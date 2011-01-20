« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm »
He can more than do a job at CB even in the Premier League.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 03:04:30 pm
Love Wata ... never moans. Just keeps his head down and works his ass off every time he's given minutes.

Plus I'm sure he's proud as fuck to be given the opportunity to wear the captains armband (couple of times now) for this great Club ...

Well in.  :)
hopefully some of the disrespectful gobshites who diss him regularly on here will see the message Arne is sending with that decision.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm »
one point in the second half he had the ball - under no pressure at the edge of our area - with other defenders open, and he took an age to release it.

I started to think wtf are you doing Endo, then he saw the progressive pass open up and moved it ahead beautifully to launch an attack.

gem of a player imo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
Boss game from him. Was like a quarterback at times.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.
First there was that Bath geezer with his calls of 'racist', 'ageist' and now Endo is a catalyst! What have the cows done to him anyway?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm »
No stupid haircut, no tattoos, no arrogant goal celebrations. The people's hero.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 08:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.

I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.

I think what you're trying to say is, he's a central midfielder.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 03:49:34 pm
Unlike me that one time at the school swimming lesson only realised Id left something in the changing room when everyone started pointing and laughing

Did you leave your armbands in the changing room?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm »


He has his limitations and there will be times when people will have a go at him but ive always thought hes a very good squad player, hopefully he will get to win a few medals this season and will deserve it as much as anyone
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 12:14:27 am »
Doesn't really make sense why he hasn't been coming on late in recent games to help close games out.  Such and honest player, who is consistent and reliable and reads the game well.  He'd have been the calmer head we needed on the field against Man Utd. 

I hope Slot uses him more going forward. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 01:15:32 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm

He has his limitations and there will be times when people will have a go at him but ive always thought hes a very good squad player, hopefully he will get to win a few medals this season and will deserve it as much as anyone

Yeah, he's the James Milner of the squad. Pop in, 7 out of 10, dependable, makes the right decisions, ready to put himself about, seems like a top pro. Ideal squad player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 01:25:27 am »
Glad to see the love Wata is getting tonight. He's marvellous. Amazing attitude, super player, and always leaves it all out on the pitch.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 01:25:35 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 01:15:32 am
Yeah, he's the James Milner of the squad. Pop in, 7 out of 10, dependable, makes the right decisions, ready to put himself about, seems like a top pro. Ideal squad player.

Nah mate, there was that time the ball got kicked over his head, so the maximum score he can get is 6/10.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 01:48:26 am »
Endo's critics are a strange strange bunch. Bought on the cheap intended to be a utility player and he's been outstanding, going above and beyond what he was brought here to do.

On top of that, a great guy. Mr Dependable and humble to a tee, it's nice we have players you actively want to support and Endo is the best example of this.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 01:58:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.

I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.

I think the problem is that Grav plays a different role in our build-up than our CBs and Endo isn't really equipped to do that. He needs time on the ball and he needs to face in the direction we're attacking to do something worthwhile. With him facing our goal and receiving the ball, he often gets put under pressure by the opposition and then tends to either go down (and more often than not doesn't get the foul) or he simply loses the ball. There's a reason why Grav's turn with the ball where he takes it around the opponent who tries to pressure him, has become somewhat of a staple for the way he's dealing with those situations. That's not Endo's kind of game I fear.

Having said that, I don't see a lot wrong with having him as backup for our centrebacks and as I've said in the past, I would like to see him come on more often in one of the more forward central midfield spots. He's not as prolific there as Szobo or Mac, but he also doesn't look completely out of place there and he is quite capable of winning the ball back higher up the pitch (as he has shown last season, which is also one of the reasons why people took to him). I really like him as a player and as a personality in the team. I just feel with the way Slot wants the team to play, it's just of those cases of him being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 05:58:17 am »
Endo on playing CB: I think using me as a CB is an emergency measure. I don't mind me in any role as one of the parts."


He reminds me a bit Lucas. What a superb player to have in the squad.
