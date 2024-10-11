I'd say I genuinely can't believe the anger at Knight's common sense comments that aren't even damning of the player, but then I recognise some of the usernames here defending Mane for courting a child and then marrying her as soon as she turned 18.



Quansah hasn't broken any law based on the info we have and there's nothing to suggest he has- we can all agree on that and nobody is disputing it. But he is an adult, and he's messaging a minor. There is scope for that to go badly wrong, in the eyes of the law, to the extent that It's just absolutely not worth it, whether you personally think there's moral ambiguity or not. Absolutely someone at the club should, at the very least, be putting their arm around him and saying Son, stick to the many thousands of girls your own age who'd like to date a professional football player. How that is controversial I have absolutely no idea.