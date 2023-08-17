« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 229841 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 12:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:17:12 pm
I will say, I actually agree with Al that Endo wasn't great against Utd. But this thing about him being responsible for the 2nd goal was mentioned somewhere and keeps popping up like it's a fact. He may have lost possession but there was plenty more that had to go wrong for Mainoo to get the (admittedly quality) shot away.

It is the age-old problem though. Once he gets ahead of the ball he really struggles to get back in and make an impact. The Fa Cup game was the same with Anthony. We end up with almost too many players in the vicinity but no one taking control of the situation.

It was the same for the first goal in the Fa Cup game we end up with Quansah, Gomez and Endo letting a runner go. It happens time and time again. We have too many players leaving it to someone else.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 12:55:28 pm »
We've signed one pure DM in nearly a decade under Klopp. There probably comes a point where the argument maybe needs (well not now considering he's off in the summer!) to be around the gaffer just not really prioritising that sort of DM over how they contribute going the other way (which is why we've also had Hendo, Thiago and Gini in a similar role before and after Fabinho). Rather than criticising someone who isn't particularly expected to do what you want him to do.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:44:28 pm
The point you seem to be missing quite conveniently I might add is that Gomez and Jones get absolutely pilloried for any mistakes they make. With Endo it is exactly the opposite any post not stating how amazing he is, gets jumped all over.

The poor communication thing is a good point but the thing is it happens time and time again. The Brighton goal is another good example. You want your experienced pro to take control of those situations to tell those around him what you are going to do and what you expect them to do. Look at the way someone like VVD completely bosses those situations. Look at the way a Henderson or Milner would of taken control.

If you are going to get involved in those kind of situations you have to be decisive. You have to be dynamic and actually make an impact. Endo is passive and gets passed around far too easily in those kind of situations.

A straight question would you be happy with Endo as a starting 6 next season or do you agree it is probably the easiest position along with left back in the team to upgrade on ?

I can't see any posts blaming Gomez and Jones, just yours blaming Endo. So no your point isn't correct.

I find is harsh to blame Endo as the "seasoned" pro v's Gomez (been here 8 years) and Jones (been here 4 years in the first team) or compare him to Henderson and Milner our captain and vice captains. You are comparing apples and oranges, Endo is a seasoned professional but he's not even been here a year, so the rest of our team bar Quansah is more experienced. This is probably why people defend Endo because your expectations of him are impossibly high and you give anyone else a free pass.

You are right you need to be decisive but you are ignoring the fact Endo is playing catch up like the rest of the team because our front line gave away cheap posession, leaving us open (in a massive pitch) on the counter. Klopp was very clear on this, mainly when discussing Macca as the 6, that you can have a player there with less pace if the rest of the team does their job properly and you keep lambasting Endo when it's a team failure causing one of his weaknesses to be explose - The same would have happened if we had Macca there.

This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.

I believe we could upgrade on Endo but it would not be my priority no (but thats based on Bajcetic being fully fit next season) and I would expect it to be incredibly expensive. I'd be looking at left back, left center back and a forward with pace.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 01:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:23:56 am
I heard he was hiding behind Van Dijk and threw his voice which made Quansah pass to no one..
;D ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:50:49 pm
It is the age-old problem though. Once he gets ahead of the ball he really struggles to get back in and make an impact. The Fa Cup game was the same with Anthony. We end up with almost too many players in the vicinity but no one taking control of the situation.

It was the same for the first goal in the Fa Cup game we end up with Quansah, Gomez and Endo letting a runner go. It happens time and time again. We have too many players leaving it to someone else.

It was the same with Fabinho his entire Liverpool career.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 02:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm
This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.

This is exactly the problem. As I mentioned on the previous page, Al saw the Endo signing as a proxy for an FSG failure. He denies it, but the evidence is clear.

Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2023, 03:49:38 pm
No, because he has had a very underwhelming career and is 31 later this season. Very few players come into the Premier League with that kind of pedigree and succeed. The fact that we are even contemplating it shows how bad our planning has been.

He takes up a chunk of the budget, a none HG space and is at best a very short-term punt with very little potential upside.

Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2023, 04:00:58 pm
It is nothing to do with that. It is spending money on a pretty average footballer with very few upsides.

I mean if it was our intention to bring a player like Endo in then why didn't we go for someone like Jefferson Lerma who is younger, has far more pedigree, knows the Premier League and was available on a free.

Endo is just a desperation signing.

Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2023, 03:38:15 pm
Of course, it is a bad thing.

The objective is to build a cohesive squad with very few weaknesses, a squad that is balanced in terms of age, experience, position and above allows the manager to play the game the way he wants to play.

The squad needs to be able to meet the Homegrown rules and needs to be in place so that Klopp can bed players in before the season starts.

What 'value' signings get you is a collection of so-called good-value players. It leads to seasons like 20-21 when we had loads of good value players but a crisis at centreback. 22/23 when we had loads of good value signings but no midfield and this season in which we started the season with no 6 and are scrambling around and ending up were the best value is deemed to be a 30-year-old journeyman.

You play football on grass with a balanced team and not on a spreadsheet.

Endo represented the failures of the ownership, in Al's eyes. So when he turned out to be an astute signing, who's played an integral part in an excellent season so far, it becomes problematic for him to acknowledge.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 02:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 12:55:28 pm
We've signed one pure DM in nearly a decade under Klopp. There probably comes a point where the argument maybe needs (well not now considering he's off in the summer!) to be around the gaffer just not really prioritising that sort of DM over how they contribute going the other way (which is why we've also had Hendo, Thiago and Gini in a similar role before and after Fabinho). Rather than criticising someone who isn't particularly expected to do what you want him to do.

We tried to sign Caicedo and Lavia this summer as replacements for the elite level one we had until he fell off a cliff. When he couldn't get either of them he bought someone else who can play as a 6. Klopp loves a 6.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 02:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:22:18 pm
We tried to sign Caicedo and Lavia this summer as replacements for the elite level one we had until he fell off a cliff. When he couldn't get either of them he bought someone else who can play as a 6. Klopp loves a 6.

I'm still not convinced how much Klopp actually wanted Caicedo. A signing of that magnitude, in terms of cost, means he must have signed it off to an extent, but I don't know if he would've been his first choice - there were limited options at DM in the summer though.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 02:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:25:12 pm
I'm still not convinced how much Klopp actually wanted Caicedo. A signing of that magnitude, in terms of cost, means he must have signed it off to an extent, but I don't know if he would've been his first choice - there were limited options at DM in the summer though.

We know that Klopp has had more power in recruitment terms, we know there's been a bit of a vacuum without a SD and we know we tried to sign him. I don't think it makes much sense to speculate that Klopp didn't really want him. And even if he didn't want Caicedo much it surely isn't possible that he didn't really want a DM and yet we still tried to sign 2 for very high prices and then ended up signing a 3rd. We tried to sign a DM because Klopp wanted a DM. At no point have we been inclined to ignore Klopp's squad building requirements ever since he arrived. Different players to his preferred one, perhaps. A different style of player to what he wanted entirely? no.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:25:12 pm
I'm still not convinced how much Klopp actually wanted Caicedo. A signing of that magnitude, in terms of cost, means he must have signed it off to an extent, but I don't know if he would've been his first choice - there were limited options at DM in the summer though.

If he wasnt we would have spent so much money, for us to be willing to spent so much must have meant Klopp really rates him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm
If he wasnt we would have spent so much money, for us to be willing to spent so much must have meant Klopp really rates him.


Thing is (and I've done it), we can fall into the trap of looking at Caicedo now at Chelsea. If he'd come to Liverpool with Klopp he would have been good (albeit I was never happy with throwing £111m at him)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:27:02 pm
We know that Klopp has had more power in recruitment terms, we know there's been a bit of a vacuum without a SD and we know we tried to sign him. I don't think it makes much sense to speculate that Klopp didn't really want him. And even if he didn't want Caicedo much it surely isn't possible that he didn't really want a DM and yet we still tried to sign 2 for very high prices and then ended up signing a 3rd. We tried to sign a DM because Klopp wanted a DM. At no point have we been inclined to ignore Klopp's squad building requirements ever since he arrived. Different players to his preferred one, perhaps. A different style of player to what he wanted entirely? no.

The speed at which the Endo terms were agreed and he was signed suggests very much that Endo was first choice or at the least joint first choice, not a third choice as some portray him to be. It was just not publicised or headline news and apparently kept quiet even within the club - or else RAWK would have known of it through Livbes - highlighting the importance we attached to the Endo signing.

The negotiation team pulled an absolute blinder there by ensuring the deal was kept absolutely secret thus not allowing other clubs to drive up the price. Endo would fit in any elite clubs midfield as a 6 and likely improve them, hes been as transformational as Rice for a tenth of the cost.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 03:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm

Thing is (and I've done it), we can fall into the trap of looking at Caicedo now at Chelsea. If he'd come to Liverpool with Klopp he would have been good (albeit I was never happy with throwing £111m at him)

100% Caicedo would have been a monster under Klopp I have no doubt.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 03:55:46 pm »
Caicedo would have been exceptional under Klopp IMO

The talents there, hes just in a side where you can count on one hand the players that look any good
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm »
Its possible but it should be noted that so far Caciedo just taken the money and run at Chelsea. A few times he bestirred himself including against us , but not often and not for long. He's effectively downed tools over the course of the season and that fat ass 8 year contract and the multi m's up front is suspect #1.

Now if he had signed with us and was on an incentive laden 5 that we re-up every two years based on performance, its true you might have a different player. Im not holding my breath hes going to come good for Chelsea though. Seems to feel that earning the contract was the actual job, and thats done now.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 04:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm
Its possible but it should be noted that so far Caciedo just taken the money and run at Chelsea. A few times he bestirred himself including against us , but not often and not for long. He's effectively downed tools over the course of the season and that fat ass 8 year contract and the multi m's up front is suspect #1.

Now if he had signed with us and was on an incentive laden 5 that we re-up every two years based on performance, its true you might have a different player. Im not holding my breath hes going to come good for Chelsea though. Seems to feel that earning the contract was the actual job, and thats done now.

some would argue he doesn't do much running.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:05:32 pm
This is exactly the problem. As I mentioned on the previous page, Al saw the Endo signing as a proxy for an FSG failure. He denies it, but the evidence is clear.

Endo represented the failures of the ownership, in Al's eyes. So when he turned out to be an astute signing, who's played an integral part in an excellent season so far, it becomes problematic for him to acknowledge.


What is wrong with the posts I made?

For me they are accurate. We started the summer excellently with the additions of Szobozslai and Macca who had buyout clauses that we activated. After that it was shambolic. That for me is entirely fair and accurate.

For me Endo was a useful squad addition but he wasn't of the required quality to fix an issue with the starting 11 that Klopp clearly wanted to fix. As I said earlier if Thiago and Bajcetic had not had missed pretty much the entire season and Jones didn't have problems then for me Endo quite simply would not have got a run in the team.

That run in the team has allowed him to acclimatise and he has been a pleasant surprise especially his vertical passing and his pressing. That for me does not alter the fact that in my opinion he isn't good enough to be our starting number 6 if we want to regularly compete for League titles and look to compete at the latter stages of the CL.

That is my opinion and if you don't agree with it then fine. However there really isn't any need for the pile ons that anyone who does agree that the Endo is World class mantra that has taken hold here. I say that because in my opinion considering the level we play at then the 6 role is so important that we do need a world-class or potentially World class player as our deepest midfield player.

Quite simply we give up far too many big chances especially on the counter-attack and it is something that needs addressing. The role of the 6 during transitions is crucial to that.   
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 05:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm
Its possible but it should be noted that so far Caciedo just taken the money and run at Chelsea. A few times he bestirred himself including against us , but not often and not for long. He's effectively downed tools over the course of the season and that fat ass 8 year contract and the multi m's up front is suspect #1.

Now if he had signed with us and was on an incentive laden 5 that we re-up every two years based on performance, its true you might have a different player. Im not holding my breath hes going to come good for Chelsea though. Seems to feel that earning the contract was the actual job, and thats done now.


I suspect Caicedo would have been a much, much better version of himself at Liverpool this season than what hes shown at Chelsea. Maybe not close to a 100M player but a good, effective and promising CM.

The main reason wouldnt be lack of motivation through money IMO. Though I think money may have been a factor in players going to Chelsea-over us. Currently we are just a better coached team, with better senior players to guide youngsters and probably a better and established culture within the club. The way Liverpool operates, at all levels, means it must be so much easier for new players to adapt and perform compared to the likes of Chelsea and United. A fair amount of that comes from the culture that Klopp and the existing players have created and maintained. Equally our existing quality means we dont need to put pressure on any player to be amazing from day 1.

At Chelsea, Caicedo has found a team bereft of proper senior players. A young squad that has been thrown together with lots of money but what seems little thought. Its a difficult job for Poch to generate a winning culture, whilst adapting a team tactically and dealing with 15-20 mainly young new players.

I dont want to give any sympathy to Chelsea players but some of them (Caicedo included) should be seriously questioning themselves and their agent in the choice to go to Chelsea. They were never likely to be a set up where players could flourish straight away. Liverpool, under Klopp, had a precedence for getting the most out of most signings. I think players chased the money, and whether thats affected their desire and motivation or not, they were putting themselves in a more difficult place to succeed in the long run.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm
What is wrong with the posts I made?

For me they are accurate. We started the summer excellently with the additions of Szobozslai and Macca who had buyout clauses that we activated. After that it was shambolic. That for me is entirely fair and accurate.

For me Endo was a useful squad addition but he wasn't of the required quality to fix an issue with the starting 11 that Klopp clearly wanted to fix. As I said earlier if Thiago and Bajcetic had not had missed pretty much the entire season and Jones didn't have problems then for me Endo quite simply would not have got a run in the team.

That run in the team has allowed him to acclimatise and he has been a pleasant surprise especially his vertical passing and his pressing. That for me does not alter the fact that in my opinion he isn't good enough to be our starting number 6 if we want to regularly compete for League titles and look to compete at the latter stages of the CL.

That is my opinion and if you don't agree with it then fine. However there really isn't any need for the pile ons that anyone who does agree that the Endo is World class mantra that has taken hold here. I say that because in my opinion considering the level we play at then the 6 role is so important that we do need a world-class or potentially World class player as our deepest midfield player.

Quite simply we give up far too many big chances especially on the counter-attack and it is something that needs addressing. The role of the 6 during transitions is crucial to that.

So you thought that Endo wasnt good enough for Klopps position area that he wanted to fix, and then Endo has proven that he is in fact good enough, and has been one of the best dms in the league contributing to an insane number of points won, but youre still correct that he wasnt good enough and youre not wrong?

Make it make sense 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 08:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
So you thought that Endo wasnt good enough for Klopps position area that he wanted to fix, and then Endo has proven that he is in fact good enough, and has been one of the best dms in the league contributing to an insane number of points won, but youre still correct that he wasnt good enough and youre not wrong?

Make it make sense 

Firstly you have to manage the hyperbole. Things like one of the best DMs in the League and 'insane number of points'.

How can it be an insane number of points when there are three teams with a very similar number of points. Secondly Endo isn't really one of the best DMs in the League he isn't even the best DM at the club.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm »
The obsession Draex and Avens have with Al/Eeyore is absolutely next level - I have to hope they're getting paid while you're obsessively dissecting the meaning (and hidden secret meaning) behind his every post, otherwise it's pretty pathetic. Not to mention it's already made this thread a stain.

If you can't talk about football, find another thread that's not about one of our football players. If you need to discuss your latest Al thoughts, can't you PM each other and save the rest of us? Painful combination of uninteresting and unfunny
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 09:45:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm
The obsession Draex and Avens have with Al/Eeyore is absolutely next level - I have to hope they're getting paid while you're obsessively dissecting the meaning (and hidden secret meaning) behind his every post, otherwise it's pretty pathetic. Not to mention it's already made this thread a stain.

If you can't talk about football, find another thread that's not about one of our football players. If you need to discuss your latest Al thoughts, can't you PM each other and save the rest of us? Painful combination of uninteresting and unfunny

Nothing like your obsession kid, are you his mum? I gave him a fully reasonable response which he has ignored, more than he deserves after calling me a tory.

You're one of the worst gaslighter hypocrites I've ever seen on a forum.
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:45:25 pm
Nothing like your obsession kid, are you his mum? I gave him a fully reasonable response which he has ignored, more than he deserves after calling me a tory.

You're one of the worst gaslighter hypocrites I've ever seen on a forum.
please don't mistake me for someone who is interested in yet more of your views of Al as a poster. we've all been subjected to more than enough
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:45:25 pm
Nothing like your obsession kid, are you his mum? I gave him a fully reasonable response which he has ignored, more than he deserves after calling me a tory.

You're one of the worst gaslighter hypocrites I've ever seen on a forum.

I have already explained this before. I likened one of your lines of reasoning regarding budgets to something a Tory MP would use.

Quote from: Eeyore on August  8, 2023, 10:16:37 am
Has the money been available to match the spending of our rivals. Of course it hasn't. You sound like a Tory MP blaming how public money has been spent instead of acknowledging that the budget simply isn't big enough.

You chose to ignore the size of the budget and instead focussed in on how one aspect was spent. That is the kind of selective argument a Tory MP typically uses. That isn't a personal attack calling you a Tory. That is being critical of your selective reasoning.

If I wanted to use a four-letter unnecessary insult I would have called you a Manc. ;D ;D

If I said you were arguing in the style of Trump. Would you think I was calling you a Septuagenarian, perma tanned, narcissistic, Republican buffoon?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm
I can't see any posts blaming Gomez and Jones, just yours blaming Endo. So no your point isn't correct.

I find is harsh to blame Endo as the "seasoned" pro v's Gomez (been here 8 years) and Jones (been here 4 years in the first team) or compare him to Henderson and Milner our captain and vice captains. You are comparing apples and oranges, Endo is a seasoned professional but he's not even been here a year, so the rest of our team bar Quansah is more experienced. This is probably why people defend Endo because your expectations of him are impossibly high and you give anyone else a free pass.

It isn't about how long players have been here it is about their role in the squad. Gomez is a good player but he isn't particularly vocal and Jones is still very much one of the younger members of the group. The reason Endo gets more criticism is that he is supposed to be a leader. An experienced pro who has been brought in to replace the kind of leadership that Milner and Henderson provided.

Examples would be the first FA Cup goal versus United in which Gomez, Quansah and Endo basically have no communication and Anthony runs off all three of them. Endo is the experienced pro and is crucially the one who should see what is developing. A Milner or a Henderson would be pointing, shouting and organising those around them.

Another example was Brighton's first goal. Brighton break and we end up with Quansah being left 2v1 with Adingra and Gross. Again there is no communication or leadership. Endo either has to step across and front up Adingra or track Gross he does neither. Even worse is what happens after both goals. If that was a leader like Henderson or Milner they are handing out bollockings and making sure it doesn't happen. Endo just shrugs his shoulders and walks off.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm
You are right you need to be decisive but you are ignoring the fact Endo is playing catch up like the rest of the team because our front line gave away cheap posession, leaving us open (in a massive pitch) on the counter. Klopp was very clear on this, mainly when discussing Macca as the 6, that you can have a player there with less pace if the rest of the team does their job properly and you keep lambasting Endo when it's a team failure causing one of his weaknesses to be explose - The same would have happened if we had Macca there.

The issue is that Endo simply hasn't got the recovery pace to play catch up. That means he has to be very selective when he gets ahead of the ball and above all what Klopp means is to stay compact. That is even more important when he is paired with Macca. I called it before the United game and said we would swap Macca and Szobo because as a pairing they simply aren't athletic enough.

Endo's biggest problem is that Macca is simply levels above him in terms of ability. For me a Endo, Jones and Szobo midfield would actually cover Endo's recovery limitations far better than a Endo, Macca, Szobo midfield. That would be a midfield that could stay compact and allow Endo to play as a six.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm
This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.

I believe we could upgrade on Endo but it would not be my priority no (but thats based on Bajcetic being fully fit next season) and I would expect it to be incredibly expensive. I'd be looking at left back, left center back and a forward with pace.

The irony is people bringing up the hiding comments which I think were fair. For me Endo lost a bit of confidence after getting bundled over in the Palace game. Understandably he was a little reticent to show for the ball in tight situations. He isn't the biggest and doesn't have that yard of space that allows him to get a yard and ping the ball off before any contact.

That isn't calling him a coward or questioning his character it is a perfectly understandable reaction to what could have been a pivotal moment against Palace. It is similar to Quansah. After the game against United he will almost certainly be reticent to play it square to Virgil and is more likely to look for the keeper.

What is strange is that everyone brings up the United comments but not the praise I gave him for being much braver and getting on the ball much more against Arsenal.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm
The obsession Draex and Avens have with Al/Eeyore is absolutely next level - I have to hope they're getting paid while you're obsessively dissecting the meaning (and hidden secret meaning) behind his every post, otherwise it's pretty pathetic. Not to mention it's already made this thread a stain.

If you can't talk about football, find another thread that's not about one of our football players. If you need to discuss your latest Al thoughts, can't you PM each other and save the rest of us? Painful combination of uninteresting and unfunny
x100 !!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 12:29:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm
What is wrong with the posts I made?

For me they are accurate.

The issue is that you have failed to recognise the positive impact Endo has had this season and based on those posts it would seem that that particular blind spot is rooted in your belief that Endo was signed as a result of FSG failures - something you deny, but your posts from the time suggest to be true.

In discussing Endo, certain posters refuse to acknowledge what he's brought to the team. He's not always perfect, and I agree that he wasn't great against Utd, but he's been a really successful signing this season. Particularly given the context of transfer fees in today's market. A great bit of business.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm
Quite simply we give up far too many big chances especially on the counter-attack and it is something that needs addressing. The role of the 6 during transitions is crucial to that.

That's true, but how much of that is systematic, as opposed to personnel? I'd argue that our current system of play is always likely to concede chances on the break, but obviously the net value of chances created vs chances conceded is greatly in our favour. Replace Endo with Rodri and I'm not sure there's a drastic reduction in the number of chances we concede on the break - acknowledging that Rodri is probably the best in the world in that position.

Obviously that system will change next season, so we'll have to see what happens there.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3747 on: Today at 12:33:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm
The obsession Draex and Avens have with Al/Eeyore is absolutely next level - I have to hope they're getting paid while you're obsessively dissecting the meaning (and hidden secret meaning) behind his every post, otherwise it's pretty pathetic. Not to mention it's already made this thread a stain.

If you can't talk about football, find another thread that's not about one of our football players. If you need to discuss your latest Al thoughts, can't you PM each other and save the rest of us? Painful combination of uninteresting and unfunny

Cheers pal

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 12:33:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:28:42 pm
Firstly you have to manage the hyperbole. Things like one of the best DMs in the League and 'insane number of points'.

How can it be an insane number of points when there are three teams with a very similar number of points. Secondly Endo isn't really one of the best DMs in the League he isn't even the best DM at the club.

How many points have the club won when hes played vs when hes not?

Every stat and eye test shows hes at elite level. Which other 6 at the club is better than him.

Finally calling someone a manc or telling them to fuck off will result in you getting banned wont it? Its historically in RAWKs rules as written by mods. You of all people should know this as youve admitted in the past to being an mods sock account. So why would you want to call someone a manc.
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 12:43:17 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:30:04 pm

I suspect Caicedo would have been a much, much better version of himself at Liverpool this season than what hes shown at Chelsea. Maybe not close to a 100M player but a good, effective and promising CM.

The main reason wouldnt be lack of motivation through money IMO. Though I think money may have been a factor in players going to Chelsea-over us. Currently we are just a better coached team, with better senior players to guide youngsters and probably a better and established culture within the club. The way Liverpool operates, at all levels, means it must be so much easier for new players to adapt and perform compared to the likes of Chelsea and United. A fair amount of that comes from the culture that Klopp and the existing players have created and maintained. Equally our existing quality means we dont need to put pressure on any player to be amazing from day 1.

At Chelsea, Caicedo has found a team bereft of proper senior players. A young squad that has been thrown together with lots of money but what seems little thought. Its a difficult job for Poch to generate a winning culture, whilst adapting a team tactically and dealing with 15-20 mainly young new players.

I dont want to give any sympathy to Chelsea players but some of them (Caicedo included) should be seriously questioning themselves and their agent in the choice to go to Chelsea. They were never likely to be a set up where players could flourish straight away. Liverpool, under Klopp, had a precedence for getting the most out of most signings. I think players chased the money, and whether thats affected their desire and motivation or not, they were putting themselves in a more difficult place to succeed in the long run.

Often thought that Timo Werner had a bit of a sliding doors moment in this regard (admittedly, have seen barely any of Spurs recently so I'm only judging this in relation to Chelsea). Did Werner and Diogo Jota move during the same summer? I've always thought it'd be interesting to see how things would have played out of they'd each made the move that the other did.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:29:52 am
The issue is that you have failed to recognise the positive impact Endo has had this season and based on those posts it would seem that that particular blind spot is rooted in your belief that Endo was signed as a result of FSG failures - something you deny, but your posts from the time suggest to be true.

In discussing Endo, certain posters refuse to acknowledge what he's brought to the team. He's not always perfect, and I agree that he wasn't great against Utd, but he's been a really successful signing this season. Particularly given the context of transfer fees in today's market. A great bit of business.

The thing is I have constantly commented on the fact that Endo has performed way better than expected. I have also stated time after time that he has made a massive contribution to our season. Time after time I have commented regarding how good his vertical passes have been.

That however comes from the totally realistic point of view that Endo came in as an experienced squad player. Again it has fuck all to do with FSG. Klopp actually commented that it was anti-FSG signing and against how they wanted to recruit. So to peg it as an opportunity to score points is daft.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:29:52 am
That's true, but how much of that is systemic, as opposed to personnel? I'd argue that our current system of play is always likely to concede chances on the break, but obviously the net value of chances created vs chances conceded is greatly in our favour. Replace Endo with Rodri and I'm not sure there's a drastic reduction in the number of chances we concede on the break - acknowledging that Rodri is probably the best in the world in that position.

Obviously that system will change next season, so we'll have to see what happens there.

That is a really fair point.

We really are an outlier in how aggressive we setup. We essentially start every game with three forwards. No matter of it is home to a minnow or away to the biggest teams on the planet we play three forwards. It is pretty much unknown in the modern game.

The likes of City and Arsenal have played for extensive periods with no out and out forward. For me that is precisely why Klopp has strived to bring in physical monsters to play in midfield. We had Henderson and Gini who were unbelievable athletes. We have then looked to bring in the likes of Tchouaméni, Bellingham, Camavinga, Thuram, Caicedo and Lavia.

They are absolute physical specimens, we brought in Szobozslai. That is the profile of player we looked to recruit.

Macca is sublime but he actually increases the need for physical monsters in midfield.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 01:13:21 am »
If Thiago and Bajetic had come good this season there would be no room or need for Endo. Bajetic IS going to come good next year, probably knocking Endo into second place. Im fully convinced that Stefan's a rock star. But then having a fierce warrior type milner replacement that can eat minutes and opponents for lunch is a great thing also though. A really great thing. its is fair to say the CL quarters today featured a number of very very good defensive midfielders who are basically endo, but younger faster and stronger, if not quite as tough  ;D  Als point is valid there although if Stefan is that guy then we didn't want to block his path then, did we. So lets see how that all pans out.

Endos a great fit for our team right now and has been excellent in his own right and will likely remain super useful going forward as well. and hes fun to watch, i say it again.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 01:18:14 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:33:39 am
Finally calling someone a manc or telling them to fuck off will result in you getting banned wont it? Its historically in RAWKs rules as written by mods. You of all people should know this as youve admitted in the past to being an mods sock account. So why would you want to call someone a manc.

Where to start?

I think I will start with when I admitted to being a mods sock account. Can you please back that up?

When did I tell someone to fuck off? (I may have but generally, I try and treat fellow posters with respect) please back that up?

Then we get to the Manc comment. That was probably the most light-hearted comment ever. I even put smilies after it.

As for some special treatment. Come on. I know I am a pain in the arse at times to the mods, but to suggest that I am a mods sock account is absurd. To suggest I am treated differently is absurd.

Here is my slapped wrist list.

rawk" border="0

As an aside why do you Draex and Avens amongst other follow me around the site ignoring the context of my posts and constantly make personal attacks that are invariably backed up within minutes. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 01:26:10 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:13:21 am
If Thiago and Bajetic had come good this season there would be no room or need for Endo. Bajetic IS going to come good next year, probably knocking Endo into second place. Im fully convinced that Stefan's a rock star. But then having a fierce warrior type milner replacement that can eat minutes and opponents for lunch is a great thing also though. A really great thing. its is fair to say the CL quarters today featured a number of very very good defensive midfielders who are basically endo, but younger faster and stronger, if not quite as tough  ;D  Als point is valid there although if Stefan is that guy then we didn't want to block his path then, did we. So lets see how that all pans out.

Endos a great fit for our team right now and has been excellent in his own right and will likely remain super useful going forward as well. and hes fun to watch, i say it again.

Yep agree with that.

Endo has been great and overperformed. The thing is you watch the Madrid v City game and it is just another level. That is what we need to be aspiring to. Not being cruel but you watch that game and there were 7 or 8 midfield players who are demonstrably better than Endo.
