He was doing great until that mistake. You expect that to happen with young center backs. He is immensely talented and he will learn to be more focused in these situations. This is only his second major error after that United one which was similarly sloppy. It happens to the best players sometimes. For a young lad, it can be unnerving but he can build from this and become a much better player.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm
Carra would have games as an established player where he made mistakes and you knew was was coming. It happens

Difference being, Regardless of the one mistake, he played well. And the deflection was unlucky

Yep two own goals against United showed that. Hopefully Quansah keeps his confidence and doesn't become as risk adverse as Carragher though. Quansah's biggest attribute is his ability on the ball for me. He has to cut out the mistakes whilst still being good on the ball.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:46:26 pm
I thought Quansah played well until the 1st Brighton goal.

He was brilliant last season and deservedly played. Hes out of the team now because Konate has raised his performances massively and deserves to be 1st choice.

Not so sure. For me, he was prematurely fast-tracked, partly because of our injuries at left-back and Konate's own fitness issues/lack of form like you say. There were always little mistakes waiting to happen with him and it culminated with a big one at Old Trafford.

He's clearly got talent, but I'm not seeing as much of it as most people seem to. He needs to keep things much simpler because while he is good on the ball, he's not Joel Matip despite his insistence on running out with the ball multiple times per game like Joelly. And he needs to start sensing danger a lot better too.
Only saw the second half but thought he played well apart from the one mistake.

Also read somewhere that he won all his duels tonight which suggests he wasnt perhaps as bad as it might seem after the mistake and late substitution.
