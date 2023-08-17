I can't see any posts blaming Gomez and Jones, just yours blaming Endo. So no your point isn't correct.



I find is harsh to blame Endo as the "seasoned" pro v's Gomez (been here 8 years) and Jones (been here 4 years in the first team) or compare him to Henderson and Milner our captain and vice captains. You are comparing apples and oranges, Endo is a seasoned professional but he's not even been here a year, so the rest of our team bar Quansah is more experienced. This is probably why people defend Endo because your expectations of him are impossibly high and you give anyone else a free pass.

You are right you need to be decisive but you are ignoring the fact Endo is playing catch up like the rest of the team because our front line gave away cheap posession, leaving us open (in a massive pitch) on the counter. Klopp was very clear on this, mainly when discussing Macca as the 6, that you can have a player there with less pace if the rest of the team does their job properly and you keep lambasting Endo when it's a team failure causing one of his weaknesses to be explose - The same would have happened if we had Macca there.

This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.



I believe we could upgrade on Endo but it would not be my priority no (but thats based on Bajcetic being fully fit next season) and I would expect it to be incredibly expensive. I'd be looking at left back, left center back and a forward with pace.



It isn't about how long players have been here it is about their role in the squad. Gomez is a good player but he isn't particularly vocal and Jones is still very much one of the younger members of the group. The reason Endo gets more criticism is that he is supposed to be a leader. An experienced pro who has been brought in to replace the kind of leadership that Milner and Henderson provided.Examples would be the first FA Cup goal versus United in which Gomez, Quansah and Endo basically have no communication and Anthony runs off all three of them. Endo is the experienced pro and is crucially the one who should see what is developing. A Milner or a Henderson would be pointing, shouting and organising those around them.Another example was Brighton's first goal. Brighton break and we end up with Quansah being left 2v1 with Adingra and Gross. Again there is no communication or leadership. Endo either has to step across and front up Adingra or track Gross he does neither. Even worse is what happens after both goals. If that was a leader like Henderson or Milner they are handing out bollockings and making sure it doesn't happen. Endo just shrugs his shoulders and walks off.The issue is that Endo simply hasn't got the recovery pace to play catch up. That means he has to be very selective when he gets ahead of the ball and above all what Klopp means is to stay compact. That is even more important when he is paired with Macca. I called it before the United game and said we would swap Macca and Szobo because as a pairing they simply aren't athletic enough.Endo's biggest problem is that Macca is simply levels above him in terms of ability. For me a Endo, Jones and Szobo midfield would actually cover Endo's recovery limitations far better than a Endo, Macca, Szobo midfield. That would be a midfield that could stay compact and allow Endo to play as a six.The irony is people bringing up the hiding comments which I think were fair. For me Endo lost a bit of confidence after getting bundled over in the Palace game. Understandably he was a little reticent to show for the ball in tight situations. He isn't the biggest and doesn't have that yard of space that allows him to get a yard and ping the ball off before any contact.That isn't calling him a coward or questioning his character it is a perfectly understandable reaction to what could have been a pivotal moment against Palace. It is similar to Quansah. After the game against United he will almost certainly be reticent to play it square to Virgil and is more likely to look for the keeper.What is strange is that everyone brings up the United comments but not the praise I gave him for being much braver and getting on the ball much more against Arsenal.