In the classic half hour age plus seven model it falls within the "acceptable" range



Twitter is full of tanks as well who believe age of consent is 18 and jumping from that.



If this was Trent I'd be a bit weirded out, but Quansah is young enough that it doesn't seem to be an issue.



If they were 24 and 27 would that be an issue?



That and it is mostly United fans doing it to either say "Yoro is better because he isn't messaging minors" or to say "See just as bad as Greenwood"