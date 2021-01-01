What we saw today was the reason why academy players don't break into senior teams in the CB position, they usually come in first as full backs. And keepers fall in the same category for that matter. Every mistake is critical and can be punished by a goal; both keepers and CBs are not judged on overall quality of play, but on numbers of mistakes. Tough positions.



I actually thought that Quansah did very well overall apart from the mistake for their first goal. The own goal was a huge dose of luck for Brighton, deflecting from a short range off Gomez into Quansah. If Gomez didn't touch it, Quansah saves that, if Quansah didn't touch it, Jaros saves that... Fuck it, it's bad luck.



I also think that Slot didn't change him because of his quality of play, but because his head dropped down visibly after the second goal. It was the right decision.