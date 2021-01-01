« previous next »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Virgil breathes a sigh of relief when he looks to play it safe. Quansah thinks he is Beckenbauer and Allison is amatuer level with his ball control.

What a load of total bollocks. ;D

This site has gone off the deep end with a couple of middling results. Some of you lot would've been mainlining cynaide in the Hodgson era.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
I quite liked him at CB. Solid.

Hardly gets any minutes but wasnt concerned when he came on, loads of experience and will run through walls.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
What a load of total bollocks. ;D

This site has gone off the deep end with a couple of middling results. Some of you lot would've been mainlining cynaide in the Hodgson era.
Manchester man, hard case, load of bollocks, catch yourself on boy, Hodgson lol, it's not really working because you know fuck all about football but the 'site' run by non scousers has me down as being 'watched' as if I give a fuck. This is not a site for Liverpool people its full of c*nts and it's racist anti Asian and full of Public sector  arseholes waiting for their infaltion proof pensions.   BTW ...trade Microstrategy you might make a few bob you c*nts.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:47:10 pm
He'll have to start at the back on the weekend you'd think with all the injuries there.

He'd almost certainly be the best centre back in League Two by a country mile.

No starting player should be anywhere near the squad let alone line up on Saturday.
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Manchester man, hard case, load of bollocks, catch yourself on boy, Hodgson lol, it's not really working because you know fuck all about football but the 'site' run by non scousers has me down as being 'watched' as if I give a fuck. This is not a site for Liverpool people its full of c*nts and it's racist anti Asian and full of Public sector  arseholes waiting for their infaltion proof pensions.   BTW ...trade Microstrategy you might make a few bob you c*nts.

Yea I don't trust him at center half either
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Manchester man, hard case, load of bollocks, catch yourself on boy, Hodgson lol, it's not really working because you know fuck all about football but the 'site' run by non scousers has me down as being 'watched' as if I give a fuck. This is not a site for Liverpool people its full of c*nts and it's racist anti Asian and full of Public sector  arseholes waiting for their infaltion proof pensions.   BTW ...trade Microstrategy you might make a few bob you c*nts.

You give bitcoiners a bad name. Is everyone from Bath as tough as you? 😂
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Manchester man, hard case, load of bollocks, catch yourself on boy, Hodgson lol, it's not really working because you know fuck all about football but the 'site' run by non scousers has me down as being 'watched' as if I give a fuck. This is not a site for Liverpool people its full of c*nts and it's racist anti Asian and full of Public sector  arseholes waiting for their infaltion proof pensions.   BTW ...trade Microstrategy you might make a few bob you c*nts.
Youre probably watched because youre an absolute fuckin moron, who barely ever has anything positive to contribute
