Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

jckliew

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:52:47 am
Endo would have to pick up 4 bookings in our next 7 PL games to serve a suspension
Darwin needs just 2 I think

How is that possible? Nunez more yellow than Endo?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 12:59:13 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:52:47 am
Endo would have to pick up 4 bookings in our next 7 PL games to serve a suspension
Darwin needs just 2 I think


It is 3 isn't it?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

swish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 01:01:51 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:59:13 am
It is 3 isn't it?

yeah its 3,

lets face it he's getting a ban
Agent99

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 08:55:53 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on February 17, 2024, 10:08:20 pm
I sort of agree with you, Endo gets over praised on here its the plucky underdog thing. Might even win the Rawk player of the year. I personally think he has played well but the constant motm shouts are getting annoying
Being a supporter is maybe not for you.
CHOPPER

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 am
Who knew there was such a thing as the Japanese Yellow Card Ceremony .

Thought it was just tea to be honest.
Asam

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 12:52:51 am
You have to admit he got those yellows mainly because he was late to the tackles or let players bypass him too easily. Though he's generally been good for us, being slow is definitely his weakness. I have to agree that he may get a double yellow some day.

quite a few of the yellows are him taking a professional foul to stop a counter attack
afc tukrish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:43:50 am
His milkshake brings the yellows to the yard.



My mouthguard brings all the cards to the yard... :D
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:07:18 am
quite a few of the yellows are him taking a professional foul to stop a counter attack

That should be a last resort though.

Endo tends to let players get the wrong side and then doesn't have the athleticism to get back so ends up having to take one for the team.

Rice has played almost 2200 minutes in the League and only has 3 yellow cards.
Kashinoda

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 12:00:32 pm
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 01:01:51 am
yeah its 3,

lets face it he's getting a ban

What amazes me is he was 7/2 on PaddyPower before the game to pickup a yellow which is just free money.
Red Beret

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 12:22:06 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:07:18 am
quite a few of the yellows are him taking a professional foul to stop a counter attack

Yup. He's very much a James Milner in that regard.

Plenty of players do the same thing in other teams. Only ours ever seem to get booked for it, though.
classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 12:27:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:22:06 pm
Yup. He's very much a James Milner in that regard.

Plenty of players do the same thing in other teams. Only ours ever seem to get booked for it, though.
Sorry that's a bit too 'woe is me' for me.

He should have been sent off yesterday, and that's the third time it's been the case (inc once in Europa, away from PMGOL). Can't say we feel hard done by with yellows when deserved.
Pistolero

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 12:29:19 pm
Imagine seeing yer arse over someone else's motm shout 😂
Schmidt

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 12:33:11 pm
I agree with Al, it was crazy of us to go out and pay the same amount for Endo as Arsenal did for Rice.
Garlic Red

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 12:42:24 pm
Whos arsed about yellows? Itll be more worrying when they start showing blues.

Nearly all the top DMs are yellow card machines, Casemiros spent his career on a tight rope, Rodri is celebrated for his ability to make professional fouls and stay on the field. Rice is in a category of his own, a bit like Harry Kane, if youre an England starter no referee will send you off.
classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 12:43:10 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:42:24 pm
Who’s arsed about yellows?
Klopp

Did you see him talking to Endo during the game?

More seriously, I sort of agree. It's fine having yellows accumulate, also fine when choosing to 'take a yellow' deliberately [god i wish he did at the end of that spurs game, instead of allowing them past him completely].

the thing that's more discussion worthy is the sort of honest challenges he continually backs himself to win (and continually result in fouls, as he's slow to manage it cleanly). can't be doing that, even when two goals up. risk of playing with ten men (and not having subs available to help the bench rejig things) is too high. as is risk of being without yet another midfielder for the next game cos of the suspension. it's a team/squad game, got to show more responsibility
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 12:53:00 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:42:24 pm
Whos arsed about yellows? Itll be more worrying when they start showing blues.

Nearly all the top DMs are yellow card machines, Casemiros spent his career on a tight rope, Rodri is celebrated for his ability to make professional fouls and stay on the field. Rice is in a category of his own, a bit like Harry Kane, if youre an England starter no referee will send you off.

The issue is that once you have got the first one then you have two options.

Risk a sending-off which involves missing the next game when we are down to the barebones or pulling out of a challenge you should be making.

The most worrying aspect is that Endo received no yellow cards in his first 11 League games but has now racked up 7 in his last 10 League games. He isn't subtle or cute about his tactical fouls either. Far more Casemiro going to ground and flying into challenges than the likes of Rodri who has the knack of making challenges look innocent by bundling players over.

As for Rice what sets apart for me isn't his nationality but his athleticism specifically his ability to make recovery runs.
jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 01:16:41 pm
I prefer a CM with a few too many yellows over one that steps away like a matador
Redley

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 01:21:38 pm
A lot of the fan sites/accounts also have him as MOTM, so Im not sure its such a wild shout. Certainly not enough to warrant that much of a reaction. He played well, hes a good player, hes not incredible, he was pretty cheap, hes important and will be more so with the injuries. Thats all.
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 01:25:13 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 01:16:41 pm
I prefer a CM with a few too many yellows over one that steps away like a matador

To put it in to perspective the record number of yellow cards for a season is 14. Endo has 7 in his last 10 games. In two of those games he was only on the pitch for 5 minutes against City and 7 minutes against Fulham.
classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 01:34:44 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 01:21:38 pm
A lot of the fan sites/accounts also have him as MOTM, so Im not sure its such a wild shout. Certainly not enough to warrant that much of a reaction. He played well, hes a good player, hes not incredible, he was pretty cheap, hes important and will be more so with the injuries. Thats all.
just to make sure i differentiate myself from the point others were arguing, it doesn't bother me if people think he was motm - just fail to see it. i like discussing football and also like discussions with people who see things differently and challenge my perspective, so that's why i raised it (in the hopes people would discuss what he did better than others). didn't really play out but whatever.

just had a look on sofascore and a whoscored match centre and they both have endo as the lowest or second lowest scoring player - with only injured players plus elliot/gomez cameos scoring lower. so at least i'm reassured I'm not going mad in not seeing what those calling him motm were.

we had twice as much possession as us yet they took the same number of shots - can't see how a DM allowing that, while making one tackle and one interception in 100+ minutes and who fouled enough to be sent off for no reason, is our best player. surely an attacking player or Mac has to get motm
The G in Gerrard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 01:42:52 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:34:44 pm
just had a look on sofascore and a whoscored match centre
This amused me ;D
mullyred94

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm
Nothing wrong with Endo, many of the midfielders apart from Fab have been to  nice  in those situations imo.
MonsLibpool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 01:45:11 pm
He was great against a very tricky opponent. Gives us more steel in the middle.

I'm delighted with his performances this season.
Bobinhood

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2703 on: Yesterday at 01:52:54 pm
He wears a mouthguard to deflect the savage elbows that frequently connect with his teeth as he goes about his daily business.

Invoking statsbomb and crying about the potential for a second yellow someday. them there are are some pretty high class problems relative to taking one in the teeth for the team every time you play.

Hes the only guy we have who gets stuck in for a living. Without one of those teams run roughshod over you, especially in the prem. You should cherish every yellow he gets. Klopps not constantly starting him because he's stupid. Plus the rest of his game is much better than anybody expected and he literally never stops moving.

Also i bet hes faster than fabhino fwiw.
jizzspunk

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2704 on: Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:34:44 pm
just to make sure i differentiate myself from the point others were arguing, it doesn't bother me if people think he was motm - just fail to see it. i like discussing football and also like discussions with people who see things differently and challenge my perspective, so that's why i raised it (in the hopes people would discuss what he did better than others). didn't really play out but whateve

NoclassCarra
What we can challenge is your premeditated view of Endo, you've made your mind up, it won't be changed, you will watch a game and find the not so good in his performance, your entitled to your view, but it's a little isolated and quite frankly a yawn, but bat on, keep finding the stray pass to highlight and a mistimed tackle, and a runner not picked up, it's centre midfield, I doubt you know much about it, your excellence is on a keyboard, but keep posting, those who don't post much will continue to gloss over it
Garlic Red

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2705 on: Yesterday at 02:05:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:53:00 pm
The issue is that once you have got the first one then you have two options.

Risk a sending-off which involves missing the next game when we are down to the barebones or pulling out of a challenge you should be making.

The most worrying aspect is that Endo received no yellow cards in his first 11 League games but has now racked up 7 in his last 10 League games. He isn't subtle or cute about his tactical fouls either. Far more Casemiro going to ground and flying into challenges than the likes of Rodri who has the knack of making challenges look innocent by bundling players over.

As for Rice what sets apart for me isn't his nationality but his athleticism specifically his ability to make recovery runs.

Think were all aware of the risks of being on a yellow card, it comes with the territory though, doesnt it? We play an aggressive, front footed pressing system, our 8s very often push up sometimes even ahead of the front 3, only a player like peak Fabinho or, as you mention, a Rice with elite athleticism/IQ, can comfortably cover those spaces and comfortably get through games without having to make a few cynical ones. Comparing him with Rice is a bit like the people comparing Darwin with Haaland, its a little unfair and whilst I agree, we should aim to be as good as our rivals in all areas, Endos just never going to be that good. If he has to walk the tightrope most weeks to get by so be it.

In ways he reminds me of Milner in that he doesnt really hide them but probably plays on the psyche of the ref knowing the majority are reluctant to give the second yellow, with the threshold tending to be slightly higher for second yellows, unless youre in North London.
Dim Glas

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2706 on: Yesterday at 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on February 17, 2024, 10:08:20 pm
I sort of agree with you, Endo gets over praised on here its the plucky underdog thing. Might even win the Rawk player of the year. I personally think he has played well but the constant motm shouts are getting annoying

you do get that a lot of the reason for this, is because people here get fed up with classycarra writing essays to downplay him at every opportunity right. THAT is what is annoying, not people on RAWK backing a player. 

Theres been stretches where this thread was a no-go-zone for people who cant be arsed with reading page after page of comments slagging off a player. It was ridiculous (same for Darwins thread) and will be again the second he doesnt play well enough. Give me the opposite any day.
jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2707 on: Yesterday at 03:38:05 pm
Of course it matters a bit that Endo is an underdog, but so what?

Bradley is also getting hyped now, even though his defending yesterday was more than a little suspect. He's the new kid, of course he gets some extra praise.

It just goes to show how much easier it is for players to come in with low expectations.
Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2708 on: Yesterday at 03:40:27 pm
Endo is playing better than Hendo and Fabinho did last season, so for me that's bob on. Add to that the rest of the midfield being several levels above it's all around great news.
Dave McCoy

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2709 on: Yesterday at 03:46:16 pm
Its a bit of a backhanded compliment but he just makes me think an actual elite athletic DM would be pretty amazing because even with his limitations hes not terrible considering how front footed we play. The cards are an issue only in relation to squad health.
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2710 on: Yesterday at 05:11:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:40:27 pm
Endo is playing better than Hendo and Fabinho did last season, so for me that's bob on. Add to that the rest of the midfield being several levels above it's all around great news.

Henderson and in particular Fabinho fell off an absolute cliff last season though. Bajcetic came from absolutely nowhere to starting ahead of them. 

Endo for me is doing his job perfectly. He is a squad player who comes in and does a good job and gives us a bit of depth.

He has obvious limitations though and for me, the 6 position is the one we could upgrade pretty easily and is something that will almost certainly happen if Alonso comes in.
RedDeadRejection

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2711 on: Yesterday at 05:19:07 pm
I think Endo is playing much better than given credit for.
classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2712 on: Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:38:23 pm
you do get that a lot of the reason for this, is because people here get fed up with classycarra writing essays to downplay him at every opportunity right.
hold up ;D yesterday you whinged that Jack was being "contrarian" for expressing that Endo wasn't one of our best players. today you're coming out in favour of being contrarian in response (to me this time, not Jack). make your mind up!

or at least just accept our view of the game is honestly held, just different, to yours - and not some conspiracy to simply try to disagree with yours ;D
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:38:23 pm
Theres been stretches where this thread was a no-go-zone for people who cant be arsed with reading page after page of comments slagging off a player. It was ridiculous (same for Darwins thread) and will be again the second he doesnt play well enough. Give me the opposite any day.
you lose my sympathy here.

if you don't have the constitution to be able to handle a discussion about a liverpool players performance, in that players thread on a liverpool discussion forum, I don't know what to tell you... except to maybe point out that choosing to come into this thread to whinge about a player discussion seems an odd and masochistic pastime
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
NoclassCarra
;D Thanks for the write up, Wataru!
Agent99

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2713 on: Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm
My player of the season.
Dench57

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2714
my Ballon D'or winner 2024
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2715 on: Yesterday at 06:26:50 pm »
Quite possibly the finest human ever to walk the earth.
Offline Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2716 on: Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:11:04 pm
Henderson and in particular Fabinho fell off an absolute cliff last season though. Bajcetic came from absolutely nowhere to starting ahead of them. 

Endo for me is doing his job perfectly. He is a squad player who comes in and does a good job and gives us a bit of depth.

He has obvious limitations though and for me, the 6 position is the one we could upgrade pretty easily and is something that will almost certainly happen if Alonso comes in.

It's a funny one as I had expected Bajcetic to share the minutes with him, hopefully he regains full fitness before the end of the season.
Online GreatEx

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2717 on: Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm »
I'm comfortable with his yellow card collecting as long as Szobo's back before the 2-match suspension kicks in. Darwin's the collector I clench my bum over most.

Kind of agreed that he gets judged against low expectations, and I feel that giving him MOTM and POTM awards risks being condescending. He clearly is not at the level of several others at the club. But he's smart, very robust and plays full-blooded footy in a position of need, so I am very happy he's ours.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2718 on: Today at 01:48:14 am »
Linked up well with Mac Allister, made some good interceptions and forward runs. Was right to stop the counter for his booking. Won the headers to start off the moves for the first 2 goals. Welcome back Wataru.
