marseille.

That is what Quansah needs and not to end up like Kelleher with no experience at 24/25.
I think I agree with that 100%. The CB position is one of the most difficult ones to break through, keeper being another. Those players can make one mistake that costs you a game; the risk is too high compared to other positions on the pitch. If Quansah is good to fill in as RB, then maybe he can get some game time here. But he may not end up being a world class CB if he does that (and if he has it in him). Quansah may end up like Gomez, whom I love a lot - Jack of all trades but master of none. This is not a dig, I think he is an incerdible asset for a club; I've said so in Gomez's thread a few times - there is no other club with such option. Having that is immence for all clubs, except for Shity, who can afford two VVDs or two Salibas on the bench.
Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 03:03:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:20:34 am
I think I agree with that 100%. The CB position is one of the most difficult ones to break through, keeper being another. Those players can make one mistake that costs you a game; the risk is too high compared to other positions on the pitch. If Quansah is good to fill in as RB, then maybe he can get some game time here. But he may not end up being a world class CB if he does that (and if he has it in him). Quansah may end up like Gomez, whom I love a lot - Jack of all trades but master of none. This is not a dig, I think he is an incerdible asset for a club; I've said so in Gomez's thread a few times - there is no other club with such option. Having that is immence for all clubs, except for Shity, who can afford two VVDs or two Salibas on the bench.

I have been trying to think of a centreback who has come through at a top club. I can't think of many since the likes of Carragher and Terry came through in the mid to late 90's. As you say it is probably the hardest position to come through the ranks in.

The epitome of that is probably Virgil. Would he have developed into the best centreback on the planet if he had ended up on the bench at a top club early in his career?

For me the key attributes for a centreback are physicality and an ability to read the game. They both come with age and experience.
