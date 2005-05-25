« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
His press actually led to the fifth goal. Sound player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Look forward to see him playing in the cup games. Hard to dwell too much on his 2nd half performance against a defeated team but showed intensity and desire to keep us on the front foot. Good stuff
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Superb professional. Think he has won Slot slightly over with his professionalism and performances havent been half bad.

He deserves to start the next two games after United and probably will.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
His role. The closer.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
good that finally Endo is seeing some more minutes! He did well again.

ITll be very important moving on, the team will need everyone to help win the league (and whatever else!).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

To be fair people in the transfer thread want an upgrade is primarily because most dont think he fits into a Slot system. Concern is that couple of injuries in midfield has the potential to derail such a promising season. Its no secret Slot wanted a midfielder in the summer and nothing has changed since.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

We should upgrade on him. He quite clearly isn't trusted to start the big games by Slot. Ideally, you keep him around in the Milner role.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm
We should upgrade on him. He quite clearly isn't trusted to start the big games by Slot. Ideally, you keep him around in the Milner role.
I agree, but I thought he'd be used more often up to now. Every time he comes in, he does well, so why not give him more minutes? He didn't look out of synch with the rest of the players as he did in the early season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:44:52 pm
I agree, but I thought he'd be used more often up to now. Every time he comes in, he does well, so why not give him more minutes? He didn't look out of synch with the rest of the players as he did in the early season.

I think we need real recovery pace in the deepest midfield position and the ability to retain possession at the start of games. That for me is where Endo struggles. Macca is an absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer but also lacks pace. So Endo-Macca is a poor combination especially now we like to play with Diaz-Szobo/Jones as twin 10's.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

hear hear.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Slot should trust him more. He hasnt let him down when selected.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.
Morons is over the top. Endo comes on went 4 nil up. Doesn't start so is Slot a moron for not playing him more. Plus we tired to sign Zubimendi and were considering selling Endo. So looking for an upgrade is a fair comment I think
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Really like him for his attitude and he was a successful signing. Gives everything every time he playes.  That said he isn't the player slot wants in that position also.
But good job tonight.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
Slot should trust him more. He hasnt let him down when selected.

Endo has played 56 minutes in the League and 2 minutes in the CL. We were wining all of those games when he came on. He is a really useful closer who adds energy to the press late on in games. I think it is bizarre that people think he should be starting League or CL games.

The drop of between Endo and Grav-Macca is immense.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Endo may well be needed in defence at some point as well.

He is playing his part, and might have a bigger part to play yet.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Steady reliable player, does a great job coming on..
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:57:00 pm
I think we need real recovery pace in the deepest midfield position and the ability to retain possession at the start of games. That for me is where Endo struggles. Macca is an absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer but also lacks pace. So Endo-Macca is a poor combination especially now we like to play with Diaz-Szobo/Jones as twin 10's.

Endo and Macca were outstanding together last season for about 4 months earler this year. The reason it works is because both are outstanding in duels and are so clever tactically with positioning. It could easily be effective under Slot as a double pivot and Dom or Jones in the 10 and Diaz playing that false 9 role and dropping in.

The problem is Endo's limitations technically that's why Slot doesnt use him but i feel Endo has earned more minutes with the Southampton game and the last half hour today and im hoping Slot will trust him to play a bit more ecspecially if we dont sign another midfielder in January.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Played very well today. Sharp in the tackle, creative with the ball. An intelligent reader of the game, as Klopp realised, A nice little nudge for Slot too.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Hell be getting a lot of game time in January. After the injury to Joe, can see him playing centre back again too. Cant see VVD playing much cup football over the next few weeks so combination of Jarrell, a returning Ibou and Endo sharing the load.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Endo and Macca were outstanding together last season for about 4 months earler this year. The reason it works is because both are outstanding in duels and are so clever tactically with positioning. It could easily be effective under Slot as a double pivot and Dom or Jones in the 10 and Diaz playing that false 9 role and dropping in.

The problem is Endo's limitations technically that's why Slot doesnt use him but i feel Endo has earned more minutes with the Southampton game and the last half hour today and im hoping Slot will trust him to play a bit more ecspecially if we dont sign another midfielder in January.

The reason it wouldn't work is that Slot presses with a front four. That means the midfield two have to cover a huge amount of ground. As you say he is also limited technically, especially receiving the ball under pressure.

He is a very mixed bag for a PL DM. Isn't great at ground duels won 121 against losing 154 in the PL. Wins far more headers than he should do. Isn't great defensively, especially in terms of recovery runs but is excellent at vertical passing when given time. Best illustrated by a lovely through ball for Salah today.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

Don't worry he gets the support and admiration he deserves from the supporters at the match. That's all he needs, and I guess he couldn't give a shit about anybody else.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I haven't been happy with his play this year, too many needless fouls, to aggressive off the ball, to cautious on the ball, not quick enough for the role he plays. But he was great today, wasn't he? Played several delighful forward passes. I didn't even realise he had that in him.
Maybe he's gotten more comfortable with his role, or possibly, he looks better in a team that's on point with their tactics and movements, and so he isn't forced to expand beyond his scope.
I still think we need another DM alongside Gravenberch, someone with more of a glide and move, turn and pass, quality that Gravenberch and Macca have (though maybe more defensively inclined that Macca), but Endo is a good 2nd or 3rd option to throw into the game to close things out.

Mind, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Endo starting Premier league or Champions league games for us.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 09:43:54 pm
I haven't been happy with his play this year, too many needless fouls, to aggressive off the ball, to cautious on the ball, not quick enough for the role he plays. But he was great today, wasn't he? Played several delighful forward passes. I didn't even realise he had that in him.
Maybe he's gotten more comfortable with his role, or possibly, he looks better in a team that's on point with their tactics and movements, and so he isn't forced to expand beyond his scope.
I still think we need another DM alongside Gravenberch, someone with more of a glide and move, turn and pass, quality that Gravenberch and Macca have (though maybe more defensively inclined that Macca), but Endo is a good 2nd or 3rd option to throw into the game to close things out.

Mind, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Endo starting Premier league or Champions league games for us.
you need to pay more attention.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
you need to pay more attention.

Do the stats have him as a player that offers the occasional penetrative pass?
He's played well within himself, and his stats in Germany didn't scream playmaker. I forgot the German word used for the passes that venture forward, but he was not looking good in that department.

He had a good game in the time he had, a game we were controlling quite comfortably. Let's not get carried away.
There's a reason we don't see him pay all that much.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
Slot should trust him more. He hasnt let him down when selected.

or slot has been told by Hughes we wont be signing a midfielder in January so you have to use the existing players in your squad
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I like Endo, who could dislike a player who wears a gumshield, but he's basically been used to waste 30 seconds at the end of a few games and make things a bit stop-start.

There's nothing disrespectful about thinking we could upgrade him with someone who would play more regularly, that doesn't diminish his contribution and I think he's been very valuable in the league cup after being really important last season.

Hopefully now that we've got some deadrubber games in the CL he'll get more minutes so Grav and Mac can get a bit of rest.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:57:00 pm
I think we need real recovery pace in the deepest midfield position and the ability to retain possession at the start of games. That for me is where Endo struggles. Macca is an absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer but also lacks pace. So Endo-Macca is a poor combination especially now we like to play with Diaz-Szobo/Jones as twin 10's.
(Late reply, but got to shop for dinner)

In principle, you're right. But we don't always need the recovery pace; not all games, and/or not for full games. We don't always have to rely on a double pivot (I know Slot doest change), but Quansah and Konate are quite pacy both of them, they can recover to meet fast runners. Small tweaks of tactics can allow Endo more time on the pitch, which will give critical players more rest opportunities. Slot is capable of tweaking the tactics even far beyond what I imagined (Endo playing RB...) Just shift more destroying duties to Endo and support him with speed around him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm
Do the stats have him as a player that offers the occasional penetrative pass?
He's played well within himself, and his stats in Germany didn't scream playmaker. I forgot the German word used for the passes that venture forward, but he was not looking good in that department.

He had a good game in the time he had, a game we were controlling quite comfortably. Let's not get carried away.
There's a reason we don't see him pay all that much.
Not sure about stats but if you watched us last season you would know and should know he's excellent in the vertical passes. He's not the quickest in receiving on the turn, beating the pressure then releasing the ball, but when he has enough time to look he can spot a penetrative pass and execute it very well. In fact he's better at throughballs than Dom and Gravenberch.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 09:43:54 pm
I haven't been happy with his play this year, too many needless fouls, to aggressive off the ball, to cautious on the ball, not quick enough for the role he plays. But he was great today, wasn't he? Played several delighful forward passes. I didn't even realise he had that in him.
Maybe he's gotten more comfortable with his role, or possibly, he looks better in a team that's on point with their tactics and movements, and so he isn't forced to expand beyond his scope.
I still think we need another DM alongside Gravenberch, someone with more of a glide and move, turn and pass, quality that Gravenberch and Macca have (though maybe more defensively inclined that Macca), but Endo is a good 2nd or 3rd option to throw into the game to close things out.

Mind, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Endo starting Premier league or Champions league games for us.
came to post something like this but you've said it much better than me - agree with every word

Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
Not sure about stats but if you watched us last season you would know and should know he's excellent in the vertical passes. He's not the quickest in receiving on the turn, beating the pressure then releasing the ball, but when he has enough time to look he can spot a penetrative pass and execute it very well. In fact he's better at throughballs than Dom and Gravenberch.
hahaha behave

i agree with the early part of your post (although that's also describing a basic competency that applies to literally any/every midfielder on our books), but games don't take place in a vacuum (we have opposition who usually try to interrupt our players, so its their ability handling that which matters more than being able to make a pass when undeterred). but that's an aside - he's not a better throughball passer than those two, it's not even close!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Think his game time is dependent on how much we are ahead.

the more games like the spurs and hammers, the higher his minutes on the pitch will be.  if he does gains slots trust, he might even start a few games.

solid professional and captain of japan so you know he has leadership qualities.
