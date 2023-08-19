« previous next »
Author Topic: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?  (Read 426 times)

Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
I was reading about the Atlantic League that had UEFA approval. It would of contained 5 teams from Scotland, 4 from Denmark and Norway and one from Ireland.

But Celtic chairman Dermot Desmond said he would prefer to wait for a British Isles breakaway. But what Im trying to wonder is - what would this be or look like?

I am assuming it would be us and Manchester United, the Old Firm and a few from Scotland. But who else would be a part of it? Would it be a case of big clubs outside the top flight like Derby, Leeds Sunderland who are in some sort of purgatory joining together to make up the league, so they can leapfrog their way to the top? And would it be a closed shop or a new football pyramid?

https://www.67hailhail.com/news/celtics-dermot-desmond-encouraged-to-rethink-atlantic-league/

The point Im making is, Celtic would not have kiboshed the Atlantic League idea if there wasnt any smoke to this fire. So I guess Im wondering where that smoke has come from, because Ive only ever heard talk of an ESL.

And would we benefit?
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
Dermot can do one.
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
No. Nor should it happen.

Celtic should try to think of ways to make their own domestic league better, not hang off the coat tails of Liverpool and United to try to become a big club.
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
No. Nor should it happen.

Celtic should try to think of ways to make their own domestic league better, not hang off the coat tails of Liverpool and United to try to become a big club.

They bring it up every couple of years & it always falls on deaf ears  ;D
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
No. Nor should it happen.

Celtic should try to think of ways to make their own domestic league better, not hang off the coat tails of Liverpool and United to try to become a big club.
Agreed.
Let them and Rangers forever spout their sectarian shite North of the border forever more and leave us alone.
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
No. Nor should it happen.

Celtic should try to think of ways to make their own domestic league better, not hang off the coat tails of Liverpool and United to try to become a big club.
They bring it up every couple of years & it always falls on deaf ears  ;D

That was actually the premise of me making this thread. Because every few years the talk of the Old Firm joining England is brought up, but Ive never ever heard anything about a British Isles breakaway.

Im curious as to what that would look like, because it seems something more than an Old Firm request.
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
A North Sea League with clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Sweden (maybe also Finland) would make more sense. I can't see England, Germany and France being interested in a regional league ...

Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
A North Sea League with clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Sweden (maybe also Finland) would make more sense.

It really wouldn't.
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
A North Sea League with clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Sweden (maybe also Finland) would make more sense. I can't see England, Germany and France being interested in a regional league ...



This definitely will give big city clubs like FC Copenhagen, Malmo, and even a future Dublin based football club a better chance at becoming big names with big success.

I will always want Liverpool to be top of the tree, but what I dont like is how modern European football stops clubs like this ever being at the epicentre of the game unless they get a human rights abusing cheat code.

Id love the big money from media rights for a North Sea league showcase Club Brugge vs FC Copenhagen as a heavyweight clash. I understand that may seem like a pipe dream though.
Re: Will we ever see a British Isles breakaway league?
This definitely will give big city clubs like FC Copenhagen, Malmo, and even a future Dublin based football club a better chance at becoming big names with big success.

I will always want Liverpool to be top of the tree, but what I dont like is how modern European football stops clubs like this ever being at the epicentre of the game unless they get a human rights abusing cheat code.

Id love the big money from media rights for a North Sea league showcase Club Brugge vs FC Copenhagen as a heavyweight clash. I understand that may seem like a pipe dream though.

Well, the proximity of the 3 big leagues (England, Germany, France) will force the clubs from these countries to do something about it. A joint Holland/Belgium league, a Scandinavian league (Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland) and a Celtic league (Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland) might be a good start. Eventually, these 3 regional leagues can merge into one bigger league ...
