A lot of the fan sites/accounts also have him as MOTM, so Im not sure its such a wild shout. Certainly not enough to warrant that much of a reaction. He played well, hes a good player, hes not incredible, he was pretty cheap, hes important and will be more so with the injuries. Thats all.



just to make sure i differentiate myself from the point others were arguing, it doesn't bother me if people think he was motm - just fail to see it. i like discussing football and also like discussions with people who see things differently and challenge my perspective, so that's why i raised it (in the hopes people would discuss what he did better than others). didn't really play out but whatever.just had a look on sofascore and a whoscored match centre and they both have endo as the lowest or second lowest scoring player - with only injured players plus elliot/gomez cameos scoring lower. so at least i'm reassured I'm not going mad in not seeing what those calling him motm were.we had twice as much possession as us yet they took the same number of shots - can't see how a DM allowing that, while making one tackle and one interception in 100+ minutes and who fouled enough to be sent off for no reason, is our best player. surely an attacking player or Mac has to get motm