Not so sure. For me, he was prematurely fast-tracked, partly because of our injuries at left-back and Konate's own fitness issues/lack of form like you say. There were always little mistakes waiting to happen with him and it culminated with a big one at Old Trafford.



He's clearly got talent, but I'm not seeing as much of it as most people seem to. He needs to keep things much simpler because while he is good on the ball, he's not Joel Matip despite his insistence on running out with the ball multiple times per game like Joelly. And he needs to start sensing danger a lot better too.



Every single 20/21 year old CB has little mistakes waiting to happen. That's not a Quansah thing, it doesn't mean he's not playing well. That's just the reality of playing in a position where players dont really reach their best until their mid/late 20s. Certainly in my lifetime every remotely decent CB we've had has reached their best form for the club at that sort of age (VVD, Hyypia, Carragher, Agger, Matip, Lovren, Henchoz, Gomez etc) and I dare say before that the likes of Hansen, Lawrenson, Thommo, Smith, Hughes, Yeats etc were the same.If you're wanting a 21 year old CB who doesn't occasionally look shaky or like he's got a mistake in him, then not sure where to tell you to look. People rave over Colwill and whenever I've seen him he's looked far shakier than Quansah ever has for us. And that also doesn't mean he's not a very promising CB. If there was one out there who looks as good as Quansah does without occasionally looking like he 'has a mistake in him', we'd all be bidding £100 million plus for him.