« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 312136 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 03:52:31 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:44:47 am
:lmao

Once upon a time I tried to persuade my scouser mates to go to London with me to see the Clockmaker's Museum. They told me we didn't need to go all the way to London. They knew of a closer place where I could enjoy the refinements of British ingenuity. They took me to that fucking museum. Best 3 quid I'd spent in ages.   
Haha boss. Theyre good mates them. Keep hold of them.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 03:54:26 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:51:58 am
You didn't win white boi ......OLD GUY millionare bitcoin stock investor John Henry Trend follower c*nt De La sAlle Croccy  born genuine scouser made good ......and you don't fucking like  it racist Rawk hypocritetes


I DEMAND A REMATCH!!!

I WILL NOT TAKE THIS DEFEAT LYING DOWN

DAMN YOU REFLECKZOOLOGIST
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 03:55:33 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:51:58 am
You didn't win white boi ......OLD GUY millionare bitcoin stock investor John Henry Trend follower c*nt De La sAlle Croccy  born genuine scouser made good ......and you don't fucking like  it racist Rawk hypocritetes


You should buy the site Elon then ban me
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 03:59:52 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:40:26 am
Born on the dock rd to a docker who married Docky McDockersson from Scotty Rd. Just what this site needs. Top Red

As Dave Kirkby once wrote 'He Bleeds red. Only Reds do. As does Jan Molbys Poo. Hes scouse too. Not like that Bee Gee who married Lulu'
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,833
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 04:03:02 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:59:52 am
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart

I like how you have grown old gracefully ❤️
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 04:07:16 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:59:52 am
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart
Haha youre the one who kicked off. i Told you id meet ya after you offered me out . Said sound an you never replied. I then found out you were 74 and an absolute fucking dickhead

You never told me who you played for after you bragged aboot being the best footy player ever after i told you who i played for debunking your no ones eevr kicked a ball on here nonsense

Go on, Pele. Tell us the teams you played for whilst in prison earning your degree in computers whilst becoming a millionaire

Ive gorra feeling that pub doesnt exist anymore cos its conveniantly been knocked down in woolybacksville Laaa
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 04:10:42 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 03:59:52 am
Laughing at old people  like me .....who ya know woulld knock fuck outta yeh ... yer arl feller would turn in his grave  ya fuckken photoshoshop ponce grow up you tart
Youn couldnt knock yaself out if you were a dentist on an episode of its a knockout administering the dose yaself cos youre a fucking plantpot
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 04:11:06 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:03:02 am
I like how you have grown old gracefully ❤️
good though La  isn't it Keith .Do still love me even though  I'm an OLD ... ya know but caning these c*nts...LOL .. come on on now cokeheads the Old pisshead is winning
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 04:34:54 am »
Ok,guys bear with me

 Boxer ... Duggie Pomfred
I'm fucked and you need to bear with me as......instead of being young and 'TOUGH'  give arl c*nt like me bit of room ya c*nts think of yer dad and I'll tell you my tale
Logged

Online RedJim

  • Nickname Thief!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • Liverbird Upon My Chest
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 04:54:14 am »
if the mods have a heart they'll at least save this little exchange during the inevitable nuking of the last few pages   ;D

Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc .......wool power
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:18:56 am
Anyone else reading that first part an finishing it with

 ''Tank fly boss walk jam nitty-gritty
You're listening to the boy from the big bad city
This is jam hot
This is jam hot''

Anyone for a RAWK after dark thread where the pissheads can slug it out night after night for our amusement? Makes a slow day in the office breeze past  ;D

EDIT: thought Endo was pretty solid for what it's worth!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 