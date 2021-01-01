« previous next »
He was doing great until that mistake. You expect that to happen with young center backs. He is immensely talented and he will learn to be more focused in these situations. This is only his second major error after that United one which was similarly sloppy. It happens to the best players sometimes. For a young lad, it can be unnerving but he can build from this and become a much better player.
Carra would have games as an established player where he made mistakes and you knew was was coming. It happens

Difference being, Regardless of the one mistake, he played well. And the deflection was unlucky

Yep two own goals against United showed that. Hopefully Quansah keeps his confidence and doesn't become as risk adverse as Carragher though. Quansah's biggest attribute is his ability on the ball for me. He has to cut out the mistakes whilst still being good on the ball.
I thought Quansah played well until the 1st Brighton goal.

He was brilliant last season and deservedly played. Hes out of the team now because Konate has raised his performances massively and deserves to be 1st choice.

Not so sure. For me, he was prematurely fast-tracked, partly because of our injuries at left-back and Konate's own fitness issues/lack of form like you say. There were always little mistakes waiting to happen with him and it culminated with a big one at Old Trafford.

He's clearly got talent, but I'm not seeing as much of it as most people seem to. He needs to keep things much simpler because while he is good on the ball, he's not Joel Matip despite his insistence on running out with the ball multiple times per game like Joelly. And he needs to start sensing danger a lot better too.
Only saw the second half but thought he played well apart from the one mistake.

Also read somewhere that he won all his duels tonight which suggests he wasnt perhaps as bad as it might seem after the mistake and late substitution.
Not so sure. For me, he was prematurely fast-tracked, partly because of our injuries at left-back and Konate's own fitness issues/lack of form like you say. There were always little mistakes waiting to happen with him and it culminated with a big one at Old Trafford.

He's clearly got talent, but I'm not seeing as much of it as most people seem to. He needs to keep things much simpler because while he is good on the ball, he's not Joel Matip despite his insistence on running out with the ball multiple times per game like Joelly. And he needs to start sensing danger a lot better too.

Every single 20/21 year old CB has little mistakes waiting to happen. That's not a Quansah thing, it doesn't mean he's not playing well. That's just the reality of playing in a position where players dont really reach their best until their mid/late 20s. Certainly in my lifetime every remotely decent CB we've had has reached their best form for the club at that sort of age (VVD, Hyypia, Carragher, Agger, Matip, Lovren, Henchoz, Gomez etc) and I dare say before that the likes of Hansen, Lawrenson, Thommo, Smith, Hughes, Yeats etc were the same.

If you're wanting a 21 year old CB who doesn't occasionally look shaky or like he's got a mistake in him, then not sure where to tell you to look. People rave over Colwill and whenever I've seen him he's looked far shakier than Quansah ever has for us. And that also doesn't mean he's not a very promising CB. If there was one out there who looks as good as Quansah does without occasionally looking like he 'has a mistake in him', we'd all be bidding £100 million plus for him.

I thought he played well, but his head went after the mistake. Lost possession a few times, which you can't do as a centre back at Liverpool in this system.

He's still young and has all the potential in the world. It's important that we do get Virgil renewed, so that Quansah has the opportunity to continue to learn whilst we have Konate and Virgil as first choice.
Konate is 25, Quansah is 21.. perspective.

Yeah, CB is a position where experience counts possibly more than any other (we really needed to replace Matip in the summer). Very few finished articles at that age.

Hes an immense talent but still raw. This is all valuable learning for him. I strongly believe he will become a great player for us. Hope this hasnt dented his confidence too much.
Immediately after their goal quansah hoofs it up the line to a Brighton player. His head was just up the wall and we had 5 mins to hang on for a win, it was totally the right decision to sub him.

Yeah that was the sign that he had to come off. I was actually thinking Konate might have been coming on for Bradley prior to that, with Gomez switching to RB.
Every single 20/21 year old CB has little mistakes waiting to happen. That's not a Quansah thing, it doesn't mean he's not playing well. That's just the reality of playing in a position where players dont really reach their best until their mid/late 20s. Certainly in my lifetime every remotely decent CB we've had has reached their best form for the club at that sort of age (VVD, Hyypia, Carragher, Agger, Matip, Lovren, Henchoz, Gomez etc) and I dare say before that the likes of Hansen, Lawrenson, Thommo, Smith, Hughes, Yeats etc were the same.

If you're wanting a 21 year old CB who doesn't occasionally look shaky or like he's got a mistake in him, then not sure where to tell you to look. People rave over Colwill and whenever I've seen him he's looked far shakier than Quansah ever has for us. And that also doesn't mean he's not a very promising CB. If there was one out there who looks as good as Quansah does without occasionally looking like he 'has a mistake in him', we'd all be bidding £100 million plus for him.

I don't disagree with any of that, but it's precisely why he shouldn't ever have been second choice behind Virgil for us. He's clearly talented but I don't think he's shown enough to earn that role at any stage.

For a 21 year old he's actually very inexperienced. He should be 4th choice at a club like ours. Hopefully we can cement a top 8 spot in the CL as quickly as possible so that he can play in that competition as well as away to Southampton in the quarter-final, because he needs games, especially after making mistakes.
