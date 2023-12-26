« previous next »
Jarell Quansah

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 09:22:22 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 26, 2023, 08:23:53 pm
Apparently he wasn't overly impressive when out on loan. Seems like he's upped several levels during pre season. You can never be sure with young players.
He was very Rash at first. He got he got a Red Card on loan and Joey Barton (who was his Manager) his has said that really helped him. He was the best defender there by the end of the season irc.
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 09:23:18 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 26, 2023, 08:23:53 pm
Apparently he wasn't overly impressive when out on loan. Seems like he's upped several levels during pre season. You can never be sure with young players.

Josey BArton was manging him for heavens sake.  ;D
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 09:24:04 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 26, 2023, 09:13:05 pm
He looks like a real talent and you are correct about VVD being special in regards to being elite in the air and pretty much impossible to go past.

I think he won't grow much but I think he might be one of those players who has a growth spurt and then his body has to catch up. I think there is a possibility he will become more powerful and that his anticipation will improve both of which will make him quicker.

If he can improve his acceleration from a standing start than he has the chance to be really elite because he has everything else.
It looks like he still needs to fill out his Body a little that should help. He has looked like has some pace in some spots too, I think it was on of the EL or Cup game he made some ground.
He looks really good for a 20 year old center back though.
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
Yeah he's superb. Only thing missing is experience really. That tackle in the second half to prevent a one-on-one was immaculate.
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 10:42:11 pm
Just needs to keep developing and he's going to be immense. Brilliant today.
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 10:58:55 pm
He already looks like a PL centre half. If he were called Jorge Quansetti and we'd got him off a Serie A side he'd be on the back pages every game.
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 11:08:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 26, 2023, 09:23:18 pm
Josey BArton was manging him for heavens sake.  ;D

In which case he's made it despite the obstacles..
Re: Jarell Quansah
December 26, 2023, 11:58:10 pm
All a bit out of the blue. 12 months ago he was getting set for a loan to League 1 Bristol Rovers where he'd have a bit of a rough time and their fans would conclude he wasn't really up to it. And now he's strutting around the pitch in the Premier League and Europe and looking more than the part. Most were calling for a new CB in the summer but Klopp must have known he had a potential gem on his hands.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 12:10:37 am
Quote from: Samie on December 26, 2023, 09:23:18 pm
Josey BArton was manging him for heavens sake.  ;D

Barton coaching methods.

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 01:19:43 am
I feel that it's been a little understated just how big of an impact he's making, because he's not only allowing us to rest Konaté and soften the absence of Matip, but he's displaying top end Premier League level talent.

How many academy central defenders have you seen Klopp & company trust so strongly to field them in high stakes Premier League games? It's really hard to recall.

For example with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips they only saw PL game time when it turned out that we had no centre backs available.

He seems like the real deal, a truly reliable member of the squad going forward.

It's good to have homegrown defenders, apparently no Premier League team has ever won the PL without an English-born central defender
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:21:40 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 26, 2023, 08:23:53 pm
Apparently he wasn't overly impressive when out on loan. Seems like he's upped several levels during pre season. You can never be sure with young players.

Dont know where thats come from, we considered him our best player that season, he literally was our defence.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:24:28 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December 26, 2023, 11:58:10 pm
All a bit out of the blue. 12 months ago he was getting set for a loan to League 1 Bristol Rovers where he'd have a bit of a rough time and their fans would conclude he wasn't really up to it. And now he's strutting around the pitch in the Premier League and Europe and looking more than the part. Most were calling for a new CB in the summer but Klopp must have known he had a potential gem on his hands.

Umm, I am one of those fans and go to nearly every home game, there may have been some that thought he wasnt up to it, although I never heard it, but in general we considered him one of our best players, albeit after a tough start.  He picked up nearly a handful of man of the match awards.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:36:41 am
Quote from: Coolie High on December 26, 2023, 07:50:13 pm
Similar in everything but pace, he has incredibly mature game though, 20 year old who plays likes hes 30.

So he's aging 50% faster than the rest of the population, we'll have to replace him in 2 years. Worrying times.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:46:23 am
Van Dijk would not have been his best blistering pace wise at 20.

Quansah has good pace & can develop elite pace possibly as he develops physically.

What a talent we have though. Brillant so calm. He will make some errors but massive talent.
Different level to Williams & Phillips
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:26:50 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:36:41 am
So he's aging 50% faster than the rest of the population, we'll have to replace him in 2 years. Worrying times.

Meanwhile Everton have Branthwaite who's 21 but plays with the youthful exuberance of a 14 year old, meaning he has another 20 years ahead of him. Very worrying.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:27:35 am
Would be surprised if he gets any quicker, but he has everything else he needs to succeed.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:27:37 am
Imagine we played with a back three of Van Dijk, Konate and Quansah. Good look ever getting a shot away.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:38:27 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:27:35 am
Would be surprised if he gets any quicker, but he has everything else he needs to succeed.

Think he might get a bit quicker, an increase in speed of decision-making, but his pace over distance at this point is pretty much set.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:43:22 am
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 11:38:27 am
Think he might get a bit quicker, an increase in speed of decision-making, but his pace over distance at this point is pretty much set.

Yeah exactly, might gain another yard in his head, but physically he's not going to get any quicker.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
Ok, so my only concern is about his aerial ability. He doesnt seem to win much in the air. 
Great on the ball, positioning seems really good and hes calm as you like
He even clipped it over his shoulder like his uncle Virgil last night

Mind you his stats are starting to look pretty good here https://fbref.com/en/players/4125cb98/Jarrell-Quansah
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 12:39:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:27:35 am
Would be surprised if he gets any quicker, but he has everything else he needs to succeed.

When he reaches his physical peak he'll be quicker and faster than he is now.  He's still a kid and is still growing and developing physically.  Still quite a few years until he's at his peak physically. 
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
Ok, so my only concern is about his aerial ability. He doesnt seem to win much in the air. 
Great on the ball, positioning seems really good and hes calm as you like
He even clipped it over his shoulder like his uncle Virgil last night

Mind you his stats are starting to look pretty good here https://fbref.com/en/players/4125cb98/Jarrell-Quansah
He won 9 aerial duels vs Burnley
https://fbref.com/en/players/4125cb98/Jarrell-Quansah
67th percentile in aerials.

Not bad at all
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
You should ignore what Tepid says when it comes to yougsters, he has a vendetta against all of them.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 01:35:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
You should ignore what Tepid says when it comes to yougsters, he has a vendetta against all of them.
Only the short ones
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
Ok, so my only concern is about his aerial ability. He doesnt seem to win much in the air. 
Great on the ball, positioning seems really good and hes calm as you like
He even clipped it over his shoulder like his uncle Virgil last night

Mind you his stats are starting to look pretty good here https://fbref.com/en/players/4125cb98/Jarrell-Quansah
He'll get stronger which will make it easier to win them. Also, he'll be able to shrug off the attacker instead of making that tackle.

For a young lad, he's been amazing and there's more to come.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:27:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
You should ignore what Tepid says when it comes to yougsters, he has a vendetta against all of them.

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:53:23 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
Ok, so my only concern is about his aerial ability. He doesnt seem to win much in the air. 
Great on the ball, positioning seems really good and hes calm as you like
He even clipped it over his shoulder like his uncle Virgil last night

Mind you his stats are starting to look pretty good here https://fbref.com/en/players/4125cb98/Jarrell-Quansah

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-klopp-surprised-double-transfer-call-perfect-quansah-liverpool

Quote
If one excellent tackle to prevent Zeki Amdouni from breaking into the box was not enough, then winning the most aerial duels of any player at Turf Moor underlined just how quickly Quansah has acclimatised to this level. A diet of Europa League and League Cup minutes has fortified the defenders gut for these matches  even if Burnley away in the December cold is not quite the obstacle it once was.

Sample is too small and I didn't double-check that stat(but I'll give them the benefit of the doubt), but he has had 252 minutes of senior football. Anyway, this was Burnley we're talking about.. might have Kompany as manager, but some of these players were Dychelites not long ago.. and Turf Moor brings the oaf out of you... so he's already showing a bit more confidence.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 02:53:23 pm
Sample is too small and I didn't double-check that stat(but I'll give them the benefit of the doubt), but he has had 252 minutes of senior football.
He won 11 aerial duals to Virgils 7.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 02:58:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
You should ignore what Tepid says when it comes to yougsters, he has a vendetta against all of them.

 ;D
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 05:05:25 pm
In the 19 PL games Quansah has started this season - we have won more aerial duels than the red baron and are averaging 3.3 pts per game.

#opta#realtalk
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:05:25 pm
In the 19 PL games Quansah has started this season - we have won more aerial duels than the red baron and are averaging 3.3 pts per game.

#opta#realtalk
eh??
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 05:33:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:05:25 pm
In the 19 PL games Quansah has started this season - we have won more aerial duels than the red baron and are averaging 3.3 pts per game.

#opta#realtalk

Lol.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 05:38:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm
eh??
VAR screwed us again, awarding a maximum of 3 per game...
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 05:52:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:43:22 am
Yeah exactly, might gain another yard in his head, but physically he's not going to get any quicker.

He will probably reach his physical peak in his mid 20's so he has an opportunity to get quicker.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 05:52:23 pm
He will probably reach his physical peak in his mid 20's so he has an opportunity to get quicker.
Hes got a pretty good turn of pace as it is.  Not quite Gomez quick, but quick enough.  I wonder if he could do a job at 6 as his passing is so good (Matip did when he was young), but I think Id just create a dearth of centre backs with this kind of policy
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm
He won 11 aerial duals to Virgils 7.
Huh?

My post was a reply to a post that questioned his aerial ability?
And.. I also referenced an article that showed that at least in the last match, he won more aerial duels than anyone else on the pitch...

And.. I then also implied patience regarding that ability (and others I suppose) since he's only played 252 minutes thusfar, which IS a small sample.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 09:10:35 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
Huh?

My post was a reply to a post that questioned his aerial ability?
And.. I also referenced an article that showed that at least in the last match, he won more aerial duels than anyone else on the pitch...

And.. I then also implied patience regarding that ability (and others I suppose) since he's only played 252 minutes thusfar, which IS a small sample.
Bloody hell, I was embellishing your post that he won the most aerial duels against Burnley.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 09:13:38 pm
Hes boss, isnt he? Virgil 2.0 indeed.

Think Ive said it before but theres nothing better than young lads coming through and making an impact. Even better when they have the potential to be a genuine long term first team option.
Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:10:35 pm
Bloody hell, I was embellishing your post that he won the most aerial duels against Burnley.
Its a very encouraging stat. 
With centre backs you sort of go through a mental tick list.
Pace, positioning, power, reading the game, heading.


Ive managed to tick off most of those with him already, but not necessarily heading .  Stats are good though, as they tell you things you dont always notice with your eyes in a game.
Its really hard to judge a centre back quickly like you can a forward (ok, Virgil took about 20 minutes in a red shirt but he was a freak). But the more we see of him the more of a struggle it is to think about weaknesses in his game.
Really impressive young player.  Hes really done so well
Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 12:24:22 am
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Its a very encouraging stat. 
With centre backs you sort of go through a mental tick list.
Pace, positioning, power, reading the game, heading.


Ive managed to tick off most of those with him already, but not necessarily heading .  Stats are good though, as they tell you things you dont always notice with your eyes in a game.
Its really hard to judge a centre back quickly like you can a forward (ok, Virgil took about 20 minutes in a red shirt but he was a freak). But the more we see of him the more of a struggle it is to think about weaknesses in his game.
Really impressive young player.  Hes really done so well
So for the EL he is 60% so far 12 win out of 20 and Pl is now 12 win out of 18 for 66.7%. I think he be a 70% Aerial duel time over time. Probably somewhere in the 60s this year which is very good for a 20 year old for first season in the PL.
