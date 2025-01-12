« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 325481 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:02:44 am
I wouldn't because by extension that would mean that Konate, Gomez, and Quanah are all injured.

well at moment Konate slow back from injury, Gomez out and Quansahs confidence seems to be shot...I would not mind Endo being paired with VVD if Konate isnt able to play etc...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 08:21:43 am »
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 08:52:31 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.

I like Endo a lot, there's a lot to like! But ideally, when you've basically only played 4 CMs in the league, you'd have a 5th choice CM who'd not just be in the match day squad of a CL final but able and ready to play a significant part if required. Endo is one of the more obvious 'upgradeable' positions in the squad. It's not 'weird' to point that out, or an expression of 'FSG hate'. The latter of which is a remarkable straw man.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 08:58:05 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.
Endo also came in with open eyes. Sometimes you can have signings that expect much higher status in the team than they get, or young players who want to play more as they get older. But I cant imagine that Endo expected to be a starter.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 11:03:17 am »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 am »
I do prefer him at CB, he does a job.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:12:48 am
I do prefer him at CB, he does a job.
me too, shown really good form there across the southampton/spurs/stanley games. was out saturday so only caught the second half on catchup.

obviously it was a team three leagues below us, but thought it was a really good performance from Endo - and him having the whole game game playing out in front of him brings out his best (and minimises what he finds more challenging than our other midfielders).

he knows there's noone behind him to pick up any runners, so he's always switched on and tracking them. he's used his body smartly against bigger and faster players really well when being challenged over the top in the channels. he's competed in the air brilliantly (already well known, although i'm still not sure how he won that header in the box against Spurs!)

he also gets to be the player to play the ball into the midfielder (or Trent/Bradley/Jota when they were had stepped up or dropped in to help build up. means he plays those nice vertical balls on the ground which he excels at, and doesn't need to play any mid to long range balls in the air which aren't his strength. also means he doesn't have to receive the ball in a tighter area higher up, under more pressure, and have to either try to turn and take a risk, or return to sender with some frequency.

hopefully he plays the cup games there too!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 01:30:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 12, 2025, 11:40:19 am
Yous could say he gave us some: Grav, Endo, Mac, Szobo

Houllier flashbacks!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 07:41:07 am
I would like to see more often Endo pairing with VVD.
You wanna see End o' VVD?...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 05:04:06 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 07:41:07 am
I would like to see more often Endo pairing with VVD.

That's like pairing a Barolo with a Bath
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 06:51:33 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.
That's a great summary of his role in our squad.

There seems to be an unrealistic expectation amongst some of our fan base that we not only have a deep squad, but also elite options throughout.

We have Gravenberch, Mac, Szoboszlai and Jones to choose from to fill our midfield starting positions in most games. Plus we have Harvey who can play as a 10 or wide midfielder, plus we have Endo as a reliable and durable option when needed. How many other teams in the PL or across Europe have options like that?

No club can have 5th or 6th choice players that are not only elite, but also willing to play a bit-part role all season. Some fans want everything, which is not only unrealistic but also isn't the squad model seen anywhere else. There's a reason other top clubs have a drop off to their 5th/6th choice players - it's because that's how squads have worked since the dawn of time. Look beyond the starting 3 in any team in the world and you will start to see a drop off in quality.

This weird expectation that we must somehow never have a drop off if a player is injured (or needs a rest) is a modern phenomenon that we never saw in the 70's and 80's. Our best ever teams from that era didn't have 6 elite midfielders, and other teams didn't either.

The reason there's often so much teeth gnashing and toy throwing on these boards, is because some expect a level of squad that not only have we never had in our entire history, but no other club has either (bar City at their cheating peak or perhaps Barca circa 2010).

I'm all for debate, but it's always helpful when that debate has context and is grounded in reality.
