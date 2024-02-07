« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 04:41:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February  7, 2024, 04:25:37 pm
I'm not questioning whether Endo is ready right now.

I was reacting to blackbull's generic comment "One good thing about the AFCON and Asia is that players (when not injured) come back pretty much match ready."

what is different about AFCON and Asia compared to say the Euro national games (or the WC) that makes them more match ready?

I guess because its in the middle of the season, when club games are going on, its easier for them to drop back in. So its not really 'extra' games and often doesn't interfere with the mid-season 'break' we now get anyway. So they dont really lose any rhythm (fitness wise anyway).

Whereas the Euros/WC are at the end/beginning of the season so is extra games. If that makes sense.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 04:47:28 pm
Quote from: Redley on February  7, 2024, 04:41:49 pm
I guess because its in the middle of the season, when club games are going on, its easier for them to drop back in. So its not really 'extra' games and often doesn't interfere with the mid-season 'break' we now get anyway. So they dont really lose any rhythm (fitness wise anyway).

Whereas the Euros/WC are at the end/beginning of the season so is extra games. If that makes sense.
I get what you're saying, but if that's what he meant, what blackbull said is odd coz (a) there's no point coming back "match ready" if there's no games to be played, and (b) there's no way of finding out if you're ready or not  :)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 04:54:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February  7, 2024, 04:25:37 pm
I'm not questioning whether Endo is ready right now.

I was reacting to blackbull's generic comment "One good thing about the AFCON and Asia is that players (when not injured) come back pretty much match ready."

what is different about AFCON and Asia compared to say the Euro national games (or the WC) that makes them more match ready?


What I was saying is that when a player is out for 5-6 weeks with injury, they need to get match fit, we've had a player out for 5-6 weeks who is match fit upon return.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 04:59:10 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  7, 2024, 04:54:34 pm

What I was saying is that when a player is out for 5-6 weeks with injury, they need to get match fit, we've had a player out for 5-6 weeks who is match fit upon return.
who - Endo?  not sure who you're referring to bb mate
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 06:27:36 pm
Quote from: jepovic on February  7, 2024, 04:23:51 pm
Have Endo and Mac played together?
I would love to see how Mac would do at 8.

mac would play further forward on the left with jones on the right

our best option until dom gets back

we have the option of using thiago of the bench aswell
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 06:33:08 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  7, 2024, 02:28:36 pm
Looks like he's just seen ClassyCarra at the top of the stairs.
I'm surprised we haven't seen some statistics on how badly he's walking up the stairs compared to other players. Or a comment from his other regular critic asking where he's been hiding for the last 3 weeks...

It's great to have him back, and he'll play an important part over the next few months as we fight in 4 competitions. Durability and reliability are so important in a Jurgen team, and Endo ticks both boxes. Squad depth will be key between now and May, and having someone who is always available is a massive plus. I'm already looking forward to the gumshield, no nonsense tackling, and his usual fighting spirit.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
February 7, 2024, 10:25:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  7, 2024, 04:54:34 pm

What I was saying is that when a player is out for 5-6 weeks with injury, they need to get match fit, we've had a player out for 5-6 weeks who is match fit upon return.

True, but playing in a different team with different training methods, playing tactics, approach to fitness management, plus all the extra travel and emotional burden of carrying - and failing- the hopes of a nation, seems to take a lot out. Mo came back from the last AFCON uninjured, but the rest of the season he was fucked. So I see no silver lining. International football is a pox!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:51:39 am
Quote from: jepovic on February  5, 2024, 12:37:04 pm
Did anyone suggest this? I think Mac was our best player by far. Endo would have been better than Gravenberch though.

Endo was voted player of the month for December, before leaving.
It really isnt much of a stretch to say he would have helped us quite a bit yesterday.

Yes they are. Unless people are suggesting it'd have been better to play Endo as an 8 instead of Grav and keep Mac as a 6? How many minutes has Endo played for us at 8 so far?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 02:11:39 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on February  7, 2024, 10:25:29 pm
True, but playing in a different team with different training methods, playing tactics, approach to fitness management, plus all the extra travel and emotional burden of carrying - and failing- the hopes of a nation, seems to take a lot out. Mo came back from the last AFCON uninjured, but the rest of the season he was fucked. So I see no silver lining. International football is a pox!


I'd agree with the last bit, I'm just clutching at silver linings
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 04:43:05 pm
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 06:04:24 am
Him as a 6 alongside Mac and Jones is a midfield I can get behind until Dom comes back
