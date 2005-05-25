« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 312380 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 03:52:31 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:44:47 am
:lmao

Once upon a time I tried to persuade my scouser mates to go to London with me to see the Clockmaker's Museum. They told me we didn't need to go all the way to London. They knew of a closer place where I could enjoy the refinements of British ingenuity. They took me to that fucking museum. Best 3 quid I'd spent in ages.   
Haha boss. Theyre good mates them. Keep hold of them.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 03:54:26 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:51:58 am
You didn't win white boi ......OLD GUY millionare bitcoin stock investor John Henry Trend follower c*nt De La sAlle Croccy  born genuine scouser made good ......and you don't fucking like  it racist Rawk hypocritetes


I DEMAND A REMATCH!!!

I WILL NOT TAKE THIS DEFEAT LYING DOWN

DAMN YOU REFLECKZOOLOGIST
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 03:55:33 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:51:58 am
You didn't win white boi ......OLD GUY millionare bitcoin stock investor John Henry Trend follower c*nt De La sAlle Croccy  born genuine scouser made good ......and you don't fucking like  it racist Rawk hypocritetes


You should buy the site Elon then ban me
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 03:59:52 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:40:26 am
Born on the dock rd to a docker who married Docky McDockersson from Scotty Rd. Just what this site needs. Top Red

As Dave Kirkby once wrote 'He Bleeds red. Only Reds do. As does Jan Molbys Poo. Hes scouse too. Not like that Bee Gee who married Lulu'
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,833
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 04:03:02 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:59:52 am
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart

I like how you have grown old gracefully ❤️
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 04:07:16 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:59:52 am
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart
Haha youre the one who kicked off. i Told you id meet ya after you offered me out . Said sound an you never replied. I then found out you were 74 and an absolute fucking dickhead

You never told me who you played for after you bragged aboot being the best footy player ever after i told you who i played for debunking your no ones eevr kicked a ball on here nonsense

Go on, Pele. Tell us the teams you played for whilst in prison earning your degree in computers whilst becoming a millionaire

Ive gorra feeling that pub doesnt exist anymore cos its conveniantly been knocked down in woolybacksville Laaa
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 04:10:42 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:59:52 am
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart
Youn couldnt knock yaself out if you were a dentist on an episode of its a knockout administering the dose yaself cos youre a fucking plantpot
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 04:11:06 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:03:02 am
I like how you have grown old gracefully ❤️
good though La  isn't it Keith .Do still love me even though  I'm an OLD ... ya know but caning these c*nts...LOL .. come on on now cokeheads the Old pisshead is winning
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 04:34:54 am »
Ok,guys bear with me

 Boxer ... Duggie Pomfred
I'm fucked and you need to bear with me as......instead of being young and 'TOUGH'  give arl c*nt like me bit of room ya c*nts think of yer dad and I'll tell you my tale
Logged

Offline RedJim

  • Nickname Thief!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • Liverbird Upon My Chest
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 04:54:14 am »
if the mods have a heart they'll at least save this little exchange during the inevitable nuking of the last few pages   ;D

Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc .......wool power
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:18:56 am
Anyone else reading that first part an finishing it with

 ''Tank fly boss walk jam nitty-gritty
You're listening to the boy from the big bad city
This is jam hot
This is jam hot''

Anyone for a RAWK after dark thread where the pissheads can slug it out night after night for our amusement? Makes a slow day in the office breeze past  ;D

EDIT: thought Endo was pretty solid for what it's worth!
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 05:29:05 am »
I could not be arsed with the southport copper hard case funny sausage photoshop amateur
hysterical LOL attributed to fat arse 'offer ya out' Docker my mam had a shop...and and all that wool shit from the fraud who laughs at old people because the yre not as childish and weak and disrecful as him.

I would never as a Liverpool  fan  ' offer out' a fellow poster to a fight no matter if he or she would  say whether it was racist or ageist or mocking the disabed .I'm an old mixed race man from a deprived background who with typcal scouse fortitude has made good.
But posters such  as Sir Capon of Debaser who has made ageist and racist posts as well as making aggressive and violent proposals.
But you know he part of the clique and can be reprimanded  because of the hyprocritical agenda.

But it's late and an old 'LOL' guy and been at the barolo LOL like Chiesa and that.......don't fuck with me you c*nts '    Watched am I  ......and so are you. lot be careful....racist  ageist .......


 
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 05:33:30 am »
Hope this means Slot plays Endo a bit more now.

Adds some stability to the team, and makes the Endo thread highly entertaining!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 06:01:49 am »
Look at them... shithouses and you know what... we laugh at your Black lives matter Logo.

You know why ...because  look back at the older posts


even the much lauded  older posters on here held up as heroes, they are  dead now so RIP.
I posted years ago under another username..... they where racist c*nts

Maybe  old guy BAROLO LOL, has a fucking point.....  btw MICROSTATEGY IS A TRADE ON VOLALTILTY GET THE FUYK IN.....onlyfansdickheadcokewinners   what the fuck do I know ...OLDBAROLO MINTED c*nt LOL
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 06:05:53 am »
The microstrategy advice definitely qualifies these posts for posts you may have missed status, in my humble opinion and for the mods consideration 
Logged
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc ..

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 06:26:59 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:33:30 am
Hope this means Slot plays Endo a bit more now.

Adds some stability to the team, and makes the Endo thread highly entertaining!

Would be nice if he got a run there for a few games since our alternatives are either injured (Gomez and Quansah) or coming back from injury and rustiness.
Logged

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 06:28:55 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:08:52 am


I had no idea he had played so many games at CB but apparently this is his career stats.

Fbref also shows he played LB once for the national side, RM and LM a few times , AM in bits and even FW in one game. Had no idea he played that many times at CB though...might be the solid option for rest of season when Konate isnt available.....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 