« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding  (Read 516 times)

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • #WTRWWAW
The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« on: August 20, 2023, 07:45:20 pm »
A few months ago, after I posted my question about the State of the States - and just how the United States had got to the place it had done - I started to wonder whether the United Kingdom was in a similar dire situation but without the ability to get itself out of the hole it had found itself in.

I was in Amsterdam the day Liz Truss ended her 50 odd day debacle in charge of this place and looking in from the outside there was a sense of bewilderment of just the fuck we got to that point and just what was the final destination for GB plc.

Now, as we head into an uncertain Autumn particularly for an awful lot of homeowners, and with the cost of living continuing to hold a iron-like grip on the finances of the country from the treasury to the person sleeping in a tent outside the Sainsburys down here - I just can't help but wonder whether we are heading into a place that felt unthinkable only a decade or so ago.

It may be because my new and current job means that I am first port of call for those who get Section 21 notices, but also those who have lost the battle to keep their head above water mortgage-wise - that the precarious state of the country feels more acute to me, but still.

Now, I don't want this to descend into a Tory Bad, Labour Badder etc discussion - but more where the fuck it went wrong - and how we could have avoided particular events from coming to fruition as well what we can do now - to try and make this winter especially a bit easier for those struggling.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #1 on: August 20, 2023, 11:04:53 pm »
Thatcher is where the problems with the housing market started
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2023, 11:30:24 pm »
The problem is youve kind of answered your own question but dont want us to talk about it, its those bastard Tories who have done this:

Austerity - they hollowed out public services and the safety net that people rely on because of their ideology, but along with that they completely destroyed growth in the economy. And when all else fails, they revert to their stock answer of inflating the housing market to please their base and fuck over younger people.

Brexit - was about nothing than the internal politics and battles within the Tory Party. The other thing to add, and this is just my gut feeling and I dont recall seeing any evidence for it, but if there was no Austerity then Remain would have won the Referendum. Cameron and Osborne took away peoples hopes and aspirations of those at the bottom of society and then asked to vote for more of the same by voting Remain so unsurprisingly they told them to fuck off.

Covid - obviously wasnt the Tories fault, but again they had cut everything to the bone such that when there is a shock to the system theres no capacity to deal with it. Then after you ask public sector to become heros you reward them with derisory pay awards because of a mixture of ideology and unparalleled economic mismanagement over the previous 10 years.

Ukraine - again not the Tories fault in itself, but again they could have protected people at home more from the impacts of inflation but theyve fucked the economy so badly theres no fat left to help people as much as they need and again theres probably also an ideology reluctance.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,448
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #3 on: August 20, 2023, 11:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on August 20, 2023, 11:04:53 pm
Thatcher is where the problems with the housing market started

Not just the housing market but the encouragement of greed and not giving a shit about your community.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:50:10 am »
The ECHR stuff is ramping now.
Scary, sobering times.
My missus was born in Germany, she is looking to apply for a German passport so we can get out before its too late.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 20, 2023, 11:30:24 pm
The problem is youve kind of answered your own question but dont want us to talk about it, its those bastard Tories who have done this:

Austerity - they hollowed out public services and the safety net that people rely on because of their ideology, but along with that they completely destroyed growth in the economy. And when all else fails, they revert to their stock answer of inflating the housing market to please their base and fuck over younger people.

Brexit - was about nothing than the internal politics and battles within the Tory Party. The other thing to add, and this is just my gut feeling and I dont recall seeing any evidence for it, but if there was no Austerity then Remain would have won the Referendum. Cameron and Osborne took away peoples hopes and aspirations of those at the bottom of society and then asked to vote for more of the same by voting Remain so unsurprisingly they told them to fuck off.

Covid - obviously wasnt the Tories fault, but again they had cut everything to the bone such that when there is a shock to the system theres no capacity to deal with it. Then after you ask public sector to become heros you reward them with derisory pay awards because of a mixture of ideology and unparalleled economic mismanagement over the previous 10 years.

Ukraine - again not the Tories fault in itself, but again they could have protected people at home more from the impacts of inflation but theyve fucked the economy so badly theres no fat left to help people as much as they need and again theres probably also an ideology reluctance.

You can trace it back to a sense of stagnation under the last Labour government and a feeling that "proper change" was necessary. We wanted proper change, we got proper change.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:50:10 am
The ECHR stuff is ramping now.
Scary, sobering times.
My missus was born in Germany, she is looking to apply for a German passport so we can get out before its too late.

Given the choice I'd be there in a flash.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:13:49 pm
You can trace it back to a sense of stagnation under the last Labour government and a feeling that "proper change" was necessary. We wanted proper change, we got proper change.

We got short changed.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm »
genuinely still think gb plc is living in the past, when it was a world power and this is inhibiting growth.
there are so many issues to address

1 there is no manfacturing
2 Brexit  is a fk up
3 the nhs is dying on its feet as is teh education system ( my wife is ateacher and unions arent helping, they are embedded in ertaining teh old systems and won`t modernise)
4 people dont want to pay taxes

its just a disaster
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,926
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm »
The class system still has a huge influence in this country. The deference shown to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the harrowing outcome of a bout of hate-sex between a Dalek and a bassoon, by a large part of the electorate is a stark example of this. The refusal/unwillingness to rise up the way the French do to injustice is the ongoing cost for this country.

Current problems started with Thatcher, sale of public assets for a fraction of what they were worth for short term gains. Greed of the few over the welfare of the many. The "I'm alright, Jack" mentality becomes largely socially acceptable. Theft from the public purse by those in power. Stagnation of new homes being built and a large part of those already on the ladder nodding along to protect their own interests. The "managed decline" of the north. The lack of investment in public services and infrastructure. The loss of manufacturing and lack of competitiveness attracting new business/investment to the country. Attacks on education, introduction of tuition fees.

The shift, post 80's, to a service industry economy that, relatively speaking, was short lived with many jobs moving abroad.

London as the money laundering capital of Europe/World.

The largest and most catastrophic act of self-inflicted harm by a country since the 2nd world war in Brexit, which happened largely because of a pack of lying c*nts but also the country was already on one one knee, and those with fuck all were sold the lie that anything had to be better than the status quo.

A peculiarity of this long dead empire is that parts of this country, of it's people, still hang on to a whopping great ego. A belief in it's exceptionalism that is at stark odds with it's actual position on the world stage by every meaningful measure . If the, DunningKruger effect, was a country Britain would be it!

The continued allowance of foreign owned UK news outlets. That we continue to allow the c*nt Murdoch so much influence on the direction of this country is an absolute mystery.

The shite state of the media in general. The meekness and partisanship the BBC shows to those in power.

The continued influence of Tufton Street lobbyists.

In short, those in power are greedy fucks and show a distinct lack of morality about how they reach their goals, not just the government but those pulling the strings behind them. In contrast, the general population is apathetic, divided, easily distracted and increasingly uneducated. And the main stream media does less than fuck all to provide checks and balances to government, largely because they are hand in glove.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,393
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:50:35 pm
In contrast, the general population is apathetic, divided, easily distracted and increasingly uneducated.

Totally agree on all points in the post, one specific thing I think the population has been fooled/distracted by is the idea that the economy is working for them as long as the value of their house was rising. Meanwhile, successive governments going back decades have been shovelling public money out into the private sector at an accelerating rate, gutting our (society's) actual wealth from under us.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:50:01 pm »
Michelle Mone steals 220 million from the tax payer and Murdoch's Scum rag runs pictures of her out enjoying the money saying how beautiful she looks.
The royal tampon takes bags of cash in exchange for honours and citizenships for a saudi national but the racist sexist MET say nothing to see here we might upset some important people.
This country desperately needs an education and revolution.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:18:17 pm
Totally agree on all points in the post, one specific thing I think the population has been fooled/distracted by is the idea that the economy is working for them as long as the value of their house was rising. Meanwhile, successive governments going back decades have been shovelling public money out into the private sector at an accelerating rate, gutting our (society's) actual wealth from under us.

This is what bothers me the most. The Im alright Jack attitude has gone to the level where people dont even think about their own childrens futures (those that can afford to have them that is). How can you celebrate rising house prices and the feeling of wealth it gives you (along with most policies over the last 13 years which have been targeted specifically to help older people at the expense of younger people) when your own children and grandchildren are the ones getting fucked over at the same time? Its completely perplexing.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:32 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 