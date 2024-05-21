Recovery pace is just overrated. A lot (if not most) of the best DMs are pretty slow, in particular compared with the AMs that they are supposed to stop. Instead they use anticipation and reading of the game.



Mascherano was an exception, and he was running around like a rabid dog.

Very entertaining to watch, but I'm not sure how effective it was. If you end up having to do full speed recovery runs 20 times per game, your positioning is probably off.



It's a bit like defenders that do a lot of sliding tackles - it's often a sign of bad anticipation.



In that case was it just a case of Henderson and Fabinho losing their anticipation?It was just a myth that they declined when their legs went?If you want to press the opposition or use your deep midfield players in your build up then at times they are going to end up ahead of the ball. Gone are the days of your 6 or 6s just sitting in and screening the centre backs for 90 minutes. That is when you need recovery pace.Reading the game well sensing danger and being in the right place are all things you need as a 6. Inevitably the though at some stage as a unit you are going to make mistakes. That is when recovery pace becomes essential either to get back in or just to be able to make a tactical foul.That brings us to Endo. The thing is he doesn't really have many of the tools to be a single 6. He doesn't sense danger, far too often he let's runners go. He ends up ahead of the ball far too often. He ends up out of position and can't get back in. The number of times we get cut open and you see one of our 8s or even a forward sprinting back past him is crazy.He just isn't a natural single 6 for me and doesn't have the skill set. He does have his qualities he is a decent passer, if you get him turned and facing the opposition goal, some of his vertical pressing is very good. His best asset though is backing up the press get him close to players and he is very brave and gets in players faces and is a useful ball winner. That only works though if we stay in shape and he only has small spaces to cover. He struggles at the start of games when the tempo is really high and gets passed around and closed down in possession far too easily.The biggest issue though is that he basically has to play in a double pivot. His lack of pace means we end up with Macca having to sit in alongside him. Even then he isn't the best against a high press so Trent ends up inverting and we basically end up with three 6s at times.It isn't his fault he gives everything and is a useful squad player. For me though if we genuinely want to win the big trophies then he is the easiest player to replace. Stick Rice or Rodri into our team and for me we win the League and would be looking forward to tomorrow night in Dublin. I said from the start he should be doing the Milner role. Coming on with 20 minutes to go as the closer and being the senior pro in the domestic cup games.Years ago the 6 was an afterthought. It was the domain of an experienced 8 who had lost a yard of pace or even a converted centre back.The game has changed now teams want to play out from the back. That requires a 6 who is very press resistant and comfortable with his back to goal or on the half turn. Teams now target the transitions so you either need mobility or have a covering player the way City do with the likes of Walker, Stones or Akanji that protects the 6. The major change though is that the 6 is no longer a dumping ground for an aging 8 or a spare centre back. It is a fully fledged key position that requires a specialist. For me Endo always looked like a 8 trying to do a 6 tribute act.This summer we need to grasp the nettle and go big on a specialist 6. I think the impact Fabinho had on the team in his pomp shows that.