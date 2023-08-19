I was reading about the Atlantic League that had UEFA approval. It would of contained 5 teams from Scotland, 4 from Denmark and Norway and one from Ireland.But Celtic chairman Dermot Desmond said he would prefer to wait for a British Isles breakaway. But what Im trying to wonder is - what would this be or look like?I am assuming it would be us and Manchester United, the Old Firm and a few from Scotland. But who else would be a part of it? Would it be a case of big clubs outside the top flight like Derby, Leeds Sunderland who are in some sort of purgatory joining together to make up the league, so they can leapfrog their way to the top? And would it be a closed shop or a new football pyramid?The point Im making is, Celtic would not have kiboshed the Atlantic League idea if there wasnt any smoke to this fire. So I guess Im wondering where that smoke has come from, because Ive only ever heard talk of an ESL.And would we benefit?