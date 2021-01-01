Toughest thing for Quansah even at CB is the physicality of some of the top PL strikers.



A lot of very physical forwards will shy away from challenging VVD and target his partner. It's why Konate is such a good fit for the side as he's very strong and fast. He can also provide cover out wide if Trent is caught up the pitch.



Quansah is no physical slouch himself, but he's still only 21. He probably won't have the pace Konate or Gomez has (let's face it, very few CBs do) and may not be as strong yet. So Quansah's challenge will be that every striker will target him.



Not too worried about the errors as every player makes them. What makes VVD and Konate really good at this is that they both recover from mistakes very quickly and don't let it cascade. Jarell will need to continue to work on that mental aspect.



But it is very tough in this league. For the mockery that someone like Nicholas Jackson gets, he's a physical powerhouse with very good movement, and he's found his scoring touch. 8 in 13 in the PL this year, and 22 in 48 since start of last year. That's the type of forward that Van Dijk and Konate can handle, but a young Quansah could find very difficult.