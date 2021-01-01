« previous next »
Jarell Quansah

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1600 on: Today at 11:04:13 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:01:20 am
Well there's a tad more than just asking what her age is isn't there? They might have met up, they might never have met up, who knows? The only point I have ever made here is that it's not as simple as saying she is legal so it's fine, there are circumstances that aren't far beyond the realms of possibility in which it could all end very badly for him. People are saying the club shouldn't be the moral police, I'm saying they should protect him. I'm also saying that for all the potential hassle, it's better off just talking to girls his own age, or at least girls that are 18 already. Do you disagree with any of that or just the made up points that you're saying I've made?

They might have they might have not, that is my point so why talk about what ifs.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1601 on: Today at 11:06:08 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:03:48 am

ok fair enough, hopwevrer it doesnt alter much, I think they probably have exchanged numbers by now.

I mean it does because you were alluding to them using snapchat to send nudes.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1602 on: Today at 11:07:24 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:06:08 am
I mean it does because you were alluding to them using snapchat to send nudes.

I wasnt
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1603 on: Today at 11:07:52 am
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1604 on: Today at 11:08:01 am
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1605 on: Today at 11:09:44 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:08:01 am
Keeping it real.

What was your profile background?

mine was FT9  8)
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1606 on: Today at 11:12:47 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:53:32 am
How old are you?

I use Instagram everyday and don't send pictures of my cock to women, snapchat is used for that mate.

Showing once again your ignorance AL.

No you are showing your ignorance of how incredibly easy it is to send what is deemed an illegal image because of the girls age.

It is a legal minefield. That is what people are saying  no one is accusing him of doing anything wrong. However it is incredibly easy to inadvertantly break the law. Quansah could send the girl a selfie of himself after a game. If he is wearing shorts the that would be fine if Quansah or anyone else  in the background was wearing boxer shorts then because that is classed as underwear then technically because of her age it becomes an illegal image.

If she sends him a picture of herself smiling then that is fine. If she is pouting then that can technically be deemed inappropriate. As I say I think he hasn't done any morally wrong at all. It is just the law is incredibly complex because she is classed as a child.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1607 on: Today at 11:16:01 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:12:47 am
No you are showing your ignorance of how incredibly easy it is to send what is deemed an illegal image because of the girls age.

It is a legal minefield. That is what people are saying  no one is accusing him of doing anything wrong. However it is incredibly easy to inadvertantly break the law. Quansah could send the girl a selfie of himself after a game. If he is wearing shorts the that would be fine if Quansah or anyone else  in the background was wearing boxer shorts then because that is classed as underwear then technically because of her age it becomes an illegal image.

If she sends him a picture of herself smiling then that is fine. If she is pouting then that can technically be deemed inappropriate. As I say I think he hasn't done any morally wrong at all. It is just the law is incredibly complex because she is classed as a child.

Mate, I know what constitutes as CP I'm a 30 year old nerd who basically lives most of his life on the internet and lately a number of massive content creators have been caught or accused of doing ACTUAL things.

All I am saying is based on what we have seen we can jump to any conclusion you want too, but what has been shown is not illegal.

If you want to sit there making scenarios in your head that's up to you.


Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1608 on: Today at 11:16:52 am
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1609 on: Today at 11:17:03 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:09:44 am
What was your profile background?

mine was FT9  8)

Ha, I wasn't on. 
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1610 on: Today at 11:18:16 am
5 stars at the start of my MSN name. Showed off the European cups and also took me right to the top of everyone's contacts list. Always have been ahead of the curve.
