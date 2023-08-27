Observations:



Health & Safety: (its always safety first)

I, and like many other Liverpool fans and those for I guess for the upcoming season, can be rest assured and comfortable in the knowledge that any major incident or emergency situation, can be managed as efficiently as any stadium within the UK, if not Europe and the world. The evacuation of the entire stadium within just 1 minute of remaining time and being completed so efficiently and so quickly, is an absolute credit to all the stewards at NUFC as well and not forgetting, Darwin Nunez.



Secondly, shin pads, I advise all to wear shin pads if football matches are going to end like that, at the one horse town stadium.



Fashion:

It is advisable when hitting the age of mid 40s + and or, the 19 stone weight mark - one should refrain from wearing your entire Newcastle United home kit. You look like a giant tampax barcode (fat one, thin one, fat one etc)



The 39 steps:

Felt like 639 on the way up, but were all danced down as if it by Fred Astaire, like there were only 39 and with such a cacophony, 3000+ reds over 15 flights of stairs, singing as one. The Rhyl Sun Centre make voice choir, eat you heart out.



Male group hugging is a thing.



Lap of dis-honour:

Commiserations to the entire Newcastle United, team, club and poorly dressed fan base(the latter missing it - see health & safety) on the lap of applause to an empty stadium, by the home team, whom bar the away fans section, just like losing cup finalists, witnessed none of it. Tough day at Wanker Grove.



Go easy in the night:

Shout out to the whipper snappers, who on receiving some not very friendly words regarding Hillsborough, during the early hours of Monday morning, after a joyful and exuberant evenings celebrations, despatched a number Geordies easy into the night minus some teeth and with additional scaring and abrasions. H





Policing:

Exceptional, particularly the officer when offered the opportunity to come for a pint, had to kindly decline due to a minor scuffle breaking out between a Geordie and his IQ, replied That hed love to, being a Sunderland fan but, he had to stove said Geordie heads in, with a Greggs steak Bake gave those around mirth and some confidence in the Northumberland constabulary.



Birthday requests:

RIP the stadium announcer, does everyone in Jimmy Nail land need their birthday declaring, even at the age of 53?



Alan Partiidge:

Yep, theyre all like Michael.



Apologies to B&WP, its just how it rolled.















