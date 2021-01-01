« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:40:52 pm
If unsure, blame FSG and the winter of 21.

when the wall started to melt and the white walkers crossed to the south.

spring couldn't come soon enough
I think it will say more now about Slot than Jarell, but I do wonder if these performances are more and more shaking AS's confidence in him?   You'd hate to see the big lad end up in Slot's doghouse and not be able to play his way out. 

He's a quality young player and it would be a shame if that happened.  I'm hoping that after some time, Arne finds ways to boost his confidence back up and shows his trust in him again. 
I thought Quansah played well until the 1st Brighton goal.

He was brilliant last season and deservedly played. Hes out of the team now because Konate has raised his performances massively and deserves to be 1st choice.

Id put tonight down to the learning curve of young defender. Quansah is still an outstanding talent and well worth his place within this and future Liverpool squads
What we saw today was the reason why academy players don't break into senior teams in the CB position, they usually come in first as full backs. And keepers fall in the same category for that matter. Every mistake is critical and can be punished by a goal; both keepers and CBs are not judged on overall quality of play, but on numbers of mistakes. Tough positions.

I actually thought that Quansah did very well overall apart from the mistake for their first goal. The own goal was a huge dose of luck for Brighton, deflecting from a short range off Gomez into Quansah. If Gomez didn't touch it, Quansah saves that, if Quansah didn't touch it, Jaros saves that... Fuck it, it's bad luck.

I also think that Slot didn't change him because of his quality of play, but because his head dropped down visibly after the second goal. It was the right decision.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:39:37 pm
I think it shows a lack of experience though. When you have made a mistake just keep it simple and find a red shirt. If you keep trying to play in an expansive way thinks can spiral. The lad has quality and hopefully will turn things around.

Yeah, I suppose. I don't think that's been isolated to just him though, we definitely lack some composure and game management still at times, not just isolated to Quansah. As I said earlier obviously his has came about in a bad spell for him and he has been punished before for similar, so hopefully he does learn from it.
he'll be one hell of CB for us in years to come
