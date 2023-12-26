Bloody hell, I was embellishing your post that he won the most aerial duels against Burnley.



Its a very encouraging stat.With centre backs you sort of go through a mental tick list.Pace, positioning, power, reading the game, heading .Ive managed to tick off most of those with him already, but not necessarily heading . Stats are good though, as they tell you things you dont always notice with your eyes in a game.Its really hard to judge a centre back quickly like you can a forward (ok, Virgil took about 20 minutes in a red shirt but he was a freak). But the more we see of him the more of a struggle it is to think about weaknesses in his game.Really impressive young player. Hes really done so well