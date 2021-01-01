« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August  (Read 4835 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:41:28 pm »


Unleash Endo.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:41:28 pm
.......
Unleash Endo.

Hopefully, but there's the work permit thing and God knows about that.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,998
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
I'd be surprised if he's been granted one in time. Let's hope so though
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,432
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:41:28 pm


Unleash Endo.

He'll struggle if we make him wear a full suit of armour
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:32:24 pm
He'll struggle if we make him wear a full suit of armour

Still faster than lead diving boots Fabinho ;)
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,680
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
I'd be surprised if he's been granted one in time. Let's hope so though

Really hope so too. Thiago, Jones and Bajcetic are all out so it would be great if he made it.
Logged
YWNA

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:52:48 pm »
If Endo has clearance will he start?
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,888
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:08:02 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 05:43:55 pm
We only have 3 fit midfielders.

Mac
Szoboszlai
Elliott
(Gakpo in the role he did last week).

If Endo is able to play he might be chucked straight in.
O my...it's already starting
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:36:33 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Really hope so too. Thiago, Jones and Bajcetic are all out so it would be great if he made it.

Yeah, Mac and Dom will start with Elliott hopefully. Gakpo and Trent can fill in but were a bit light otherwise. Would be nice to have the game wrapped up and bring him on
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:03:24 am »
Since it looks like Endo was signed in time for the 12pm cutoff I assume we are waiting on international clearance/work permit for him to be available?

If thats the case I doubt he will play tomorrow.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:04:44 am »
Either way this is a must win and I think we will comfortably.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:12:44 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 05:43:55 pm
We only have 3 fit midfielders.

Mac
Szoboszlai
Elliott
(Gakpo in the role he did last week).

If Endo is able to play he might be chucked straight in.
Best we play 3 in midfield then
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,468
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:16:30 am »
Simple. Just win.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,033
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:41:43 am »
I'd put Elliot in instead of Gakpo, Gakpo instead of Jota for this one but even the same starting 11 as last week should be enough to beat Bournemouth at home ffs
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:53:24 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:41:43 am
I'd put Elliot in instead of Gakpo, Gakpo instead of Jota for this one but even the same starting 11 as last week should be enough to beat Bournemouth at home ffs

Same here. Shame about Jones needing to rest his ankle as on end of season form he'd be starting, but Elliot deserves to come in. Saw a post earlier suggesting giving Bradley a debut and moving Trent into the midfield spot - which feels a bit mad, but lots of people like to think Elliot isn't a midfielder.

Think the only starters not certain are left and midde of the front three - personally id go with your way, but also chance of jota taking either spot.

one of the positives of starting gakpo and diaz is if we make usual subs up front jota and nunez can both come on in either spot (whereas if jota and gakpo both started you could only have one option for the middle in nunez)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:13 am by classycarra »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 