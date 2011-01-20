« previous next »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  3, 2023, 04:27:34 pm
His loan spell at Rovers was invaluable because he was up against bruisers on a weekly basis, he used to get flustered early on but he learnt very quickly, come the end of last season he was just shrugging them off.  Unsurprisingly he looks far more composed playing alongside top footballers, composure was the only thing letting him down in League one, but then he was playing in one of the worst defences in the league.  Looks a different player to the one I watched.  Very high hopes for him.  No offence to players like Williams and Phillips who did wonders for us, but he looks far more suitable.
Thanks for that insight mate.
some more valuable minutes for the lad.  thought he was neat and tidy, used the ball intelligently although not really put under any kind of pressure.

exactly what he needed.  great to see.
Calm and tidy when he came on. Robertson stayed close by and was really vocal with him, keeping him focused and aware. I dont think he gave the ball away once and did well in the couple of tangles with Duran.

Looking the part, should start in the Europa home games.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2023, 07:00:39 pm
Calm and tidy when he came on. Robertson stayed close by and was really vocal with him, keeping him focused and aware. I dont think he gave the ball away once and did well in the couple of tangles with Duran.

Looking the part, should start in the Europa home games.

Dunno if my lipreading skills are up to scratch, but I think Duran said "No mas" at the end.
Does anyone know when a centre back played in the Premier League with less first team experience? Colwill was younger last year but had 1200 minutes more first team football. Williams had a few hundred more albeit at a much lowe level than Quansah. Couldn't really think of any other examples off the top of my head.
Quote from: Chris~ on September  3, 2023, 07:41:17 pm
Does anyone know when a centre back played in the Premier League with less first team experience? Colwill was younger last year but had 1200 minutes more first team football. Williams had a few hundred more albeit at a much lowe level than Quansah. Couldn't really think of any other examples off the top of my head.

It just shows what Klopp et al think of him. The lad doesnt look phased.
Btw, there's only one R in his first name. ;D
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  3, 2023, 07:55:18 pm
Btw, there's only one R in his first name. ;D

So it's Jor-El?
Quote from: Hazell on September  3, 2023, 07:58:38 pm
So it's Jor-El?
Well, we know what he has to name his son now don't we. ;D
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  3, 2023, 08:00:56 pm
Well, we know what he has to name his son now don't we. ;D

ha ha, true ;D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2023, 07:00:39 pm
Calm and tidy when he came on. Robertson stayed close by and was really vocal with him, keeping him focused and aware. I dont think he gave the ball away once and did well in the couple of tangles with Duran.

Looking the part, should start in the Europa home games.

Looked so relaxed which is damn impressive considering he was playing his 1st league game Anfield. Can't wait to see some of these long crossfield passes that I've been hearing about.
Would be huge for us if a quality centre half come through. Looks encouraging so far but early days of course, looks good physically and tidy with the ball. Hopefully can get a few starts v Leicester and in the Europa.
He is very confident on the ball. Interesting to see him more looks a level above Phillips & Williams
He certainly looks the part, big, fast and comfortable making forward passes. Fingers crossed we have a Baby Van Dijk on our hands  :D
Dont know much about the younger lads , Most of the time the first I hear of them is if they make the bench, but Klopp clearly rates this lad and from what Ive seen so far hes a confident young chap.
On top of his physical attributes, he looks very assured and composed, really important for a young centre back. Looking forward to seeing him play more, especially in the Europa League.
He can play for England or Ghana.

Quote from: Samie on September  4, 2023, 02:08:14 pm
He can play for England or Ghana.
AFCON strikes again!
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  4, 2023, 04:19:16 pm
AFCON strikes again!

Probably. There's no way he's getting past Maguire to secure an England slot. Ghana it is!
Looking forward to seeing him over 90+ minutes. Probably in the Europa?
Quote from: Dubred on September  4, 2023, 04:50:25 pm
Probably. There's no way he's getting past Maguire to secure an England slot.
His head does tend to block the doorway, it's true
Jarell Quansah will also not be reporting for England, with him withdrawing from the U20s training camp.



https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/26-liverpool-players-called-up-for-international-duty-but-1-may-pull-out/
What's going on with Quansah, does he have a knock?
I doubt he's injured, the game was only on Sunday and he might not have even trained yesterday. We just can't afford him to get injured already so it's probably tactical.
Think its clear Quansah is showing Ryan Gravenberch around Liverpool this next fortnight.
Looks a good prospect. He will have lots of opportunities to show what he can do this season.

Maybe next summer it will be:

Virg, Konate, Gomez, Quansah

Plus a new top class central defender who has every chance of replacing Van Dijk in time.
Quote from: tubby on September  5, 2023, 10:38:16 am
What's going on with Quansah, does he have a knock?

He may have been told that he is penciled in for a start against LASK. Consequently, he has been pulled out of the team to work on fitness.
Quote from: tubby on September  5, 2023, 10:38:16 am
What's going on with Quansah, does he have a knock?

Same injury as Trent. Fucksouthgateitis.
Hmm yeah I don't think Quansah would say no to Southgate's team :)
Quote from: MrGrumpy on September  6, 2023, 01:14:30 pm
He may have been told that he is penciled in for a start against LASK. Consequently, he has been pulled out of the team to work on fitness.
And / or Wolves, if we have Trent and Konate plus virg out
Quote from: G Richards on September  5, 2023, 11:23:28 pm
Looks a good prospect. He will have lots of opportunities to show what he can do this season.

Maybe next summer it will be:

Virg, Konate, Gomez, Quansah

Plus a new top class central defender who has every chance of replacing Van Dijk in time.

Maybe Hincapie as he said he would like to join us, suprised we did not sign him this summer to be honest
