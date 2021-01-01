Well dont tell me he can't play football, he's the captain of Japan, his highlights package from West Ham was just delightful, he wears a mouthpiece and is great fun to watch. Never convince me that's not useful. Very useful.
The Own Goal slammage was terrible though. No denying it. Not one thing Quansah could do about that. But shit happens that was pretty unlucky also. But if your former starter is now 6th choice but hasn't lost anything he had that was good, im fine with that really. Take it as a good sign, even.