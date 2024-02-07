Looks like he's just seen ClassyCarra at the top of the stairs.



I'm surprised we haven't seen some statistics on how badly he's walking up the stairs compared to other players. Or a comment from his other regular critic asking where he's been hiding for the last 3 weeks...It's great to have him back, and he'll play an important part over the next few months as we fight in 4 competitions. Durability and reliability are so important in a Jurgen team, and Endo ticks both boxes. Squad depth will be key between now and May, and having someone who is always available is a massive plus. I'm already looking forward to the gumshield, no nonsense tackling, and his usual fighting spirit.